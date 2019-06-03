Red 5: Breathing New Life Into Old Mines

Please note that Red 5 trades with greater liquidity on the Australian stock exchange under the stock code of RED. All of the dollar figures in this article are in AUD unless stated in USD.

Red 5 (OTC:RFVVF) and (OTCPK:RDFLY) is a gold mining company that looks to be on the cusp of some longer-term operational success. For many years it struggled operationally with its only gold operation, the Siana gold project, located in the Philippines. Two years ago the company diversified away from the Philippines, acquiring two gold projects in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia. These were the Darlot gold project and the King of the Hills (KOTH) gold project. The current plan for these two projects were for Darlot’s underground mining operations to be combined with KOTH’s underground operations, and to be processed at Darlot’s 1 million ton per annum processing mill. This strategy now looks to have changed since the company discovered large intercepts of gold at KOTH, which may enable this project to have its own processing mill in the future, which will increase gold production for Red 5 in the future.

The recent announcement released on 20 May 2019 looks to have all but confirmed a standalone processing mill at KOTH with the mines recently upgraded resource now at 66 million tonnes for 3.1 million ounces, grading 1.5g/t, with 79% of this resource now upgraded from inferred to indicated. Of these 3.1 million ounces, 2 million ounces grading 1.3g/t are located within an $1800/ounce pit shell and 1.1 million ounces are located underground grading 2g/t.

The company has had some recent success with underground bulk stoping at KOTH, such as the Lemonwood stope. This stope was 31,778 tonnes in size and required only a single blast to mine this mass of ore which resulted in low mining costs. Red 5 has stated that it is currently on track to mine 600,000 tonnes per annum of these large stopes, which are currently being trucked to the Darlot mill. The company has also stated that they have a high chance of identifying further large stopes at KOTH, which bodes well for a longer-term, lower-cost mining operation.

As Red 5 is yet to confirm if KOTH will have a standalone processing facility, they did state that if a proposed mill were to be built, it would be somewhere between 2 to 4 million tonnes per annum in size. If we were to assume that they decided to construct a 4 million tonne per annum processing mill with 600,000 tonnes per annum coming from their bulk underground mining operation and 3.4 million tonnes coming from the open pit, KOTH could produce around 160,000 ounces per annum for over 10 years. This is assuming a 90% recovery rate in the ore processed. Please note that a 10-year mine life at KOTH could well be on the conservative side as the company has stated that there is further scope to grow the resource.

To construct a gold mine of this size would require a sizable outlay of capital, particularly if a large cutback of KOTH's open pit is required. There is existing infrastructure that was left from when the mine previously had a standalone operation some 10 years ago, which will reduce future capital requirements, but not to a large extent. With Red 5 only having around $5 million in net cash, it would also be wise for the company to extract as much free cash flow from their Darlot operation to help pay for the construction of KOTH. This would mean that the company will need to have Darlot running reliably in terms of gold production and All in Sustaining Costs (AISC). This means building stockpiles at Darlot (in case of mining disruptions) and having a steady rate of quarterly gold production with AISC remaining in a $1,300 - $1,400/ounce constraint.

The Philippine gold assets now look to be non-core assets due to Red 5 now having its hands full with KOTH. The best thing Red 5 could do would be to de-risk the Siana gold mine plan as much as possible to enable prospective buyers to see the value in this project. The sale proceeds from these assets could then be directed towards progressing KOTH.

Red 5 has done well in creating a plan for an underground mine at the Siana mine site. The proposed costs to build this underground mine would be around US$46 million with estimated AISC of US$790-US$840/ounce and an All in Cost (NYSE:AIC) of US$900 – US$950/ounce. The mine life for this project would be 8 years capable of producing 504,000 ounces of gold during this period at around 60,000 ounces/year. The underground mine, however, will only keep the mill at less than 40% capacity (underground production would be 400,000 tonnes/year – capacity of the mill is 1.1 million tonnes/year). The Philippine assets also have another resource located 20 kilometers from the Siana gold mill called Mapawa. The resource of Mapawa is large but low grade. A possible increase in the cut-off grade may increase the grade of the Mapawa resource but will also reduce the amount of ore at this mine. From these assumptions, it is possible to imagine production at Siana to reach 90,000 ounces/year once the underground mine is in operation and ore equal to 30,000 ounces can be mined and trucked from Mapawa.

The Siana open pit also has around 950,000 tonnes of open pit reserves grading 2.9 g/t which would give Siana a bit less than one year of ore for the mill, which could provide additional cash flow for the construction of the underground mine. They have had issues in the past with pit wall stabilization and pit drainage issues at Siana, which could cause mining of this remaining open pit ore problematic.

If we were to estimate a Net Present Value (NYSE:NPV) for the Siana gold project, a few assumptions would have to be made:

Initial investment of US$60 million – includes the cost of constructing the underground mine and constructing the Mapawa open pit Gold price – US$1300/ounce Increase the cut-off grade of the Mapawa Resource so you could mine ore at 2 g/t Mine life of the combined Mapawa and Siana underground mine – 9 years Discount rate – 15% - stated in Red 5’s impairment report Recovery rate for Mapawa ore at mill – 85% resulting in production of 32,000 ounces from Mapawa/year and combined production of around 90,000 ounces/year when underground mining commences. Free-cash flow of US$350/ounce or US$31.5 million/year (AIC of US$950/ounce)

When you combine all of these figures together, you get an NPV of US$90.3 million. This means Red 5 could receive US$30 million for their Philippine assets (I subtracted the US$60 million in construction costs from the NPV figure), which equates to a current Australian Dollar figure of around $42 million. This sum of money would be very handy for the construction of KOTH. Please note however that the Philippines President is not overly in favor of mining, which increases the risk of owning a mining project in this country. This could cause some issues with Red 5 selling this asset at their ideal price.

Red 5 looks to have a very promising future if KOTH proves to have a large scale, long life and low cost mining operation. With the hope of further positive drilling results in the future, KOTH’s total gold resources could grow further, resulting in an even more enticing project. If you were to combine a 150,000 ounce/year KOTH operation with Darlot’s 100,000 ounce/year operation (a conservative estimate) at AISC’s of around $1,300/ounce, the current market capitalization of Red 5 looks conservative. I eagerly await a positive pre-feasibility study for KOTH in the next few months to get a better understanding of the mine’s profitability.

