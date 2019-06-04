U.S. Steel - Ugly Action In The Stock Calls For Long Positions

The protectionist policies of the Trump Administration in the United States are meant to both level the playing field for international trade, and to support US business and exports. When it comes to the steel business, other nations were dumping the ferrous metal on the US business for decades at the expense of US producers.

In the movie The Godfather, during a discussion between Michael Corleone and Hyman Roth, Roth tells the crime boss that there gambling empire has grown to be "bigger than US Steel." These days that is not a difficult feat.

The protectionist policies aimed at supporting US Steel manufacturers has been failing when it comes to the nations namesake company, US Steel (X). After trading to a high of $196 per share in 2008, the price of X shares was below $12 at the end of last week. The stock looks headed for penny stock territory after falling from a high of $47.63 in 2018. While the stock market is currently under pressure over the trade issue, shares of US Steel has been under siege.

The stock drops like a stone

The most recent earnings report from US Steel was above analyst estimates. The company earned $54 million or 31 cents per share in Q1 2019 up from $18 million during the same period in 2018. Strong earnings in the Flat-Rolled segment of the business drive X's performance. Adjusted earnings came in at 47 cents per share, up from 32 cents one year earlier and way above the consensus estimate that was for 17 cents per share. Revenues rose by 11%, which was again, above consensus estimates. Total steel shipments rose by 16%, and the average price realized per ton was 12% higher than last year.

It appears that management decided to forgo long-term supply contracts with market-based annual increases at current prices when the tariffs took effect. Instead, they decided to boost prices to match the imported steel, which was not a good marketing move when it comes to their customer base. By offering the same prices as their overseas competitors, there was little or no incentive for consumers to sign supply contracts. US Steel opted for short-term profits rather than what could have been a longer-term opportunity to lock-in sales at lower than market prices. The stock market saw right through the decision by management and sent the price of the stock lower.

The chart shows that the stock fell to a low at $11.67 per share on Friday, May 31, which was the lowest price since March 2016. While stocks fell last week under the weight of protectionism, few have suffered the declines that X experienced as it settled on the final trading day of May at $11.82 per share, less than one-quarter the price in February 2018. On Monday, June 3 at $12.42 per share, X has a market cap of $2.143 billion. The P/E ratio at 1.92 times earnings is misleading because of management's decision to capture short-term gains by sacrificing the opportunity for long-term customer acquisition. On December 31, 2018, X shares closed at $18.24, at the end of the fifth month of this year, they have declined by around 32% as of June 3.

SLX outperforms US Steel

The VanEck Vectors Steel ETF product (SLX) includes many of the world's leading steel and iron ore producing companies. The most recent top holdings of the ETF include:

US Steel is not in the top 10% of SLX's holdings, which accounts for almost 70% of the ETF's total assets. We can use SLX as a benchmark for US Steel's performance.

As the chart shows, SLX shares remained stable in 2019. The shares closed 2018 at $34.84 and were trading at $35.59 on June 3, an increase of 75 cents per share or 2.2% so far in 2019. SLX posted a gain while US Steel has shed over 32% of its value. US Steel is a dog, and despite the impressive first quarterly results, the market has given management a resounding thumbs down on their performance as they allowed an opportunity created by the wave of protectionism to slip through their fingers in the interest of a short-term profit. It may not be long before the shareholder tosses the executive suite into the street where they probably belong.

Divergence with iron ore prices

A shortage of iron ore, the primary ingredient in steel because of a dam break in Brazil has lifted its price dramatically so far in 2019.

The chart shows that 62% iron ore futures for August 2019 delivery moved from $65.85 per ton on the final trading day of 2018 to $92.48 per ton as of June 3, a rise of over 40%.

At the same time, the price of US Steel coil futures for July 2019 delivery dropped from $706 per ton at the end of last year to $563 as of June 3, a decline of 20.3%.

The PLATTS price for HRC North American Steel has been dropping.

The price for Steel HRC FOB China has also been declining since May.

When it comes to the steel manufacturing business, the price of the input has been rising, and the output is falling, which weighs on the earnings of steelmakers. In the case of US steel, the future is not looking all that bright.

Tariffs make recovery difficult

On May 10, after frustration over Chinese backtracking and a lack of progress towards a trade deal, US President Donald Trump slapped China with more protectionist tariffs. On May 13, China retaliated against the US move as the trade dispute escalated and is now a trade war. The rhetoric between Washington and Beijing intensified over the second half of May. Presidents Trump and Xi will both attend the G20 meeting on Osaka, Japan, at the end of this month. So far, a meeting between the two leaders to discuss the roadblock in trade negotiations is on the agenda. Given the current acrimonious environment, time will tell if that summit occurs. At this point, any progress on the trade negotiations would come as a shock to the market as the pre-May optimism over the potential for an agreement has turned ultra-pessimistic.

China is the world's leading consumer of steel. With the trade issue weighing heavily on the Chinese economy, demand from the most populous nation is likely to decline, which is another bearish factor for the ferrous metal. Steel producers face a double-whammy of bearish market fundamentals as we head into June. The price of steel is falling under the weight of protectionism, and the price of producing steel has risen because of the shortage of iron ore. It is not a good time to be a steel manufacturing company, but many are faring better than US Steel these days when it comes to their share prices.

Options are the only way to play X from the long side

US Steel is a highly volatile stock. Since September 2014, the price of X shares has been up and down like a yo-yo.

As the chart shows, after reaching a high at $46.55 in mid-September 2014, X dropped to a low at $6.15 during the first month of 2016. The shares rallied to $41.83 in February 2017 and then proceeded to retreat to a low at $18.55 in May 2017. After the most recent rally that took X to $47.64 in February 2018, the shares have been hammered and were at $12.41 on June 3, just a little above the most recent low at $11.67. It is possible that the shares are heading for below the $10 level.

The volatility in X shares makes it attractive at its current level, but given the current management, the only way I would consider a long position is via the options market.

As of Monday, June 3, January 15, 2021, $15 call option was offered at $2.46 per share. Given the recent price action, a decline of $2.46 can occur over just a few days. Last week alone, X shares dropped $1.81.

The example of the call option at a strike price of $15 will allow a holder to maintain a position for over one and one-half years. It is possible that new management can make some intelligent decisions that increase long-term market share for the company that benefits shareholders and increases the price of X shares. Just the announcement of a new team would likely boost the price of the stock, which has a long history of volatility. $2.46 per share was not a lot to risk for an unlimited gain in X shares. The risk-reward profile of the call option for early 2021 expiry is attractive. If new management remains at the helm of the company, it is possible that we could see the shares continue to plunge. However, the call option will provide staying power, and come back to life in the blink of an eye over the next nineteen months.

