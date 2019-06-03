Williams-Sonoma Isn't Done Yet

Image source

Rebound in progress

Upscale retailer Williams Sonoma (WSM) has been on a tumultuous path in the past year or so. The stock has seen sharp moves higher and lower since last spring, hitting $72 before falling to $44 late last year. However, 2019 has been WSM’s year so far and after a well-received Q1 earnings report, shares are flying. Despite the double-digit rally off of the report, I think there is still time to buy WSM as its valuation is simply reflating back to where it should have been all along.

A lot to like in Q1

WSM’s Q1 report was quite robust in that the company not only reported very strong revenue, but earnings growth as well. In fact, the report was about as complete as we’ve seen from retailers thus far in 2019.

Total revenue was up 3.2% in Q1 as the company’s wildly successful West Elm segment continued to carry the load for the consolidated company. Comparable sales in total were up 3.5% in Q1, stacked on top of last year’s Q1 gain of 5.5%, for a two-year stacked comparable sales gain of 9%. That is a truly outstanding performance, although to be fair, most of the gain in Q1 was due to West Elm.

That brand managed an 11.8% comparable sales gain in this year’s Q1 on top of its 9% gain in the year-ago period. Pottery Barn, the company’s largest segment, posted a 1.5% gain in Q1 on a 2.7% gain last year. Pottery Barn Kids and Teen saw a material slowdown in comparable sales year-over-year from 5.3% to 1.2%. And finally, the flagship Williams Sonoma brand fell 1.6% off of a 5.6% gain in last year’s Q1. Irrespective of a weak performance from the company’s flagship brand, WSM’s total gain in Q1 was terrific.

Gross margins were essentially flat in Q1, coming in just under 36% of revenue. However, SG&A costs saw some meaningful leverage given that comparable sales were so strong once again. SG&A costs rose less than 2% on a dollar basis in Q1, but were leveraged down 60bps as a percentage of revenue to 29.8%. That helped drive operating margins up 50bps to 6% of revenue, which is a terrific result.

A slightly lower tax expense helped drive earnings 17% higher on a dollar basis in Q1, while a lower share count helped push earnings-per-share up 22% year-over-year. WSM’s Q1 report contained robust comparable sales, a lower share count, and better margins; what more could one ask for?

Better guidance and a cheap stock

Looking forward, WSM boosted the lower end of its prior guidance by a nickel to a new range of $4.55 to $4.75, the midpoint of which would represent 4.3% growth over 2018. If we look out into next year and beyond, I think WSM can do a bit better than that. The company’s buyback pace alone should contribute that much to EPS growth this year and indeed, the past twelve months has seen the share count decline by more than 5%.

If we couple low single digit revenue growth with some margin expansion – akin to what we saw in Q1 – with the buyback, WSM could fairly easily produce mid- to high single digit EPS expansion annually for the foreseeable future. Given where the valuation is today, I think these factors combine to paint a fairly compelling picture for WSM.

Indeed, the valuation increased substantially on the post-earnings rally, but is still below where the stock has generally traded.

I’ve compiled the stock’s historical price-to-earnings ratio data as well as its current PE multiple to illustrate how cheap shares are today, even after the huge rally to end last week. WSM has traded at a 10-year average PE ratio in excess of 17, and while I don’t necessarily see that as reasonable today, I do think 15 or so is more than plausible. This is based on the company’s very obvious progress in terms of comparable sales, which is driving margins higher, and producing more cash for the company to reduce its float. Indeed, a high single digit growth rate is more than enough to justify 15 times earnings for a specialty retailer, so any way you slice it, the stock is still undervalued, even after the big rally.

In addition, the yield is still 3.3% with an average growth rate of nearly 8% for the past five years. Given that the payout is still less than half of earnings, there is lots of room for continued growth in the coming years without any sort of undue stress on the financials. Further, if I’m right about mid-single digit or better growth, the dividend can be raised at a respectable pace without increasing the payout ratio at all. This makes WSM attractive for those seeking a nice current yield, as well as dividend growth investors.

With WSM continuing to improve its top line, the margin expansion story, as well as the falling share count, I think the stock is underpriced. As Pier 1 (PIR) continues to struggle, WSM stands to gain further in the coming quarters. The growth story is well intact, the valuation is reasonable, and the stock offers a high current yield with substantial growth prospects. Putting all of this together creates a fairly compelling long opportunity in the stock and while I don’t normally chase stocks higher, I think WSM is just getting started. WSM is a buy off of the progress made in the Q1 report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.