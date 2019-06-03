Noble Corp. Plc.: Fairly Splitting Its Way Into Profitability

It appears that Noble is caught between a rock and a hard place financially in that future growth may be stunted without significant debt reduction.

A plan which reverse splits its existing stock and then issues new stock to bondholders, in exchange for debt, may positively alter its financial circumstances.

Noble Corp. Plc. (NE), Noble Drilling, cash expenses are still too high leaving the company less likely to sustain its future without a structural change. In our view, Noble is either faced with declaring bankruptcy or execute some less draconian solution. During the last call, the company's positive tune highlighted the improving market conditions. But, will it be enough? In our view, no. It's still about the excessive interest payments coming from its high level of debt. The $3.9 billion both stunts future growth opportunities and pushes the company's cash flow into a negative result.

The Profitability Groundwork

In past articles, we laid out clear cash flow requirements for the company's survival. It was our belief that rig rates by this time in the cycle would at least create a neutral cash flow. It hasn't. In order to relook at our premise, we are providing below a table containing updated financial results for this last quarter, this year and ahead.

Noble Drilling Financials (Millions) Revenue Operating Expenses SG&A Capital Interest Total Costs Net Cash Flow Cash on Hand 1st Quarter * $283 $172 $16 $83 $70 $340 -$57 $188 2019 Guidance $1,100 $710 $60 $250 $290 $1310 -$210 $25 ** 2020 & Beyond $1,200 *** $700 $60 $150 **** $290 $1200 $0 $25

* Actual numbers.

** Year-end cash based on the following calculation: Net projected cash used for 2019 (-$200) - 1st quarter portion already used (-$57) equals cash used during the final 3 quarters of 2019 (-$163). Cash at year's end $188 - $163 = $25.

*** Noble hasn't guided for next year, but the positive market should provide some contractual rate increases. We arbitrarily chose $100 million.

**** In the prior conference call, the company made it clear that for a driller of its size and asset size, the minimum capital expense is $150 million.

In our view without internal financial structural changes, the best Noble can achieve over the next 2 years is cash flow neutrality. Our $100 million additional revenue without increased costs maybe fictitious or at best optimistic, but rates are increasing and the company will gain some revenue. Noble seems on the teetering edge between cash insolvency or solvency. Yes, it has a revolver worth $350 million to hold it over, but interest costs will only escalate with its use.

The stock is now trading at or below $2, a clear sign that the market is expecting a significant or complete devaluation of shares, i.e. the possibility of full bankruptcy.

It's About Interest Costs

Going forward, the biggest cost outside of operational costs at $290 million per year is interest on the roughly $4.0 billion in debt. Although the company developed a valuable premium fleet of drilling equipment, the much longer than expected and suffocating downturn in contract rates leaves these assets unable to pay debt and create profitably.

Smart Equity Dilution Would Help

In our view, this prolonged unexpected rate collapse for offshore drilling, leaves Noble with three options, complete bankruptcy (destroy the equity value of the shareholder), continue on without paying down debt while trying to grow revenue, or a mixture between the two. The mixture approach reverse splits the existing stock while offering a partial equity position to bond holders. The company now has approximately 250 million shares outstanding.

The table listed below offers insight into the last option.

Reverse Split Option Results Outstanding Share (Millions) No. of Shares of Existing Equity (Million) No. of New Shares (Million) Cash Flow at Revenue of $1200 Million a Year * (Millions) Value of Issued Shares New Debt Level (Millions) 2:1 Split 250 125 125 + $100 $10 $2650 3:1 Split 250 85 165 + $125 $10 $2250 4:1 Split 250 60 190 + $150 $10 $2000

* A sample calculation is as follows: Cost of Interest ($290)*($2650)/($3900) = $195; $1200 (revenue) - ($700 + $60 + $150 + $195) = $100.

Typical worthwhile investments generate between an eighth to one twelfth of the equity value on the basis of cash flow. With 250 million shares, Noble would need to generate somewhere between $220 million to $270 million in positive cash flow to reach that range at our $10 stock price issue value. None of the options shown above reach it, but the last two move the company's cash flow significantly toward it. With this approach, Noble would also have more favorable opportunities with the capital markets for future growth.

Evaluating The Other Solutions

Our view of both of the other options, continuing without fixing debt or complete bankruptcy, are either unwise or unnecessary. Noble could declare full bankruptcy wiping out the entire equity position while eliminating 2/3rds or more of the debt. But is this necessary? In our view, no unless otherwise required by covenants. Why, because Noble is on the edge of solvency.

The company could continue with its existing debt, but in our view, its ability to grow with the coming upturn will be limited. How could it really grow without full availability to the capital markets? Shareholders expect growth. To hold a stock with constrained growth isn't an investment.

Noble seems caught between the rock and the hard spot. Again, in our view, because Noble has valuable assets and a revenue/cost position teetering at the edge of profitably, a more creative approach might work more fairly for the current equity and bond holders.

Sitting On The Sidelines

We are now sitting on the sidelines until Noble sets in order its future financial approach. A continuation without some structural change in its debt probably leaves us on the sidelines for good. It appears that to optimize long-term growth with fairness, the best value could be achieved by a 3:1 reverse split. Note: We did exit all of our position, most of it in the high 2s.

Finally, we didn't look at the debt details. This approach may or may not be allowed. What we intended to accomplish is providing an approach with its benefits and perhaps Noble might be listening.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.