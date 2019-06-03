U.S. Steel: Sell-Off Opens Speculative Opportunity, Longer-Term Perspectives Less Clear

There is a short-term speculative opportunity in the stock. However, long-term perspectives currently depend on a number of catalysts outside U.S. Steel's control.

Recent days and weeks have been very challenging for a number of materials stocks. Steel stocks as a group have been hit heavily, and U.S. Steel (X) has been punished the most. In my opinion, the stock is increasingly looking interesting as a speculative opportunity, and below I will discuss why. However, I would like to first start with the big picture.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

The picture above presents net income numbers for U.S. Steel for the period of 2009-2018, or 10 years. In these 10 years, the company reported positive results three times while seven annual reports brought negative numbers. In 10 years, the company lost $4.2 billion. Also, results varied widely. It is not surprising the stock of such a company is a typical rollercoaster:

U.S. Steel shares almost reached $200 (!!!) back in 2008 and are currently trading not far from lows seen in 2015-2016 as well as levels seen in 2002-2003. Put simply, this is a highly cyclical stock which cannot be a long-term buy-and-hold investment. Whether your time frame is a couple of days or a couple of years, a clear exit strategy (proper risk management) is a must before hitting the buy button.

Current negative share price action in U.S. Steel shares is due to many negative factors hitting the stock at the same time: 1) intensifying trade war with China; 2) uncertainty with tariffs (decreased tariffs on Turkey, removal of tariffs from Canada, complete uncertainty on what's going on with Mexico); 3) multiple analyst downgrades; 4) expectations of supply increases in the next decade; 5) U.S. Steel's ambitions to invest in the business; and 6) other factors.

Put simply, the market is currently pricing the following scenario: the world dives into recession or close to recession in the beginning of the next decade due to various trade disputes while additional U.S. capacity starts coming online and U.S. Steel is tied with material capital commitments. While the company already had an "asset revitalization" program resulting in higher capex requirements, it has recently announced a $1.2 billion investment in construction of a new sustainable endless casting and rolling facility at Mon Valley Works.

The first-quarter earnings call was painting an optimistic picture - in fact, I was wondering when was the last time the company's management checked what was going on with its stock price. Actual first-quarter results were good: revenues increased from $3.15 billion in Q1 2018 to $3.5 billion in Q1 2019 while EPS increased from $0.10 per share in Q1 2018 to $0.31 per share in Q1 2019. Also, U.S. Steel used the strong results of the last few years to materially improve its maturity schedule:

Source: U.S. Steel Q1 presentation

The company ended the first quarter with $676 million of cash on the balance sheet and $1.8 billion available under the credit facility. U.S. Steel expects to fund the $1.2 billion investment with approximately $250 million of vendor-supported financing and senior unsecured notes. At current point, it does not look like U.S. Steel is getting itself into a major financial trouble even in the case with decreased steel prices due to trade-war and/or tariff-related softness.

However, for the stock to stop falling, analyst estimates should take a pause from falling as well.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Estimates have been rapidly decreasing during the last three months. Right now, the stock is trading at slightly above 6 forward P/E. This looks cheap, but a U.S. pellet producer, Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF), which is in a better business situation (pellet prices are supported by Vale (VALE) disaster), has just increased its dividend and whose earnings estimates have not been falling through the floor is valued even cheaper. I believe that this speaks more of Cliffs being undervalued than U.S. Steel being overvalued, but I wanted to highlight just how harsh the market is to steel-related names right now.

While U.S. Steel shares have not yet reached the lows of early 2016, the stock is surely in a panic mode. Obviously, current financial performance is much better than at that time (2016 EPS was -$2.81 while even decreased analyst estimates are calling for positive 2019 EPS of $1.91). I believe that that stock is oversold in the near-term. However, for U.S. Steel shares to have sustainable upside, analyst estimates should stop falling - who will want to earn shares of the company whose income-earning perspectives are downgraded month after month while the company acts as if it is business as usual and announces an investment which is the size of more than half (!) of its current market capitalization? Frankly, a major buyback program would have looked logical at current depressed share price levels.

To sum it up: U.S. Steel's stock is in a panic mode and the price action looks like the one in 2015-2016, but current financial situation is much better. However, the market fears about the future (potentially, too much). It looks like the stock is oversold in the near term, but longer-term sustainable upside will depend on a number of catalysts, some of which are completely outside of U.S. Steel's control. Under any circumstances, this is not a "buy and hold, set and forget" type of investment, and I doubt that it will ever be.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.