STORE Capital: A 3.9%-Yielding Commercial Property REIT With A High Margin Of Dividend Safety

An investment in STOR yields 3.9 percent and the yield on cost is poised to rise going forward.

The REIT has an almost fully leased property portfolio and compares favorably against its peers in terms of portfolio strength.

STORE Capital Corp. (STOR) is a strong DGI play for income investors that value long-term dividend growth more than immediate capital appreciation. STORE Capital Corp. has strong portfolio stats (perfect occupancy rates, high degree of portfolio diversification) and considerable excess dividend coverage. While shares aren't cheap, the REIT is in a good position to grow its dividend during the next recession. An investment in STOR yields 3.9 percent.

STORE Capital Corp. - Business Overview

STORE Capital Corp. is a large retail REIT with a sizable real estate portfolio in the United States. At the end of the March quarter, the commercial property REIT owned retail 2,334 properties reflecting 69 million square feet in 50 states.

Here's a portfolio snapshot.

Source: STORE Capital Corp. Investor Presentation

STORE Capital Corp. has consistently reported impressive occupancy rates. The occupancy rate at the end of the March quarter was 99.7 percent, reflecting an improvement of 10 basis points over the previous quarter.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

STORE Capital Corp. really looks good when it comes to diversification. In an increasing choppy market defined by growing downside risks (trade war, inverted yield curve), REITs with strong diversification stats have the potential to limit downside potential.

STORE Capital Corp. compares favorably against its commercial REIT peers in the sector: It has the most diversified tenant base (less cash flow risks) and longest lease terms (more cash flow visibility).

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

What further limits STORE Capital Corp.'s downside, in my opinion, is the presence of a large percentage of investment-grade rated leases. 75 percent of the REIT's leases are rated investment-grade quality (in-line with the past) which greatly limits the risk of a tenant defaulting on its lease obligations.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Cash Flow Growth

STORE Capital Corp. has two ways to grow cash flow: 1. Through acquisitions, and 2. Through rent bump provisions.

As to the first point, STORE Capital Corp. regularly spends a hundred million dollars a month on the acquisition of new properties that help the company scale. In Q1-2019, STORE Capital Corp. acquired new real estate for $393 million, which is about in-line with the REIT's past transaction activity.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Secondly, STORE Capital Corp.'s leases contain rent bump provisions which trigger organic cash flow growth automatically. The majority of leases (72 percent) call for annual rent increases.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Low AFFO-Payout Ratio

STORE Capital Corp. has no problems covering its dividend payout ratio with adjusted funds from operations. As a matter of fact, the AFFO-payout ratio is actually really conservative at 69 percent (rolling average last twelve quarters).

Source: Achilles Research

STORE Capital Corp.'s AFFO-payout ratio is the lowest in its peer group, which further translates into an improvement of the REIT's margin of dividend safety (AFFO payout ratio calculated based on consensus 2019 analyst estimate, FactSet).

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Despite the lowest AFFO-payout ratio and a high margin of dividend safety, STORE Capital Corp. is the commercial property REIT with the fastest-growing dividend.

Source: STORE Capital Corp.

Guidance And Valuation

Based on $1.1 billion in projected net acquisitions in 2019, the REIT expects to pull in $1.90-$1.96/share in adjusted funds from operations this year. Since shares change hands for $34.22 at the time of writing, an investment in this commercial property REIT costs income investors ~17.7x 2019e AFFO which is an elevated multiple, but nonetheless reflects STORE Capital Corp.'s strong value proposition.

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

A U.S. recession would likely negatively affect the commercial real estate market and STORE Capital Corp.'s valuation. That being said, though, I don't see the dividend being at risk here: The REIT's portfolio stats are very solid and STORE Capital Corp. is in a very strong position to actually grow its dividend even if the market turns down. Valuation risk, in my opinion, is the single biggest risk factors investors have to account for.

Your Takeaway

STORE Capital Corp. makes a very strong value proposition for income investors that seek a quality DGI play in the REIT sector.

STORE Capital Corp. has excellent diversification stats, perfect occupancy rates, a high percentage of investment-grade rated leases, and a VERY low AFFO-payout ratio...which are all factors that support the investment thesis and limit the downside, in my opinion, especially in times of heightened market volatility. The dividend is sustainable, and has a lot of room to grow. Shares are not cheap, but for good reason. Buy for income.

Disclosure: I am/we are long O, NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.