Foot Locker: The Time Is Now

An irreconcilable reaction from the market

Shares of Foot Locker (FL) have been absolutely destroyed in the past few weeks. The stock was trading strongly in the early part of the year, building upon strength from 2018, and reaching a new high of nearly $68. But worries over tariffs and consumer spending have seen the stock nearly cut in half in a matter of weeks and today, the stock is almost unbelievably cheap. Given the company’s balance sheet, its entrenched position in an area of apparel with medium-term tailwinds, and a ridiculously low valuation, Foot Locker has to be a strong buy.

Q1 results support the bull case

The company reported Q1 earnings recently and the stock is down by roughly a quarter just in the handful of trading days since. However, if one takes a look at the results, as well as guidance for this year, the reaction from the market has simply been inexplicable.

Comparable sales were up 4.6% in Q1 and where I come from, that is a very strong result. We’ve seen countless “growth” retailers that post a couple of hot comparable sales numbers and then fizzle out; Foot Locker has been consistently strong and remains as such. Total revenue was up just 2.6% as forex took its toll, but this company continues to raise the bar when it comes to store productivity.

Given that Nike (NKE) is in the midst of a resurgence and as its products continue to experience success, Foot Locker is poised to continue seeing strong results in the medium term. Shoes and related athletic apparel continue to be some of the stronger apparel categories, and Foot Locker’s enormous footprint of ~3,200 stores, brand name, and long operating history suggest it is much better positioned than other more general retailers to take advantage. Certainly, Q1 results would suggest this is the case.

Gross margins were also up in Q1, rising from 32.9% of revenue to 33.2%. Gains came from leveraging down buying and occupancy expenses, thanks to the strong comparable sales number. Foot Locker’s gross margins are fairly weak at under 35% of revenue, but its SG&A costs are very low for a retailer, which means it can still produce very strong operating margins despite its somewhat low gross margins. As the company continues to build on its success with revenue, we should see gross margins continue to tick up over time.

Speaking of SG&A costs, that line item rose 100bps to 20% of revenue in Q1. However, the deterioration was not due to operational challenges. Rather, it was because the company continues to invest in its infrastructure and digital capabilities. Obviously, retailers have been working for years to boost their digital presence as that has become a necessary cost of doing business, and Foot Locker is simply doing its part to stay relevant. Thus, I’m not concerned about the boost in spending because there will come a point when this level of spending is no longer necessary, and margins will reflate.

EPS came in at $1.52 in Q1 against $1.38 in the comparable period a year ago, good for a gain of about 10%. Part of this growth accrued from a lower share count as it fell ~5% year over year. Indeed, on a dollar basis, net income rose just over 4%. Regardless, these results simply do not support a share price that has been nearly cut in half in recent weeks.

Just over half of fair value

Foot Locker guided for high single-digit gains in EPS for this year, supporting analyst consensus of $5.19. At that price, Foot Locker is trading for 7.6 times this year’s earnings. Not only is that tremendously low on an absolute basis, but relative to the company’s historical valuations, it is impossible to reconcile. Foot Locker is being valued like it is in a state of perpetual decline, when nothing could be further from the truth.

I’ve compiled this chart using the company’s annual price-to-earnings ratios and today’s number of 7.6 to illustrate just how cheap Foot Locker is at present. Shares have traded in a fairly narrow range since 2010, generally moving between 12 and 14 times earnings for most of the time. Today, the stock is just over half the midpoint of that level at 7.6 times consensus. That sort of valuation is generally reserved for retailers that are slowly dying off, but recall that Foot Locker boosted comparable sales by almost 5% in Q1 and that EPS was up 10%.

That valuation substantially lowers the risk of buying shares today because either earnings are going to fall through the floor to meet the valuation, or the valuation will reflate on a huge scale to meet earnings. Obviously, earnings falling through the floor is tremendously unlikely as it would take a wholesale trend reversal from years of strong performance. There is absolutely no reason to suspect Foot Locker’s results are going to weaken at this point.

The only other option is for the valuation to move back to some sort of normalized level, which means we could easily see shares trade for $60+ in the not-too-distant future. While nearly doubling the share price may sound too bullish, such an event would simply put Foot Locker in the middle of its historical valuation range. Given that the company’s earnings capacity remains full intact, I can’t think of a reason why this shouldn’t happen.

Foot Locker’s outstanding balance sheet is yet another selling point as it ended Q1 with $1.126 billion in cash against $123 million in debt. This ~$1 billion net cash position is now nearly one-quarter of the company’s valuation, further highlighting the mismatch between the current share price and the company’s fair value. This money can be used to buy back a bunch of stock or acquire further growth. In addition, it makes a financial buyer more likely to acquire Foot Locker itself given the extremely low valuation.

Putting all of this together, Foot Locker has to be one of the most compelling opportunities among retail stocks today. It has nearly a quarter of its market capitalization in net cash, it is growing EPS at a high-single digit or better rates, it continues to see strong demand for its products, and it is ludicrously cheap. For anyone that wants to own this stock, the timing could not be better; strike while the iron is hot and buy Foot Locker.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.