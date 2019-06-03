Facebook's Declines May Have Only Started

Facebook (FB) is breaking down, and all signs suggest the stock may fall further to as low as $157 based on the technical charts. The latest news hurting Facebook, and many technology stocks, is that the Department of Justice is looking into an antitrust violation at Alphabet's (GOOGL, GOOG) subsidiary Google.

The last time I wrote on Facebook, it had appeared the stock was poised to rise to around $206. That was then, and this is now. Ultimately, my call was proven wrong, as the broad sentiment in the equity market turned to bearish from bullish. You can now track my success and failure rate from these articles on this Google Spreadsheet I created.

Facebook's Stock Is Breaking Down

Facebook's stock is dropping on June 3 and is falling below a support level at $173. This price is also likely to act as resistance for the stock moving forward, preventing the equity from rising sharply. The chart has formed a descending triangle, a bearish continuation pattern. It would suggest that the stock might fall in the coming weeks to its first level of support at $166. Should that support level not hold, the stock could fall to as far as $157, a drop of about 8% from the stock price around $171 on June 3.

The relative strength index is also suggesting that the stock might continue to decline and has been trending lower in recent weeks. That would suggest that bearish momentum is coming into the stock. Meanwhile, the volume levels have been slowly trending higher as the stock is falling, which would indicate that more sellers are entering the shares.

Options Are Leaning Towards A Decline

The options for Facebook suggests the stock will rise or fall 7% by the expiration date on June 21 from the $170 strike price. It would place the stock in a trading range of $159 to $181 by the expiration date. But more concerning is that the number of puts at that $170 strike price outweigh the calls, with almost 22,000 open put contracts to around 15,000 open call contracts. It is a sign that there are more bets for the stock to drop than to increase.

More Risk Than Reward

The news that the Justice Department is reportedly investigating Google in an antitrust probe puts another unneeded weight on the technology stock overall and is weighing on stocks such as Facebook. It opens the door to potentially more investigations into companies such as Facebook, as these companies have grown and become extremely powerful and may even be limiting competition.

There already have been opinions floating around that suggest privacy may be an antitrust issue. Throw in the news from last year around privacy concerns and the revelations that have come to the surface regarding the spread of fake news during the 2016 election cycle and Facebook has a potentially significant issue at hand, and that could spell bad news for the company.

Data by YCharts

Earnings for this year are already expected to be impacted as costs soar as Facebook tries to get ahead of and fix many privacy concerns. Analysts currently estimate that earnings will grow by 1.25% in 2019 to $7.66 per share. However, earnings are expected to grow by 20% in 2020 to $9.25 per share. What seems uncertain at this point is if those estimates for 2020 will come now that this new "risk" is floating around. Perhaps Facebook will up its spending to get ahead of any potential inquiry by the DOJ into the company.

Risk To My Bearish View

With so much uncertainty in the marketplace these days, it seems that stocks are not all acting rationally. That means that the current downtrend in the stock could be reversed should the outlook for the economy or global trade improve or a risk-on mentality come back into focus for stocks. Should Facebook rise above $173, it does create the potential for the shares to rally back to around $181.

For now, there seems to be a significant risk for Facebook, and that likely means that the stock will continue to decline in the coming days and weeks.

