Baker Hughes Remains A Sell

I have been a bear on oil services names for a while. Brent oil prices have been volatile. They hovered around $70 earlier last month, but now are in the low $60 range. Oil prices have been impacted by certain supply cuts by OPEC. At some point, prices could be driven by global demand; that sounds foreboding. It could make earnings volatile for Baker Hughes (BHGE) and other oil services names.

North America Growth Has Ground To A Halt

In the first half of 2018, revenue from North America was rising in the high single digits. I thought the performance belied all logic and questioned how long the region could keep up its growth trajectory. In Q1 2019 Baker Hughes' total revenue of $5.6 billion was down 10% sequentially. This was nothing to write home about.

A proxy for North America exposure could be Oilfield Services and Digital Solutions - the company's short-cycle businesses. Their combined revenue was $3.6 billion, down 5% sequentially. As a point of reference, Halliburton's (HAL) revenue from North America rose 2% during the quarter. Baker Hughes generates nearly 64% of total revenue from these businesses and has a lot to lose if North America land drilling activity remains stagnant. During Q1 2019, the rig count in North America fell 1% Y/Y. At May 31, 2019, the rig count was at 1,069, down by 90 versus that of the year earlier period. North America appears to be oversupplied and suffering from a decline in pricing power. This could negatively impact E&P in the region going forward.

Revenue for Turbomachinery fell 27% as services orders and equipment orders were down by double digits. Oilfield Equipment revenue was up 1%; it could remain flat until oil prices rise high enough for oil companies to invest in subsea drilling for a sustainable period. Total revenue from these long-cycle businesses fell by double digits Q/Q and could remain flat to declining at current oil prices.

More Selling Pressure From General Electric?

Another threat to the stock and the story could be potential selling pressure from General Electric (GE). GE has been hiving off assets to pare its $108 billion debt load amid declining free cash flow ("FCF"). GE needs to protect its investment-grade credit rating. No assets appear off limits to a potential sale, including its 50% stake in BHGE.

In Q4 2018, GE sold a sizeable stake in BHGE; I understand the sale lowered GE's stake from 62.5% to about 50%. Baker Hughes also entered into a Master Agreement Framework outlining a partnering arrangement with GE to develop leading technology for customers. GE recently sold GE Biopharma to Danaher (NYSE:DHR) for $21 billion. I believe GE could divest more of its BHGE stake once it deems the market is ripe for such a sale. BHGE could potentially come under pressure from the sale of a sizeable stake.

BHGE trades at 9x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA. I estimate GE's debt/EBITDA after the Biopharma sale is completed could be just over 6x EBITDA. A sale of its BHGE stake at an implied enterprise value of over 6x could improve GE's credit metrics. The fallout is that the selling pressure could drive BHGE lower.

Conclusion

BHGE is down by over 35% Y/Y. There could be volatility in the financial markets as the trade war between the U.S. and China lingers. There could be volatility in BHGE if GE continues to divest its equity stake. Sell BHGE.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.