Announcing The Premium Lead-Lag Report

Over the past decade, investors have largely been able to put their portfolios on autopilot and make money almost anywhere in the market. A simple investment in the S&P 500 would have tripled your money and despite a few minor shocks along the way would have done so with only a modest amount of volatility.

But those days are in the past and the environment is changing. Economies in the U.S. and around the world look like they’re headed towards a recession. A global trade war is propelling the markets toward a prolonged period of turmoil and uncertainty. The “easy money” cycle is ending and it’s time to be more tactical with how you approach risk within your portfolio.

Who Am I and Why Should You Trust Me?

I’m Michael Gayed, CFA. For over fifteen years, I’ve built and managed portfolios for large international investors and high net worth individuals with an eye towards reducing risk exposure. Today, I manage client assets according to the principles of intermarket analysis that my father, Michael E.S. Gayed, included in his authoritative book Intermarket Analysis and Investing (reissued in 2013 with an updated forward by yours truly!).

How Does The Lead-Lag Report Work?

In The Lead-Lag Report, I use a proprietary intermarket analysis that separates the good data that tends to have more predictive power from the bad and uses that good data to focus on the market signals that really matter. I do this based on our acclaimed research that has been shown to anticipate trends in the financial markets.

The research that drives the Lead-Lag Report has won awards and recognition among the top investment professional organizations. It includes:

“Leverage for the Long Run” - Winner 2016 Charles H. Dow Award (CMT Association)

“Lumber: Worth Its Weight in Gold” - Winner 2015 NAAIM Wagner Award

“An Intermarket Approach to Beta Rotation” - Winner 2014 Charles H. Dow Award (CMT Association)

“An Intermarket Approach to Tactical Rotation” - 3rd Place 2014 NAAIM Wagner Award

The interest and popularity of this research, which was been downloaded more than 30,000 times, has placed me in the top 10% of authors on the Social Science Research Network (SSRN). I speak about these ideas often in the financial media including appearances on CNBC and Bloomberg TV/Radio.

How Do I Get Value From The Report?

Every Monday, you’ll receive the Lead-Lag Report in order to prepare you for the week ahead. Its goal is to help you get a better read on the market’s direction and provide up-to-date analysis on various market segments to help identify attractive risk/return opportunities.

Here’s what you can expect in every report:

Weekly Risk Signals - These four signals come out of our award winning research papers and identify a “risk-on” or “risk-off” market environment. It’s up to you to decide how to invest your portfolio whether it’s allocating to risky assets (low-risk environment) or to play defense with “safer” assets (high-risk environment).

- These four signals come out of our award winning research papers and identify a “risk-on” or “risk-off” market environment. It’s up to you to decide how to invest your portfolio whether it’s allocating to risky assets (low-risk environment) or to play defense with “safer” assets (high-risk environment). Leaders & Laggards - This analysis goes deeper into the research to explain what I’m seeing in the indicators I watch. These insights can help you understand the underlying forces that are shaping the market’s direction.

- This analysis goes deeper into the research to explain what I’m seeing in the indicators I watch. These insights can help you understand the underlying forces that are shaping the market’s direction. Themes to Consider - While I don’t make specific recommendations in The Lead-Lag Report, I do share thoughts on where to look for opportunities based on my assessment of asset classes, industry sectors and the macro environment. These include ten major industry sectors as well as small-caps, international equities, Treasuries, TIPS, junk bonds and commodities.

I feel that analytical investors with a keen appreciation for data analysis will find a lot to like in The Lead-Lag Report. The signals I publish can be valuable guides for your asset allocation decisions. Over the long-term, these insights can help you avoid significant portfolio losses and capture higher risk-adjusted returns over and above the benchmark indices.

