I close by noting that my site is currently bullish on Alphabet, but not as bullish as Seeking Alpha Essential's quant rating.

In the event this antitrust investigation depresses the stock over the rest of the year, I present two ways bullish longs can limit their risk.

This past weekend was an inauspicious one for Alphabet, starting with word that the DOJ was preparing an antitrust investigation against it, and ending with a Google cloud outage.

Image via Tech Crunch, reporting on the Google cloud outage Sunday.

An Inauspicious Weekend For Alphabet

This past weekend started with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the United States Department of Justice was preparing an antitrust investigation into Alphabet's (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google, and ended with a Google cloud outage that affected everything from YouTube to Gmail. The bigger news here was the potential antitrust investigation, obviously. This has been a long time coming: as I wrote back in 2017, antitrust action was the main longer-term threat to the FANGs.

Sentiment in favor of antitrust action against FANGs seemed to accelerate last month with Facebook (FB) co-founder Chris Hughes calling for that company to be broken up. In my article on that, I mentioned freshman Senator Josh Hawley, Republican of Missouri, who has proven to be such an articulate advocate against tech monopolies that he has garnered praise from Democratic policy wonk Matt Stoller.

Senator Hawley, who praised the Justice Department's new attention toward Google, may have helped move the antitrust agenda forward.

Whether anything will come of this antitrust investigation remains to be seen, but for Alphabet shareholders looking to stay long while hedging some downside risk, below are a couple of ways of doing so.

Adding Downside Protection To Alphabet

For these examples, I'll assume you have 300 shares of GOOG and are willing to risk a drawdown of 19% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. I'll also assume that you're bullish on GOOG - if you're no longer bullish, rather than hedging your shares, you should sell them. Hedging is for cautious bulls, not bears. The screen captures below are from a TestFlight of the next version of the Portfolio Armor iOS app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 300 shares of GOOG against a >19% decline by late December.

The cost of this protection was $6,780, or 2.05% of position value, calculated at the ask. Recall that options can often be bought at some price between the bid and ask, so this is a conservative calculation of the hedging cost.

Regular readers may have noticed a new field in hedge screen capture above: annualized cost. We're adding that to the app because the new version will allow users to select different expiration dates, and annualized cost will allow them to compare cost across different expiration dates.

Capped Upside, No Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 18% between now and late December, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect against the same, greater-than-19% decline by then.

In this case, after an iterative process taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put options, one where the cost was $5,820, or 1.76% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the ask). The income generated from selling the call leg was the same though: $5,820, or 1.76% (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost was negative, meaning your net cost would have been $0, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Still Mostly Bullish On GOOG

Portfolio Armor is currently moderately bullish on GOOG, though it's not close to being a top name now. Seeking Alpha contributors on average are bullish, and, as you can see below, Seeking Alpha Essential's quant rating is currently very bullish.

Screen capture via Seeking Alpha

Given that, staying long, while hedging in accordance with your risk tolerance, seems a prudent course with the stock.

This article focused on hedging, but in my Bulletproof Investing Marketplace service, I combine hedging with a security selection process that has beaten the market by 4.42% annualized so far, as you can see in the last table here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.