The Gap - A Mess

Margins continue to be pressured in what looks like to be a worst case for The Gap investors.

What's better than retail earnings season? Personally, I think 'everything' is a valid answer to that question. So, why do I keep looking at retail companies? Solely because I want to see if my bear case is turning out the way I expect it to happen. I have been bearish on a lot of retailers over the past few months due to pressure on margins and peaking consumer confidence. In this article, I am going to show you why The Gap (GPS) continues to be a huge disappointment after the company released a quarter that was terrible across the board. It sure gives me no pleasure to say this again, but please stay away from companies like The Gap.

Everything Is Bad

Whenever I analyze retail stocks, I stick to a number of key indicators that, once combined, tell you a pretty good story of the company's success in the current market environment. First and foremost, it is no news that brick-and-mortar stores are heavily under fire from retail competition. It is also no news that apparel retail has always been an incredibly tough spot to be since it really is not that hard to sell t-shirts, pants and frankly anything else. The one thing that is hard is doing it while being profitable on a long-term basis.

That's why I look at sales. Both total sales and comparable store sales tell a pretty good story about the company's basic ability to sell apparel to the consumer. That's where the trouble starts for The Gap in the first quarter.

Sales declined to $3.71 billion which is slightly below expectations of $3.76 million. It is also 2% below the previous-year quarter when sales reached $3.78 with a growth rate of 10%. The first quarter marks the second consecutive quarter of declining sales which more or less confirms the slowing trend and erases all doubts about the current state of the company's success in the current market environment.

And it's not just total sales. Comparable store sales were down 4% compared to a 1% increase in the prior-year. Old Navy Global comps were down 1% compared to 3% growth in 2018. Gap Global comps were down a stunning 10% versus 4% contraction last year. Banana Republic comps were down 3% from 3% growth in 2018.

That said, sales were a disaster. However, what some companies are trying is to shift to a margin-based business model. Some furniture companies like RH Inc. (RH) started to neglect sales growth to only focus on customer satisfaction and higher margins. Unfortunately, this is hard to achieve in the apparel business as most customers will simply go to a competitor. It might be a different story in the luxury segment but that's not applicable to this case.

Anyhow, gross margins came in at 36.3% which is a decrease of 140 basis points compared with last year. Adjusted operating margins declined by 260 basis points to 3.5%.

One, if not THE reason why falling margins are bad is the fact that sales have not gone anywhere since 2004 as you can see below. That's not necessarily a problem as long as bottom line profitability supports higher earnings.

And, as we just saw, margins failed to do exactly that which is why we saw a first-quarter adjusted EPS number of $0.24. This is well below expectations of $0.31 and 43% below the previous-year quarter. One year ago, EPS growth was at 17%.

This is actually the first time since 2017 the company is reporting declining EPS and a serious miss of expectations.

And unfortunately, it does not end there as full-year expectations were revised lower as well. The company expects to report full-year adjusted EPS between $2.05 and $2.14 versus previous expectations of $2.11 and $2.26. Adding to that, the sales slump is not over yet either. Comparable store sales are expected to be down low-single digits versus previous expectations of flat to slow growing comps.

Almost needless to say, investors did not like the numbers as the stock was down more than 9% after the news release.

Management itself was not too happy about the quarter either.

"This quarter was extremely challenging, and we are not at all satisfied with our results. We are committed to improving our execution and performance this year,” said Art Peck, president and chief executive officer, Gap Inc. “We remain confident in our plan to separate into two independently traded public companies in 2020, and we are focused on setting up both companies for long term value creation and profitable growth."

Going forward, there are a few big issues. The Gap has failed to deliver satisfying growth with consumer sentiment at multi-year highs. What does that mean in case consumer sentiment starts to decline? Margins are weakening and sales growth is expected to be slow? It is also not sure how the future is going to look like if the company splits up.

At this point, it does not matter that the company is trading at 7x earnings and 7.4x next year's earnings. Until this company is able to turn things around, I am afraid that 'cheap' simply means 'bad' instead of a good buying opportunity.

Going forward, I am closely monitoring consumer sentiment as well as any attempts from the company to enhance margins again. Until that point, I think it is a good idea to stay very far away from the company's stock. Even if you are bullish on retail, I think there are much better places to put your money, both on a mid-term and long-term level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.