Circor: Crane Might Be Opportunistic, But Circor Management Has To Deliver

I understand why the board rejected the offer, yet they are the ones who have something to prove after years of underperformance.

Circor International (CIR) has certainly seen some noteworthy news flow as of late. The big news was of course the events on the 21st of May as the company both confirmed the receipt and rejection of an unsolicited proposal from Crane (CR). I understand why management rejected the offer, as it might be opportunistic (given where shares traded in the past) yet Circor has underperformed a great deal in recent years as they certainly have something to prove to investors.

The Proposed Deal

Crane made a proposal on the 30th of April to acquire Circor for $45 per share in an all-cash deal. The board has reviewed the proposal in the three weeks which followed and came to the conclusion that they found the proposal to be highly opportunistic, as it undervalued the company and its future prospects. Hence, the board decided to not further engage in a further dialogue.

The board further points towards the successes achieved already including that of deploying capital towards transformative and accretive deals, better operational execution, reshaping its oil and gas portfolio and having strengthened its balance sheet. As discussed later, while some of this might certainly be the case, it has not resulted in payoffs to its investors.

Looking At Circor

Late February, Circor released its 2018 results; reported headline growth was driven by a huge extent through the purchase of the Fluid Handling business of Colfax, acquired in December 2017.

The company grew reported sales by 78% to $1.18 billion as adjusted operating profits rose by 87% to $96.6 million. The spectacular growth in the adjusted operating profits did not translate one-on-one into higher earnings per share growth due to higher interest expenses and a diluted share count, as adjusted earnings came in 23% higher at $2.11 per share. The GAAP earnings loss of $1.99 per share is another story, driven mostly by charges incurred in connection with the deal.

The company ended the first quarter of 2019 with $74 million in cash and $734 million in debt, for a net debt load of $660 million. If pension liabilities of $148 million are included, then adjusted net debt rises to $808 million. With 19.8 million shares trading at $31 ahead of the attempted deal, the equity valuation of $614 million makes for an enterprise value of $1.42 billion.

This values the company at little over 1.2 times sales and 11.5 times adjusted EBITDA of $128 million for all of 2018. It should be said that debt continues to weigh heavily on the balance sheet as financial net debt of $660 million works down to a leverage ratio of 5.2 times. Note that first quarter results for 2019 in terms of sales and EBITDA were roughly in line with the performance last year as no quick gains can be expected here.

Might Be Opportunistic

I can see the point of the board by Circor, that the attempt made by Crane is a bit opportunistic as adjusted margins only total 9% currently despite a reasonably solid economic environment (with exception of oil & gas exposure of course). Note that shares of Circor peaked at $80 late 2013 as the oil and gas business peaked but even in spring of 2017, when oil prices were down a lot, shares still traded at $60. The drop to $20 in December of 2018, amidst the continued lacklustre performance of the business, concerns about incurred debt, as well as general turmoil in the market have created an opportunity for Crane to investigate a potential takeout. While the $45 offer marks a +100% premium to the lows, I still see the opportunistic point of view.

That said, it is entirely to blame on the company itself to become a ''victim'' of such an attempt as I have never been a huge fan of the company. In October of 2016, with shares still trading in the mid-fifties, I wrote the following article: ''While Critical Flow Purchase looks nice, I see no appeal at these levels''.

In that article I noted that while I liked the bolt-on deal announced at the time, I observed that the gap between adjusted and reported earnings was wide for a long time already. The company at the time had a very strong balance sheet, with essentially a flat net cash position, although all of that changed following the purchase of the Colfax unit.

I furthermore noted that the performance of the business at large was structurally one of underperformance. Even during the boom years in energy, operating margins never surpassed the 10% mark, which is quite disappointing. While it is to be applauded that these margins (adjusted however) now come in at 9%, with oil and gas being anything but on fire, reality is that adjustments to earnings are made constantly and leverage is very high.

With adjusted earnings power running at just about $2 per share currently, I fail to see screaming appeal at levels in the low forties. That said, with earnings power of this level and the highly leveraged balance sheet, investors might wonder if management is overplaying its hand by refusing to talk in response to the $45 offer, certainly as the refusal of the offer is so strong in wording.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.