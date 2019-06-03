Just over six months ago I wrote an article titled "GDX: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly", to discuss which miners (GDX) were worth holding, and which were worth avoiding. The top 3 names from within the GDX constituents I discussed were AngloGold Ashanti (AU), Barrick Gold (GOLD), and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL). The average performance of these three names since last November is 42%, a significant out-performance vs. the GDX's 12% gain. Meanwhile, the three laggards discussed were Agnico Eagle (AEM), Goldcorp (GG), and Newmont Gold (NEM), which have seen a 13% average return since the article, or basically in line with the index. In this article, I will do a more recent update on which names are worth owning, which are probably worth avoiding, and which to stay away from at all costs.

(Source: HackerNoon.com)

The Good

Starting with the good names, there are minimal changes as two of the top names get to keep their previous spots, AngloGold Ashanti and Kirkland Lake Gold. Meanwhile, Barrick Gold's (GOLD) dismal performance has dropped it out of the group, and Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) has replaced it. Let's take a closer look at these names below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table, TC2000.com)

As we can see from the chart of AngloGold Ashanti above, the stock has managed to make a significantly higher low vs. its August lows, remains above its 40-week moving average, and has a positive earnings trend which is near impossible to find in this sector. The company reported annual earnings per share of $0.32 in FY-2018, is expecting $0.91 in annual EPS for this year and is expecting yet another new high in earnings per share for FY-2020 based on current estimates. Based on the company being above its 40-week moving average and having a positive earnings trend, it commands a spot in the good group.

The next name in the good group is another African miner, Semafo (OTCPK:SEMFF). The company makes the cut as it is one of the few miners that made a significantly higher low vs. its August low and looks to be trying to come out of a base near the $4.00 level on the Canadian Market. The company's all-in sustaining cash costs dropped off significantly from last year's levels of $1,083/oz in Q1 to $745/oz thanks to help from their new Boungou mine. Earnings per share also swung positive from (-) $0.01 in Q1 2018 to (+) $0.05 in Q1 2019. While the company is a little riskier as it has not solidified itself in a new monthly uptrend yet, this does look to be an interesting turnaround story developing.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, without much surprise, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) takes the top spot on the good list. The company has managed to grow earnings by over 2000% since 2015 and is expecting to see another year of 60% + earnings per share growth for FY-2019. On the technical side of things, the company is unrivaled in terms of performance and one of the only companies that has spent the past two years above its 40-week moving average despite the GDX's dismal performance. While the company is seeing a deceleration in earnings for FY-2020 if analyst estimates turn out to be correct, I still believe the company to be a hold for investors. The one real standout about Kirkland Lake Gold is that it makes my Top 150 List for growth stocks on the US Market and no other commodity stock has ever stayed in this list for more than nine months. The company is, without a doubt one of a kind.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Table)

From a technical standpoint, the company is building out a new 15+ week base currently and passed through minor resistance last week at $34.50 which was a positive development. As long as the stock remains above $27.70 going forward, I see sharp dips as an opportunity to start or add to positions.

(Source: TC2000.com)

The Bad

There are quite a few possible candidates in the bad group, but I will focus on three standouts that cannot seem to deliver. Despite the price of gold (GLD) trending up since the 2015 lows, these three names cannot seem to gain any traction in terms of their earnings trends. Given that Newmont took over Goldcorp, and Agnico Eagle has seen some minor improvements technically, this group has been shaken up a little since the November update. The three names I've placed in the bad group for the Q2 report are Hecla Mining (HL), McEwen Mining (MUX), and IamGold (IAG). The latter two names inclusion in the group should be of little surprise as I've been vocal about avoiding these names in past articles.

Beginning with IamGold, we can see that the stock broke key 3-year support at $3.15 just a couple of months ago and I would expect this to be a tough level to reclaim going forward. This poor performance from IamGold should be of little surprise as the company's earnings per share have gone nowhere since 2016. In 2016 the company reported $0.06 in annual earnings per share, and the company is expected to earn $0.03 in FY-2019 despite a higher gold price. For FY-2020 we are expecting to see a slight uptick to $0.07 in annual earnings per share, but a mere 15% growth in earnings per share over four years is abysmal to be polite. Any rallies to the $3.15 level are opportunities to sell this name into strength and head for greener pastures within the sector.

(Source: TC2000.com, YCharts.com, Author's Table)

McEwen Mining has also struggled significantly to put up any growth in earnings per share and has seen losses for five of the past six years. If the only way a company can put up positive earnings per share is during years when the price of gold is up 20% intra-year, then this is a company that investors need to steer clear of. Earnings per share for 2018 hit a new five-year low at (-) $0.13 per share, and FY-2019 is not expecting to see much improvement at estimates for (-) $0.09. The stock broke down through key support at $1.85 earlier this year, and I would expect funds to continue selling the stock with a vengeance if it does return to the $1.90 - $2.00 level. Until the company can see a material change in annual earnings per share, the best plan of action for investors seems to be selling into strength.

(Source: TC2000.com, YCharts.com, Author's Table)

Finally, Hecla Mining rounds out the list and not surprisingly as it's another serial laggard. Similar to McEwen Mining, the company has seen earnings losses for all years except 2016 and 2017 and is expecting losses to widen for FY-2019 from (-) $0.08 last year to (-) $0.10 this year. The stock broke below critical multi-year support at the $2.15 level and has dropped like a stone since. Any rallies back to the $2.00 - $2.15 level will be opportunities to get out of the stock as there are still more than 250 funds holding the stock that are likely eager to get out at a narrower loss.

(Source: TC2000.com)

It is important to note that these names are quite oversold short-term, and their inclusion on the 'bad' list does not preclude them from seeing oversold bounces. With that in mind, I believe the prudent move is to take advantage of rallies to sell these names into strength. The reason for this is that they have shown they can't deliver without significant help from the price of gold and silver and for this reason, they carry a much higher risk than other miners.

The Ugly

Finally, the ugly list's newest member is New Gold (NGD). While there are quite a few names that could fit on this list, New Gold edges out its peers just slightly due to alarmingly high costs and tons of work needed to turn the ship around. All-in sustaining cash costs are expected to come in above $1,400/oz for this year, and losses are expected to widen from (-) $0.02 in earnings per share for FY-2018 to (-) $0.06 for FY-2019. The only silver lining I can see is that analysts that were bullish on the stock the whole way down have finally thrown in the towel and given up, so a bounce from a sentiment standpoint is undoubtedly possible. Having said that, it is unlikely the stock is going to be able to get through $1.32, which is the volume weighted average price for the past 18 months without a significant turnaround in the fundamentals.

(Source: TC2000.com)

As we can see from the above chart, the stock has short-term resistance at $0.82 on a weekly close and more resistance at $1.32. I believe that any 30% plus rallies are opportunities to sell into strength on the stock as they will likely just be bear market bounces to relieve oversold conditions. Until the company can get its costs down below the price of gold and closer to the $1,100/oz range, it's hard to be anything but negative on the company. It is entirely possible the stock can put in a decent bounce from here, but I have no interest in trying to trade bounces in a bear market when the larger trend is working against me.

To summarize, the best three producers among the sector from a fundamental and technical standpoint are Semafo Gold, AngloGold Ashanti, and Kirkland Lake Gold. This does not mean that I am buying these stocks as I do not own any of them currently, but they are three of the top five names on my 'shopping list' if I do decide to start positions in the sector. For now, I continue to favor high-growth names in other industries. It's also important to note that this article focuses only on constituents in the Gold Miners Index and does not include names on my more extensive explorer/developer list that I monitor daily. For those interested in having metals exposure in their portfolio, the best option is the three names among the good list, or just holding gold. I see little benefit in holding names in the bad or ugly lists as they are high-risk and high-reward and are anything but a hedge for one's portfolio when they are dropping 20% or more per year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.