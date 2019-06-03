Applied Energetics To Acquire Applied Optical Sciences For Ultra-Short Pulsed Laser Tech

AERG will acquire AOS to continue development of its ultra-short pulsed laser technologies in pursuit of this growing market opportunity.

Quick Take

Applied Energetics (OTC:AERG) announced it has agreed to acquire Applied Optical Sciences for an undisclosed amount.

Applied Optical Sciences [AOS] operates as a contract microscopy and materials testing service provider as well as a developer of ultra-short pulsed laser technologies.

With the deal, AERG is focusing its resources on the ultra-short pulsed laser market.

Target Company

Tucson, Arizona-based AOS was founded in 2010 to provide measure surface profiles and performs material characterization technologies, as well as contract engineering for optical device prototyping and development, and custom ultra-short pulsed laser systems development.

Management is headed by Founder and CEO Stephen McCahon, a researcher who also co-founded Applied Energetics and was previously involved in new business development for Raytheon Missile Systems.

AOS’ primary offerings include:

WYKO NT 8000 - Optical Surface Profiler

FEI XL30 ESEM - Variable-Pressure Scanning Electron Microscope

di-Innova, Bruker - Atomic Probe Microscope

Source: AOS

Market & Competition

Ultrafast lasers are lasers that pulse light within one picosecond without causing thermal damage, making them suitable for biomedical applications.

According to a market research report by Market Research Future, the ultrafast lasers market is expected to grow at an accelerating pace between 2018 and 2023.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the rapid adoption of ultra-fast laser technologies for biomedical applications as well as an increasing need for cost-efficient solutions for micromachining.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the period due to strong manufacturing presence in the region as well as high investments through the global key players in the region.

Major competitive vendors that provide ultrafast laser technologies include:

Amplitude Systemes

Attodyne

Clark-MXR

Coherent (COHR)

DPSS Lasers

EKSPLA

Epilog Laser

IMRA America (OTCPK:ASEKY)

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Source: Sentieo

Acquisition Terms and Financial

Applied Energetics didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms.

However, in a form 8-K filing, it did disclose that it purchased specified assets for AOS for the following consideration:

The Asset Purchase Agreement provides for purchase of specified assets from AOS, including principally intellectual property, contracts and equipment in exchange for consideration consisting of [i] cash in the amount of $2,500,000.00, payable in the form of a Promissory Note, secured by the assets, to be issued upon the Closing Date and [ii] warrants to purchase up to 2,500,000 shares of Applied Energetics’ common stock at an exercise price of $0.06 per share.

So, it appears that the total consideration for the assets was approximately $3.4 million at AERG’s current share price of $0.42.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of March 31, 2019, AERG had $80,828 in cash and equivalents and total liabilities of $1.7 million.

Free cash flow for the three months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($647,724).

In the past 12 months, AERG’s stock price has risen 198.6%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Commentary

AERG is acquiring AOS for its intellectual property in the areas of photonics and advanced ultra-short pulse lasers.

AOS is owned by AERG co-founder Stephen McCahon.

Concurrent with the announcement, AERG and McCahon also entered into a three-year consulting agreement essentially contracting with McCahon to lead development efforts with the AOS IP within AERG, with terms as follows:

The Consulting Agreement provides for Mr. McCahon’s continued service to the company through SWM Consulting, LLC for compensation consisting partly of cash of $180,000 for the first year and $250,000 during each of the second and third years of the term. In addition, the parties acknowledged that the company previously issued to Mr. McCahon, 20,000,000 shares of common stock, per the terms of a Consulting Agreement, dated as of February 23, 2016, and a Common Stock Subscription Agreement, dated as of February 24, 2016. The company believes it may have claims for the return or cancellation of some or all of these 20,000,000 shares and agreed to let the Consultant retain them in exchange for the company’s agreement to repurchase 5,000,000 of them at a price of $0.06 per shares, in alignment with recent equity offerings conducted by the company. The 5,000,000 share repurchase is to be completed within 30 days of completing an equity offering. 5,000,000 of the remaining 15,000,000 shares are subject to a lock-up and are to be released pro rata each month during the term of the agreement which may be accelerated in the event of termination other than for cause or a change in control.

So, the deal is an interesting transaction, which investors in the stock haven’t negatively reacted to.

AERG had previous management replaced with cause in 2018, and new management has apparently gone all-in on a new direction with an increased focus on the ultra-short pulse laser market.

Interested investors should take a wait-and-see approach as I expect this new business line development process to take some time before it impacts the firm’s financial prospects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.