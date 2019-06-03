We think a long position has a more favorable risk/reward and will be looking to go long if the weather models turn more supportive.

We estimate that if the weather outlook is neutral, August contracts can regain $2.60/MMBtu.

But lower natural gas prices will cure lower prices this summer as demand gets a boost while production has slowed.

We have +105 Bcf forecasted for the week ending May 31st. EOS has decreased to 3.65 Tcf.

Welcome to the what now edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas breaks multi-year support... what now?

For those betting that natural gas prices would hold their multi-year support, that pivotal support line was broken this week...

As prices dropped below $2.50/MMBtu, we saw the selling accelerate. Our discussions with natural gas traders point to nothing fundamentally driven as the cause of the sell-off. The oil pit saw a similar dramatic move, which has led some to believe that a large commodity fund blew up and was liquidating its positions.

On the fundamental side of natural gas, we saw storage balance tighten slightly this week. Lower natural gas prices have prompted demand variables to surprise to the upside while Lower 48 natural gas production was down m-o-m bringing y-o-y growth below ~8 Bcf/d.

Source: PointLogic, HFI Research

Source: HFI Research

As you can see from the chart above, the slowdown in production in May was notable because it was in contrast to the growth we had originally projected. We had this month exiting above ~90 Bcf/d and on pace to reach ~91 Bcf/d.

A big part of the deceleration in growth comes from pipeline constraints in the Permian where Waha basis differentials remain crazily low. Another reason is that Northeast production has so far disappointed estimates.

Source: EIA DPR, HFI Research

One interesting point to note is that well productivity (our calculation) for the Appalachia basin has flatlined since 2018. Northeast producers also keep lowering DUCs indicating to us that prices are currently too low to support more drilling than completions.

Source: EIA DPR, HFI Research

All of these fundamental datapoints are moot, however, if we don't see the disappointing production figures continue. Our fundamental analysis indicate that prices can be supported at a higher price level today even considering neutral weather conditions, but all of this assumes production remains flat for the Summer.

We think August contracts could trade back to $2.60/MMBtu under neutral weather conditions.

But the recent weather model updates have also not been kind with ECMWF-EPS and GFS-ENS projecting lower cooling demand by mid-June.

This has also added the bearishness to the sentiment.

Whether it was indeed fund liquidation or not, we don't see much downside from here unless the weather outlook worsens. Like we said, if the weather model is at least neutral, we see prices rebounding.

Lower natural gas prices will cure lower natural gas prices, but for those investing in natural gas equities, that time may still be quite a ways away.

On the trading side, however, we are starting to look at potentially going long soon if the weather models turn supportive. We think the risk/reward is now favored to the long side given the recent sell-off. We see prices bottoming soon from a fundamental perspective.

