Nvidia: The Missed Opportunity

Management teams will often tell investors that they don't use day to day movements in stock price to run their businesses. In the long term, that would seem a good thing because it could lead to short term bad decisions not made in the interest of shareholders. However, there are some cases where perhaps a company's leadership should look at the market and use share price movement to its advantage. Recently, I believe chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) missed a large opportunity to help out shareholders.

Back in March, Nvidia announced it had reached an agreement to acquire Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) to unite two of the world's leading firms in the high performance computing market. Under the terms of the deal, Nvidia would pay $125 per share in cash, or about $6.9 billion. As you can see in the chart below, shares of Nvidia soared in the weeks following the deal news.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

With Nvidia shares up nearly $20 in the week the deal was announced, I soon wondered if Nvidia should have taken a different path with the deal. Either the company could have offered to pay for the acquisition in Nvidia shares, or on the flip side, use the rise in shares to announce an equity offering. As of the company's most recent filing, it only had a little more than $7.4 billion in cash and investments on the balance sheet, along with around $2 billion in debt.

A $7 billion equity raise might seem rather large, but we've seen all-stock deals that have been much larger than that. Remember, when the deal was first announced, Nvidia had a market cap of more than $91 billion based on the 606 million shares outstanding at the end of the most recent quarter. When shares jumped to their recent high above $193, the market cap was over $117 billion, so selling $7 billion worth of shares wouldn't have been that dramatic of a move. Nvidia's market cap rose almost four times the size of the deal price during this rally.

I bring up the idea of a missed opportunity not just because of the rally after the deal was announced, but the fall in shares recently. Between trade war concerns and an unimpressive earnings report, shares have lost more than $55 from that recent peak. To show why this is a big deal, I put together the following table to show how an equity raise and then repurchasing the shares at a lower price could have been extremely beneficial.

To be a bit conservative in a base case, let's say that the company sold shares after expenses at $175 per share, meaning a deal of almost 40 million shares to raise the $6.9 billion needed in total (using no cash on the balance sheet). Then, shares were repurchased at an average cost of $145 each, which is a bit above where they closed on Friday. In this case, the company would have saved itself almost $1.2 billion, which effectively would have reduced the cost of the deal by more than 17%. If you want to be a little more aggressive and use $180 for the sale price and then $140 for the repurchase average, the savings would have been over $1.5 billion (38.33 million shares times $40 saved per share), or more than 22% of the total deal price.

In the end, I definitely believe that Nvidia management missed an opportunity with the Mellanox deal in the past few months. With shares surging on the news, taking the opportunity to sell shares while they were high would have been a good move. With trade war fears circling in recent months, there certainly was a possibility that the stock could fall back a bit, and then shares could have been repurchased much lower. Reducing the effective cost of the Mellanox deal by about 20% would have been a tremendous move, lowering the risk involved with the purchase and strengthening the balance sheet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.