Why Zuora Might Be A Buy On The Dip

Investors reacted poorly when Zuora (ZUO) reported first-quarter results. The stock plunged 29.7% on the day when Zuora lowered both its second-quarter and full-year guidance. With plenty of losses ahead despite strong revenue growth for the fiscal-year 2019, should investors buy the big dip in shares of Zuora?

Weak Second Quarter Ahead

Management said the company needs to improve on sales execution but despite expanding its strategic sales team in the last year, it forecasts weaker second-quarter performance. New sales staff are half as productive as experienced staff. With revenue growth failing to offset the growth related to higher staff costs, investors need to wait patiently before the business re-accelerates. That uncertainty sent the stock to new lows, where it may languish there for at least the next three months.

Data by YCharts

Zuora's two SaaS core products, RevPro and Billing, are a more complicated a product than customers realize. The technical work required to integrate the product is slowing its uptake, hurting sales. Zuora describes the products as "the flagship products that empower companies to pursue and manage dynamic, recurring revenue streams and ongoing changes in the customer lifecycle." With not enough experienced Zuora staff supporting customers, deployment of RevPro and Billing is stalling.

Turnaround Timeline

Re-aligning new staff with experienced ones while adding more sales staff will lead to improving sales by the end of the third quarter. In effect, investors need to wait at least six months before seeing positive results. When the Nasdaq market is down around 8% in the last month, investors are unwilling to hold ZUO stock during heightened uncertainties.

Shifting customers to subscriptions will slow near-term sales but will add to profit margins in the long-run. Still, in the first quarter, Zuora reported subscription revenue growth of 32% to $47.3 million. Total revenue topped $64.1 million in the period. Expect strong non-GAAP subscription gross margin of 78% improving over time and resulting in a break-even level over the next few quarters. The amount Zuora spent in acquiring subscriptions fell and will continue to do so. In the first quarter, subscription billings topped 32%, helped by strong renewals. As staff efficiency improves over time, expect this figure growing after this year. Seasonal weakness in both the third and fourth quarter will delay year-over-year renewal growth.

Zuora's Headwinds

In addition to the staff efficiency issues, Zuora still reported negative free cash flow in the first quarter. FCF as -$3.8 million in the period. The company forecast negative free cash flow of $20 million in FY 2020, which is a $2 million improvement from management's prior estimate.

Slower RevPro and Billing sales limit the company's ability to cross-sell its other products. So, the sooner Zuora gets its new sales staff up to speed, the sooner its sales will rebound.

Outlook

Zuora expects to lose $0.13-0.15 a share (non-GAAP) in the second quarter. Revenue will be between $66 million and $68 million. For the full-year 2020, total revenue will be $268-278 million. But subscription revenue will fall 3% from the company's prior estimate to $200-206 million.

The company counts on many car companies as its customers and those needing its assistance in innovating and executing digital transformation strategies. Even though the economy may slow in the near term, the long-term prospects stemming from such customer needs do not change. Beyond FY2019, Zuora has the potential to report a resumption in strong growth.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Four analysts covering Zuora have an average price target of $24.75, according to Tipranks. Two analysts reiterated a "buy" call on the stock following the company's first-quarter earnings report. This 77% upside is achievable but investors may want to wait another quarter before investing in the stock. Without evidence that the new-hired sales team is performing better, buying ZUO stock may still prove speculative.

Even though the uncertainties are higher, the stock's ~30% discount more than prices in the weak full-year results ahead. And if Zuora executes on higher sales growth ahead of schedule, the stock will rebound soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.