A $6 Billion Record Fine Could Melt Apple's Earnings

It's possible that this risk will weigh on the share price like a sword of Damocles. A certain downside risk must therefore be taken into account.

The current investigations are expected to take some time. Hence, a decision in 2019 is not likely. But in the meantime, the risk of even higher fines also is increasing.

If the Commission gives Apple the maximum possible fine in 2019, this would be more than 2 percent of Apple's total turnover and almost 9 percent of Apple's earnings.

Because of the complaint, the Commission could impose a fine on Apple. Theoretically, this fine could be the highest fine ever.

In March, Spotify announced that it filed a complaint against Apple with the European Commission.

I. Introduction

In March, Spotify (SPOT) announced that it has filed a complaint against Apple (AAPL) with the European Commission. Simultaneously, Spotify launched a "time to play fair call." Spotify claims that Apple harms consumers and other companies because it uses power to gain an unfair advantage. After Spotify announced it filed an antitrust complaint with the European Commission over unfair App Store practices, Apple responded two days later with a statement.

As I said before, I cannot foresee what the Commission will decide in the end. That depends on how it will interpret Article 102 TFEU. Apple has good arguments, which also are found in the case law as justifications. However, the defensive line remains a very weak spot that could be detrimental to the company's future business model and growth engine. Given that, the Commission could impose a fine on Apple. Theoretically, this fine could be the highest fine ever.

As I may have some better understanding of the legal background, I want to provide you some input which is not that easy to extract from the publicly-available sources of information.

II. Purpose of fines and assessment

EU law has increasingly shifted toward penalizing companies with high fines. The Commission's fining policy has two goals:

punishment deterrence.

This makes it clear that the height is not primarily dependent on a specific damage(!). This is a fact that is underestimated by many investors. An infringement of Article 102 TFEU is everything the Commission needs to impose a fine.

At the end of the procedure, which I described in more detail in my previous articles, the fine would be assessed. Fining policy needs to cover a wide range of different factual circumstances and it's extremely difficult to envisage all of these circumstances in advance. In calculating the fines, the Commission bases itself on the following procedure:

Up to 30% of sales

According to the official European guidelines, the starting point for the fine is a percentage of the company’s annual sales. The relevant sales are usually the sales of the products covered by the infringement. Decisive is the turnover that a company has generate in the European Economic Area. The percentage which is applied to the value of the company's relevant sales can be up to 30%, depending on the seriousness of the infringement, which in turn depends on a number of factors:

nature of the infringement (e.g. the abuse of dominance, price fixing, market sharing)

geographic scope.

Duration

This percentage of the value of relevant sales is multiplied by the number of years and months the infringement lasted.

Increases

Furthermore, the fine can be increased, for example if the company is a repeat offender or has obstructed investigations.

Decreases

On the other hand, the fine can be decreased too, for example if legislation or authorities encouraged the infringement or the company’s involvement was limited. In addition, a further decrease of 10% could be reached by a settlement.

Besides that, the Commission encourages cartel participants to come forward with evidence to help the Commission to detect cartels and build its case, but a further decrease of the fine by such leniencies is not possible here, as this only concerns cartel participants. Therefore, Apple could only settle to decrease a fine.

Upper limit

However, the law is pretty clear, that the fine shall not exceed 10% of the total turnover in the preceding business year.

Hence, the Commission will assess its fine by going through the aforementioned steps. This results in the following calculation formula:

(Source: Assessment, for more details, see also the "EU Guidelines on the method of setting fines")

III. A fine would be extremely high for Apple

Going through the calculation formula, the following numbers have to be considered:

1. Sales of the products

The starting point for the fine is a percentage of the company’s annual sales. The relevant sales are usually the sales of the products covered by the infringement. As I stated above, decisive is the turnover that a company has generate in the European Economic Area.

Nevertheless, two numbers can be used as starting point for the fine:

Service segment Revenue of the Apple App Store.

So let's do the math:

"Service" segment as a starting point

Provided the commission decides later this year, the Commission could take the sales in the "Service" segment as the starting point for the fine. In the "Services" segment, Apple had turnover of USD $37.190 billion in 2018. According to Apple's financial results 2018, this was 14% of total net sales. Assuming the service segment also would be in the same proportion to total revenue in Europe (total sales in Europe were USD $62.420 billion), 14% would be USD $8.738 billion. Hence, USD $8.738 billion are the relevant sales.

Like I said above, the percentage which is applied to the relevant sales can be up to 30%. This would mean that the starting point is a fine of USD $2.6 billion. Given that this numbers includes revenue from Digital Content and Services, AppleCare, Apple Pay, licensing, other services and a one-time item of USD $236 million in connection with the final resolution of various lawsuits, it's to be expected that the Commission will base its calculations on lower figures. But that does not have to be. In the Google decision, the Commission also based its fine on all advertising revenue coming from the Google Search.

2. Duration

This percentage of the value of relevant sales is multiplied by the number of years and months the infringement lasted.

According to Spotify's complaint, the decisive beginning was in 2011:

This would mean seven years till now. By multiplying USD $2.6 billion by 7, this would be a starting fine of at least:

USD $18.2 billion (2.6 x 7).

3. Further Increases

Furthermore, the fine can be increased, for example if Apple would be a repeat offender or has obstructed investigations. I think further increases are unlikely, because Apple already has a legal tactic. Of course, this tactic will also include risk management. Apple will therefore refrain from anything that could raise the amount of the fine.

4. Decreases

Like I stated above, Apple could settle to decrease the fine but this is not very likely. I think this because of one reason. Like I analyzed in a prior article, the statement of Apple already reflects the legal tactics Apple will use to defend itself against the Commission. This was not only a statement to the public. It seems like Apple has the will to defend itself.

5. Upper limit of more than $6 billion

However, the fine shall not exceed 10% of the total turnover in the preceding business year. Provided the commission decides later this year, the total turnover in the preceding business year in Europe was USD $62,420 million.

(Source: Apple Full Year 2018 results)

Therefore, the final fine cannot exceed USD $6.242 / EUR 5,59 billion. Nevertheless, this would be not only much more than the fine imposed by the Commission on Google in 2017, but it would be the highest fine ever:

(Source: Reuters)

In order to better classify the high of the fine, this can be set in relation to other key figures of Apple:

The fine would be more than 2% of Apple's worldwide turnover The fine would be almost 9% of Apple's earnings.

III. Timeframe

At the moment, it's not yet clear when exactly a Commission decision could take place. It should be noted that the investigation is still in its infancy. In one of my analyzes, I have already pointed out that the Commission still has many questions to consider.

At the moment, the European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager says she is seeking feedback from Apple regarding Spotify's complaint:

We are looking into that and we have been asking questions around in that market but of course also Apple themselves, for them to answer the allegations. And when they come back, we will know more.

Similar procedures of the commission lasted as follows:

Given that, it takes several years to make a decision. I therefore do not expect a decision in 2019.

The current investigations are therefore expected to take some time. However, the following effects have to be considered:

The longer the investigation takes, the more money Apple will need for legal assistance.

With each year in which Apple does not change its practice and at the same time generates more sales, the fine can increase.

IV. Conclusion and takeaway

Finally, the Commission can decide to impose a fine. The maximum level of fine is capped at 10% of the overall annual turnover of the company.

Provided the commission decides later this year, the final fine cannot exceed USD $6.242 / EUR 5,59 billion. Nevertheless, this would be the highest fine ever and more than 2% of Apple's total turnover and almost 9% of Apple's earnings. A certain downside risk must therefore be taken into account.

On the other hand, it usually takes several years to make a decision. A decision in 2019 is therefore unlikely. But investor should keep in mind that with each year in which Apple does not change its practice and at the same time generates more sales, the fine can increase.

It's possible that this will weigh on the share price like a sword of Damocles.

I look forward to discussing this dispute with you in more depth in the commentary section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.