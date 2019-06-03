Sempra Energy: Diversification Is The Key To Success

Sempra Energy (SRE) has recently reported Q1 2019 results witnessing Y/Y strength in top-line revenues and bottom line earnings. SRE has witnessed business growth due to expansion in operations. Further, it has maintained an appropriate dividend profile. This makes SRE a suitable mix of income and growth investment. Nevertheless, there are some concerns with respect to SRE's liquidity profile when considered in tandem with its debt position.

SRE has recently had a bearish run, but the technicals show that there's room for potential upside. I think that the continued positive momentum in SRE's share price is backed by its diversification in the supply of utilities that give it an edge over other publicly-invested utilities in California, that are seemingly troubled by the 'Wildfire Episode' in the state.

Figure-1 (SD-Tribune)

During Q1 2019, SRE generated $2.89 BB in revenues (Q1 2018: $2.53 BB) that translated into $441 MM in GAAP earnings (Q1 2018: $347 MM). Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.59 also saw Y/Y improvement, increasing from $1.33 last year. The company's growth is also evident in terms of segment performance where all key business segments contributed to Y/Y earnings growth (Figure-2).

Figure-2 (Source: Q1 Report)

In my view, SRE's commencement of commercial production from Cameron LNG Terminal and its recent agreement to supply ~5 Mtpa of LNG (for the next 20 years) to Saudi Aramco will support revenue growth. It's worth noting that by 2020, SRE expects to build on the production potential of the Cameron LNG terminal through the commencement of liquefaction facilities at Trains 2 and 3. In my view, timely completion of these trains may reasonably be expected since SRE completed Train 1 on schedule (that is; Q2 2019). Have a look at Figure-3.

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

SRE paid a dividend of $3.58/share during FY 2018. Although its current DY of ~3% ranks lower than its peer, namely Edison International (EIX) (which has a DY of 4%+), I can see a dividend growth trend for SRE during the past 8 years (Figure-4), and that too while the stock climbs new highs. SRE is growing its dividends at an average rate of ~8%. This makes it attractive for both the income and growth investor alike.

Figure-4 (Source: SA Essential)

Despite healthy growth in dividends and earnings, a particular red flag is SRE's liquidity position in relation to its debt. At the end of March 31st 2019, SRE had ~$22.2 BB in short and long-term debt, at a D/E ratio of ~1.4x. These numbers are slightly alarming given the fact that SRE had 'quick ratio' and 'current ratio' of 0.4x, which signifies liquidity management issues for the company. SRE has also deteriorated its 'CFO-to-debt' ratio during the last 12 months (Figure-5).

Figure-5 (Source: YCharts)

Nevertheless, an analysis of SRE's technical picture indicates potential upside (Figure-6) as the stock will build short-term momentum after having had a bearish run recently. It's a bit of a surprise that the stock witnessed a dip despite the recent export of the first shipment from its Cameron LNG Terminal. This appears to be an overdue correction after the share had staged a prolonged rally. Nevertheless, SRE looks fresh for more upside in the short-to-medium term and $135 looks like an appropriate price target.

Figure-6 (Source: Finviz)

What makes it more attractive is its diversification strategy. SRE has pursued diversity in nature of businesses (natural gas, electricity, and LNG) as well as its geographical locations. The recent commencement of LNG production at its Cameron Terminal is an example of SRE's geographical diversity. This also de-risks the company (to some extent) against the Californian "Wildfire Episode" that previously saw a $30 BB lawsuit filed against another Californian public utility company, namely PG&E (PCG).

Although the Californian authorities have now taken a more considerate stance to the issue and approved the wildfire mitigation plans submitted by the State's utility companies (including SRE), I believe the Californian wildfires have stronger implications for the business stability of other public utilities (including EIX and PCG) than for SRE. But then again, this is due to the company's strategy of geographical diversification.

In short, SRE's Q1 results saw Y/Y improvement that was supported by growth in its operations. These initiatives will continue to reflect positively on the share price and will support growth in earnings and dividends, and the stock is technically suitable to witness more upside from the current levels. SRE's diversification strategy places it in a superior position over peers. However, the company's liquidity position is a bit critical in relation to its debt, and SRE should pay attention to its debt and liquidity profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.