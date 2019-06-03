Sell Oil States International

OIS CEO Cindy Taylor With Tudor Pickering. Source: Tudor Pickering

Brent oil prices are in the low $60 range, down from above $70 last month. The fall in oil prices could hurt E&P in certain markets. That does not bode well for Oil States International (OIS). If a dismal economy takes oil prices lower, then that could get worse.

Revenue Continues To Decline

Drilling activity in North America slowed in the second half of 2018. Budget exhaustion may have caused certain shale oil plays to pull the reins on E&P in the region. I was keen to determine whether drilling activity would pick up in Q1 2019. Total revenue for Oil States was $251 million, down 9% sequentially.

Wellsite Services revenue of $108 million was off by 14%. The company has a sizeable presence with shale plays in the Permian Basin and in the Rocky Mountains. The segment generates over 40% of total revenue and represents a proxy for activity in the North America land drilling space. Lower utilization of the company's land drilling rigs hurt; the decline in oil prices prompted some customers to shut down drilling activities.

Downhole Technologies revenue rose 4%. It was the only segment that generated positive revenue growth. The sector was buoyed by a rise in demand for completions, interventions and perforating products. In the past, I was negative on the company's acquisition of GEODynamics (which made downhole tools) due to its impact on Oil States' liquidity. This quarter the Downhole Technologies segment was the stalwart.

Revenue from Offshore Products fell 8% due to lower military product sales and service revenue. Management was excited about the segment's prospects due to $144 million in orders and a 31% Q/Q in the company's backlog. If oil prices rebound into the $70 range for an extended period, then offshore could potentially spur future revenue and earnings growth.

Strong Liquidity

Several oil services companies proved they could contain costs when oil prices diverged to the downside a few years ago. Oil States is one of those companies. Gross profit was $51 million, down 13% Q/Q. Gross profit margin of 20% was down 100 basis points versus that of Q4 2018. Management cut into SG&A expenses to partially offset the gross profit decline. SG&A as a percentage of revenue was 12%, down from 13% in Q4. As a result, EBITDA margin ticked up to 9% from 8% in Q4. On a dollar basis, EBITDA was $23 million, down 1% Q/Q. The EBITDA decline was less than the 9% revenue fall off.

The company generated free cash flow ("FCF") of about $18 million. Maintaining consistent positive cash flow is important for small oil services names. Oil States had cash of $15 million and working capital of over $300 million. Its working capital and positive FCF should sustain the company in case the oil industry turns down. This is a strong selling point for Oil States.

Conclusion

OIS trades at 12x last 12 months' EBITDA, which is not cheap for a cyclical company. The stock is down nearly 50% Y/Y. It could fall further if economic malaise drives oil prices lower. Sell OIS.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.