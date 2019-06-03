Tin: Don't Catch The Falling Knife Yet

Because tin’s spec positioning is very long, tin prices are vulnerable to further speculative selling.

But fundamental indicators have deteriorated markedly since the start of Q2.

Investment case

Despite the Q1 deficit projected by the WBMS, we maintain our bearish view on tin prices (JJTB) in the near term because we believe that the marked deterioration in fundamental indicators since Q2 following the escalation of the US-China dispute is likely to prompt the investment community to revise their overhyped bullish fundamental expectations.

Since our latest publication (Tin: SHFE/LME Ratio Signals A Buying Opportunity In Near Term, May 19, 2019), tin prices have moved lower, in line with our expectations.

Source: Trading View

About JJTB

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN seeks to track the Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return.

The Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return (the "Tin Sub-Index") is an index composed of one futures contract on tin, which is included in the Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return, and rolled every other month.

Its expense fee is small at 0.45% per annum.

Refined tin market in deficit in Q1 - WBMS

According to the latest estimates from the World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS), most base metals recorded surplus in their respective refined market balance in Q1 2019.

Source: WBMS

Despite the deficit in Q1 projected by the WBMS, tin prices JJTB are vulnerable to further downside in the near term in our view.

Looking at the speculative positioning across the industrial metals, we find that tin’s speculative positioning is one of the longest across the space.

Source: LME

According to the latest LME COT statistics, investment funds (proxy for speculators) were net long 770 lots as of May 24, corresponding to 1.1% of global physical tin consumption. Excluding zinc, investment funds are short the entire complex.

If investment funds have not turned net short like it is the rest in most of the complex, does it mean that fundamentals have tightened further following the Q1 deficit?

We don’t think so. Rather, we believe that the fundamentals – proxied by the fluctuations in exchange inventories – have deteriorated since Q2-start.

Source: LME

As the chart above shows clearly, exchange inventories in tin have surged substantially since May, whereas exchange inventories in most other base metals have declined.

The marked increase in tin exchange inventories is, in our view, a clear indication that refined market conditions have become looser. Our discussions with traders indicate that the escalation of the US-China trade and tech dispute has undermined buying sentiment, pushing premiums lower, another bearish signal.

This is therefore a demand story. Although supply has remained fairly tight so far this year, demand has disappointed to the downside, especially in the solder sector (~50% of refined tin demand). The weakness in the solder sector is evident in the notable contraction in global semiconductor sales.

Source: Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA)

According to the SIA, global semiconductor sales tumbled 15.5% QoQ and 13% YoY in Q1.

The SIA notes in its latest update:

Global semiconductor sales slowed during the first quarter of 2019, falling short of the previous quarter and Q1 of last year by double-digit percentages. Sales in March decreased on a year-to-year basis across all major regional markets and semiconductor product categories, consistent with the cyclical trend the global market has experienced recently.

We think that semiconductor sales slowed further in the course of Q2 on escalating US-China tensions, undermining further solder demand for tin.

Conclusion

Given the disconnect between 1) the weak fundamental backdrop so far in Q2 and 2) overhyped bullish fundamental expectations formed by the investment community, we believe that tin prices are likely to surprise to the downside in the near term. We expect the excessive bullish spec sentiment to correct itself, thereby producing selling pressure, and pushing JJTB lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.