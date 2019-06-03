Capital Markets Have Stopped Believing Tesla's Promises

Tesla paid a high price during its last raise, Given its latest behavior and stock performance, it will find raising again in future to be even more expensive - if possible at all.

Investors have punished Tesla's stock and bonds in the wake of the email revelation. Those taken in by promises of imminent profitability are clearly hurting.

Musk contradicted his claim two weeks later in a staff email, in which he admitted Tesla has just 10 months of runway at current burn, even after the raise.

Elon Musk claimed during an investor call that the capital raised would serve only as a contingency buffer, with internally generated cash flow financing operation and growth.

On May 2, Tesla announced it would raise $2.3 billion in debt and equity, This number was subsequently increased to $2.7 billion.

Tesla (TSLA) is no stranger to changing its narratives to suit the needs of the moment, but the recent drama surrounding its latest capital raise stands out rather starkly.

On May 2, Tesla announced its intention to raise $2.3 billion through issuance of convertible notes and equity, a figure later increased to $2.7 billion. On the day of the announcement, Musk took a call with analysts, investors, and underwriters to try to sell them on the raise. Most of Musk’s time was focused on the prospects of Tesla’s robo-taxi business, regaling his audience with a vision of Tesla as the dominant player in autonomous driving with a valuation of $500 billion. We already discussed why these promises make no sense technologically, as well as why – even with the technology operational – robo-taxis are far from guaranteed to offer the economic rewards Musk has promised.

Of particular interest to us today is another Musk comment from the call, when he claimed that Tesla did not intend to spend the billions of dollars being raised at all, with the raise simply providing a “cash buffer” in case of future troubles.

While not holding any romantic sci-fi visions, this claim holds immense significance for Tesla going forward. Thanks to Musk already backtracking on his capital raise promises (mere weeks after they were made, no less), Tesla has exposed itself to significant future risk. The last raise was extremely expensive for the financially-strained automaker. After breaking faith with capital markets once again, it may find future attempts to tap capital markets far more expensive – if not impossible.

A Bizarre Story Change

According to a transcript of the conference call prepared by Paul Huettner CFA, a long-time Tesla watcher, Musk’s claims concerning the use of proceeds were unambiguous:

We don't expect to spend this capital. We expect to fund our activity out of ongoing cash flow. It's probably wise to have at least some cash buffer. Between now and summer next year there could be an automotive recession, or a decline in demand, and we want to make sure we're resilient through any economic downturn...it's not our intent to use this money but have it there as a contingency fund.

That promise is about as stark as they come, leaving precious little room for alternative interpretation. Musk stated, clearly and precisely, that Tesla did not need the cash from the raise to continue normal operations or fund growth capex.

Yet, for all of Musk’s apparent clarity and optimism at the beginning, things started to get seriously murky very quickly. In an email to staff sent just two weeks after the conference call, Musk straight up contradicted his own rosy picture of financial sustainability:

It is important to bear in mind that we lost $700 million in the first quarter this year, which is over $200 million per month. Investors nonetheless were supportive of our efforts and agreed to give us $2.4 billion (our net proceeds) to show that we can be financially sustainable. That is a lot of money, but actually only gives us approximately 10 months at the first-quarter burn rate to achieve breakeven. It’s vital that we respect the faith investors have shown in Tesla, but it will require great effort to do so.

According to Musk, despite the $2.4 billion capital infusion, Tesla has less than a year of runway at its current cash burn rate. That's an extremely dire prognosis, made even worse when one considers how little runway it had prior to the raise. Tesla ended 2018 with a reported cash balance of $3.7 billion, but the catastrophic $700 million loss in Q1 ate away at that pile significantly. Basic arithmetic tells us that Tesla cannot afford many more quarters like that one. Yet, according to Musk’s email, Tesla must slash costs aggressively just to keep the lights on through Q1 2020.

Markets Not Impressed

Telling investors that you have the cash necessary to fund operations and growth through internally generated cash flow, only to claim you have only months of cash runway even with the raise a couple weeks later, is not a great recipe for improving investor sentiment.

As The Financial Times commented in an article published shortly after Musk’s staff email was leaked, investors might well “feel miffed” at having bought into a raise that was premised on guidance that clearly failed to disclose the true state of affairs:

Investors in the raise may feel miffed. The new equity was priced at $243, but after an initial bounce on the day of the raise, Tesla's shares yesterday closed at $205.36 — a 15 per cent loss in just over ten trading days. In pre-market Tuesday, they're once again touching the $200 mark. Perhaps more tellingly, Tesla's 2025 bond is offering an 8.97 per cent yield, according to Bloomberg data. That's a 671 basis point spread over Treasuries, the largest since the $1.8bn bond was issued in August 2017.

Market dissatisfaction has failed to dissipate in the days following Tesla’s frightening cash burn revelation. Indeed, shares have slid to multi-year lows, settling below $200 a share.

Tesla’s bonds tell an equally unsettling story. While yields dipped ever so slight for a brief while in the immediate wake of the capital raise announcement, they quickly exploded once again. Clearly, the bond market is not convinced that this latest capital infusion will be enough to keep the lights on at Tesla, nor does it believe that the company can achieve a profit inflection any time soon.

Moody’s Weighs In

Even when Tesla was still promising that the $2.7 billion was just a safety cushion, investors were still only willing to buy in at a considerable cost. Indeed, the effective cost to Tesla was more than 8%, a shocking rate for any multi-billion-dollar company and especially so for one supposedly on the cusp of profitability.

While Moody’s recently weighed in with the opinion that the cash from the most recent raise should be enough to cover Tesla’s immediate operational and financing costs, it will still need to raise billions more if it hopes to expand its production capacity and offering range.

With the offering investors who failed to flip their shares before the subsequent rout now sitting on an unpleasant loss, it may be even harder for Tesla to raise capital again in future.

As the market continues to wake up to the deteriorating financial and operational situation at Tesla, borrowing will become increasingly expensive, while selling new shares at comparatively depressed prices will add further downward pressure to the stock.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla has long been renowned for its tendency to overpromise and under-deliver on everything from development and production timelines to functionality and pricing. Critics of the company have pointed to this proclivity time and again, but fans have always offered the rejoinder that, while Tesla is overly optimistic in its goals, it does eventually deliver the goods.

This time around, however, Tesla has gone a step too far. Musk outright claimed that Tesla already was able to generate the billions of dollars of free cash flow necessary to maintain current operations as well as billions more to finance everything from new product development to expanding production capacity.

With his statement proven false before the ink was even dry on the capital raise closing documents, Musk has threatened Tesla’s already strained relationship with capital markets.

With the money taps drying up and successive rounds of punishing dilution looking increasingly likely, Tesla appears to be on the cusp of an unpleasant reckoning.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.