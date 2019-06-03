Celestica: Down But Not Out

Celestica is controlled by Onex Corporation, one of the biggest private investors in Canada. Many notable value investors have a position in Celestica.

However, margins are poor and the company does not seem to have a lot of pricing power. It's also cyclical and dependent on the global economy.

Celestica Inc. is an out of favor multinational electronic contract manufacturer. It is selling at 5-year lows but is free cash flow positive.

Recently, a headline is the Globe & Mail Newspaper in Canada caught my eye, "Don't buy on the dip: Not even a single analyst is recommending Canada's worst-performing tech stock of 2019". The stock is Toronto-based Celestica Inc. (TSX:CLS) (CLS). Celestica stock has been hammered for the past 5 years, but its earnings are positive and recent growth appears to be decent. As a value investor and contrarian, this gets my interest as these kinds of headlines frequently signal that sentiment is very bad and it will further cause discouraged investors to sell the stock.

Background

Celestica provides electronics contract manufacturing services for companies. Celestica has a global footprint with 39 locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and has 28,700 employees. It has over 100 customers, many of them are multinationals including Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Dell (NYSE:DELL), Hitachi (OTCPK:HTHIY), ABB (NYSE:ABB), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE), Honeywell (NYSE:HON), etc. The company used to be a division of IBM Canada and was later sold to Onex Corp., one of Canada's largest investment management and private equity firm. Onex Corporation has a minority equity stake (13.6%) but majority voting rights (79.7%) in the company through super-voting shares. Thus, the company is effectively controlled by Onex. The company manages its business in two segments - advanced technology solutions (FY18 Revenue: $2.2B ) (which serves the aerospace & defense, health tech, industrial capital equipment, and smart energy industries) and its legacy connectivity & cloud solutions (FY18 Revenue: $ 4.4B ) which serves the communications & enterprise information technology industry. Profit margins are better in the former than the latter and Celestica has been focusing on growing it while trying to fix the CCS segment.

Figure 1- Segment Information from Company Presentation

Valuation

Examining the 10-year stock chart, I notice that Celestica has roughly tracked the median price/book and price/sales ratios. However, that correlation has lately broken down. This would indicate that the market is anticipating a recession and bad times for Celestica. However, with stock trading near 10-year lows, last attained in the aftermath of the great recession, how much further down can it go? The company is selling at around tangible book value. I think the downside here is fairly limited. Further, Onex control means that liquidity is not a major concern.

Figure 2 - Median P/S & P/B Ratios

According to the historical chart above, the company should be trading at around ~$18, about twice where it is at now. While analysts are mostly negative on the stock, the consensus is still that the company will earn $1.00 a share in 2020. Plugging this number into the gurufocus.com discounted cash flow calculator as in screenshot below, I get a figure of $12.31 - a 30% margin of safety.

Figure 3- Discounted Cash Flow Calculator Source - gurufocus.com

Debt

In 2018, Celestica made two bolt-on acquisitions using debt; Atrenne Integrated Solutions, Inc. (Atrenne), an aerospace and defense ruggedized equipment manufacturer based in Minnesota and Impakt Holdings LLC (Impakt), a capital equipment supplier to the OLED display industry based in Korea. This has caused long-term debt to shoot up from $204 million to $758 million. Most of the debt (~600 million) matures in 2025. The company does carry a lot of working capital on its balance sheet ($1.5 billion, which is more than its market Cap.)

Returns

Celestica's return on invested capital (ROIC) has been consistently above its weighted average cost of capital (WACC) since 2010, and it expects these acquisitions to start paying off in 3 years.

Figure 4 - ROIC & WACC.

While Celestica does not pay a dividend, it has consistently bought back stock. I expect this trend to continue. The reduced share count and depressed stock price are like a coiled spring under pressure. If and when Onex decides to sell Celestica, it can be a massive value realizing catalyst.

Figure 5 - Source: Company Presentation

Growth

The following table provides growth metrics (given a compounded annual growth rate) on Celestica over 1-, 3-, 6-, and 10-year period. The recent revenue growth appears to be accelerating. While similar growth has not shown up in the earnings number, we should expect it to percolate down in the next few quarters. A positive earnings surprise should shake the market out of its pessimism.

Figure 6 - Source: Authors calculations with data from gurufocus.com

Shareholders

The company has attracted the attention of several deep value investors, which is encouraging.

Figure 7- Source: gurufocus.com

Takeaway

The reason why I like Celestica is that it's 1) cheap, 2) out-of-favor, 3) conservatively financed, and 4) owned by an astute controlling shareholder. In conclusion, I leave you with this quote from John Neff who managed Vanguard's Windsor fund from 1964 to 1995 and produced a return of 14.8% per annum versus 10.6% for the S&P:

It's not always easy to do what's not popular, but that's where you make your money. Buy stocks that look bad to less careful investors and hang on until their real value is recognized."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All figures are in Canadian Dollars (CAD). Celestica is dual listed in both the Toronto Stock exchange and the New York Stock Exchange.