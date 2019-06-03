Regenxbio: More To Come After Zolgensma Approval

In the world of securities, courage becomes the supreme virtue after adequate knowledge and a tested judgment are at hand. - Benjamin Graham (The Father of Value Investing)

Though there are different approaches to a successful investment, I leverage on one that is tailored specifically for the bioscience sector. In my experience, the combination of value and growth works optimally for young bioscience innovators. Using this framework, I stumbled upon an investment gem known as Regenxbio (RGNX). As a leader in the lucrative gene therapy niche, Regenxbio is enjoying the first fruit of success. The gene therapy Zolgensma that employs Regenxbio platform technology NAV is recently FDA approved. Now that Zolgensma got the nod, there is more evidence that gene therapy is certainly here to stay. The Luxturna approval, as I elucidated on in the research on Sparks Therapeutics (ONCE), was simply icing on the cake. It is interesting that Sparks was later acquired by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). Perhaps, Regenxbio will also be bought out. Be that as it may, I'm not betting the barn on an acquisition. More importantly, the aforesaid approval substantially deleveraged the investment risks for all pipeline assets.

Figure 1: Regenxbio Chart (Source: StockCharts)

Despite the positive clinical binary, the shares are trading at a highly favorable valuation. In the longer horizon, I strongly believe that Regenxbio will become a good investment. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Regenxbio while focusing on the ramifications of the aforesaid approval.

About The Company

For new investors, I'll present a brief corporate overview. If you are familiar with the company, I'll suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Based in Rockville Maryland, Regenxbio is focused on the innovation and commercialization of gene-therapy to service retinal, metabolic, and neurodegenerative diseases. With a single gene therapy injection, Regenxbio can alter the disease course. Amid different vectors for gene delivery, it's highly prudent that Regenxbio chose adeno-associated virus ("AAV") as the prime choice for NAV.

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline (Source: Regenxbio)

As a non-enveloped DNA virus, AAV can be engineered to transfer the correct genes to essentially all cells and thereby ameliorates nearly any underlying genetic condition. Powering by advanced generation AAV, Regenxbio is brewing a robust portfolio of in-house development. Interestingly, the firm concurrently out-licensed NAV to 10 different partners who are innovating medicines for 20 different conditions.

Zolgensma Approval

On May 24, 2019, Regenxbio published an announcement that silenced the critics. Accordingly, the company informed investors that Zolgensma - the world's first gene therapy using the proprietary NAV technology - is now FDA approved. Formerly known as AVXS-101, Zolgensma is authorized as a one-time infusion for kids (less than two years old) who are afflicted by the deadly genetic disease coined spinal muscular atrophy type 1 (SMA1).

Since I ascribed a 65% chance of regulatory approval for Zolgensma in the prior research, I'm not surprised by this news. For readers unfamiliar with my approach, a 65% chance equates to the "more than favorable" odds of positive forecasting. My rationale stems from the robust Phase 3 STR1VE data amid the strong demand for "disease-modifying" treatments like Zolgensma. Though there were qualms about the second patient death, I demonstrated that it was truly unrelated to Zolgensma. Poised by the approval, the President and CEO (Kenneth Mills) enthused,

Today's FDA approval of Zolgensma marks a major milestone for NAV Technology, gene therapy and patients and families facing SMA, a debilitating and potentially deadly disease. We celebrate this important milestone and the benefit that Zolgensma can bring to patients suffering from SMA and their families with the SMA community. Zolgensma is truly an innovative therapy that is designed to correct an underlying genetic defect with one-time treatment by providing a functional copy of the SMN1 gene.

Took root in the lab of Dr. James Wilson, who is a faculty at the University of Pennsylvania, the Zolgensma story commenced in 2009. As being opportunistic usually leads to great fortunes, Regenxbio "captured this tide in the affairs" of gene therapy by forming a relationship with Dr. Wilson. As such, Regenxbio secured the intellectual property to the novel recombinant AAV that Wilson was tinkering. Thereafter, Regenxbio went on to galvanize Wilson's AAV into its flagship NAV.

Having secured over 100 patents for NAV, Regenxbio out-licensed the technology to other innovators. This is a highly strategic strategy because it would unlock more value out of NAV. Patent protection also created a strong moat to ensure continual profits in the future. And the fact that many reputable partners jumped at this opportunity speaks volumes about the underlying value of NAV. After all, the cumulative decision of these partners stemmed from the intelligence of many stellar scientists and physicians. Since NAV is one of the best platforms for gene delivery, it's not surprising that these firms chose NAV. A key reason is that NAV employs highly advanced AAV that circumvents previous setbacks. Per Regenxbio,

We believe NAV is proving to be a significant advancement over earlier AAV vectors in delivering these therapies. Based on data derived from third-party clinical studies and animal models, we believe NAV possesses unique, beneficial properties that are not seen in earlier generations. We believe that NAV, which underpins our internal development programs and the programs of our licensees, will enable us and our partners to develop best-in-class gene therapy candidates for a wide range of disease targets due to these unique properties.

Fast forward in 2014, Regenxbio inked the most notable partnership with AveXis. The deal enabled AveXis to develop Zolgensma, the world-premier gene therapy for SMA1 using AAV9. As a unique NAV strain, AAV9 has extremely low immunogenicity and high efficacy. In a remarkable turn of event, Novartis (NVS) acquired AveXis on April 09, 2018, for $8.7B. The buyout rewarded AveXis stakeholders the premium $281 share price.

I strongly believe that the acquisition is prudent, as it "galvanizes" the innovation process to ultimately benefit shareholders and patients alike. Under the vast resources and expertise of Novartis, the development process of Zolgensma is streamlined. With keen insight for AveXis, Novartis is now enjoying regulatory success. According to Mr. Mills,

Zolgensma's approval demonstrates the transformational impact that NAV Technology can have on the treatment of genetic diseases with significant unmet needs. We are inspired by the innovative work of the founders at AveXis, led by Dr. Brian Kaspar, to create and develop Zolgensma. Zolgensma is the first of many NAV Technology gene therapy product candidates in our research and clinical development pipeline with the potential to treat a large range of genetic and chronic diseases. We are excited to see our NAV Technology Platform validated as an FDA-approved therapy and are proud to be a contributor to this significant milestone as we are working diligently to advance our proprietary product candidates in retinal, neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases and over 20 partnered programs.

Of note, the aforementioned approval milestones trigged $3.5M payment from AveXis. Regenxbio is also eligible to earn $80M when Novartis reaches $1B cumulative Zolgensma sales. Better yet, there is a low double-digit sales royalty, which I'm now assuming 12%. No matter how you view the Zolgensma franchise, it's a profitable move for Regenxbio. Zolgensma is like a low-hanging fruit because Regenxbio does not have to commit any expenses into its development. And yet, it enabled Regenxbio to bank $190M thus far with much more revenues to come. This money will be used to brew other organic pipeline molecules with mega-blockbuster prospects like RGX-314.

Market Qualms

Since there is always some level of "market inefficiency," a good stock does not always enjoy a smooth sailing in the short term. As such, the market gave Regenxbio a hard time with the claim that Zolgensma won't be approved due to its adverse effects. For instance, there was a pervasive fear that two deaths were related to Zolgensma, which will essentially "seal the gate" for Regenxbio's bulls. I took a contrarian stance, not for the sakes of being different. Yet the data were quite clear to me that both deaths were unrelated to Zolgensma. During the time, I stated that the market concerns were thrown way out of proportion to reality. I elucidated in the prior research,

The trial investigator and the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board determined that the first death arises from breathing failure: it is unrelated to Zolgensma treatment. As a matter of fact, that patient experienced significant motor improvement with a 27-point increased in CHOP-INTEND due to Zolgensma. Out of the unfortunate situation, the investigators gained invaluable biopsy data. Specifically, the biopsy showed that Zolgensma successfully integrated into the brain and spinal cord tissues with widespread SMN expression compared to untreated patients. Hence, the biopsy results provide definitive tissue evidence to further support the observed clinical improvement.

That aside, the second death occurred to a 6-months old patient during STRIVE. Interestingly, the rumors regarding Zolgensma was like smoke while the statement by the Novartis spokesman (Eric Althoff) infused the flames. Althoff was unsure about the second death. As customary for someone in his position, he had to state that it's "possibly" related to Zolgensma. I opined that Althoff was just "covering his bases." I explicated that the patient succumbed to his natural disease course. Moreover, he did not receive Zolgensma long enough to save his life.

It is interesting that once the concerns regarding the deaths were found "baseless," the market now shifted gears toward Zolgensma premium reimbursement. In my view, any gene therapy has to be priced at a premium to offset the lengthy and low success rate of the innovation process. Without adequate reimbursement, innovation will halt which ultimately comes back to bite us all. As I mentioned, there are always options like installment to render the cost more affordable.

Financial Assessment

I believe that an earnings report reveals important fundamental development. Therefore, I'll assess the 1Q2019 earnings for the period that ended on March 31. As follow, Regenxbio procured $0.9M revenue compared to $132.4M for the same period a year prior. At first glance, you may believe that something is wrong with Regenxbio's earnings power. Nonetheless, the higher revenue for the previous year was due to the licensing payment from AveXis.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) expenses for the respective periods registered at $25.3M and $19.6M and, thereby, represents a 29% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The higher R&D is related to the manufacturing and clinical trial expenses. I generally view a higher R&D positively for a bioscience company because the capital invested today can translate into blockbuster profits in the future. Additionally, there was $32.2M ($0.89 per share) net loss versus $104.2M ($3.04 per share) decline for the same YOY comparison. The 72% bottom line earnings improvement suggests that Regenxbio is running much leaner operations. For a young company, it's important to cut cost in order to run more efficiently. Regenxbio is certainly doing well on that front.

Pertaining to the balance sheet, there were $444.3M in cash, equivalent, and marketable securities. This represents a 5.6% decline from $470.6M for last year. Based on the $36.8M quarterly operating expense (OpEx) rate, there should be adequate capital to fund operations for three consecutive years prior to the need for additional financing. In a nutshell, the balance sheet is quite "healthy." There is no reason for you to worry about a public offering soon.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Regenxbio)

While on the balance sheet, I'd touch upon the all-important metric that is dilution. As such, I realized that the shares outstanding increased from 31.6M to 36.4M. Therefore, this signifies a 15% dilution which is 50% lower than my usual 30% dilution cutoff for profitable investment. Since most young bioscience company relies on public offering to raise cash, the fact that Regenxbio has been quite modest in its public offering tells me that the management is working in the best interest of patients and shareholders.

Potential Risks

There are always risks of failure no matter how strong the thesis is for Regenxbio. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern is that different pipeline molecules (RGX-314, -121, -111, -181, and -501) may yield disappointing results. In case of a negative clinical binary, the stock will likely tumble over 50% and vice versa. I quantified the aggregate risk of trial failure to be approximately 35%.

As Zolgensma is now approved, the regulatory risk is substantially deleveraged for the upcoming Japan and European approval. Yet there is still a small chance that Zolgensma might not get a nod there. There is also the concern of a slow rollout due to the "individualized" nature of gene therapy. As Novartis has a robust sales and marketing infrastructure, I strongly believe that launch will be much more aggressive than if AveXis is going at it alone.

Final Remarks

In all, I recommend Regenxbio a strong buy with the five out of five stars rating. And, I maintained the $181.58 price target ("PT") to be reached within three to four years. You can refer to my prior article for details on my valuation. I lengthened the time frame to account for the fact that most pipeline assets are still in their early stage of development. As Zolgensma is now approved, there is proof in the pudding that Regenxbio is brewing winners. Though there will always be uncertainty with novel therapeutics, I elucidated that the two deaths were unrelated to Zolgensma. Regarding the drug's premium reimbursement, I doubt it'll be a deal breaker for Zolgensma. After all, we're living in a society that fosters therapeutic innovations. And, the only way to continue innovation is to adequately compensate stellar medicines like Zolgensma. It's not far from the truth a solution like an installment will work out to the patient's benefits. Without Zolgensma, patients will die. It's a tough case arguing with zealous parents who would do anything to save their little ones.

As a side note, if you remember in the prior article, I ascribed a 20% royalty on sales of Zolgensma. Now that I know royalty is in the low double digits, my valuation of the Zolgensma part will be slightly lower. Notwithstanding, it won't affect my overall valuation of Regenxbio because the bulk value (i.e. crown jewel) of the company still resides in RGX-314. With Regenxbio pushing to capture the $10B diabetic retinopathy market, the share price should be much higher. And yet, I'll factor that into the subsequent valuation as I get more trial results in the future. Furthermore, I expect Zolgensma to gain approval in both Europe and Japan later in the year. That should boost further growth for Zolgensma, though it won't be as robust as in the U.S.

I'd like to conclude this research with Warren Buffett's wisdom. Buffett reminds investors of the importance of having an unemotional approach to the market. In his infinite wisdom, Buffett said,

The most important quality for an investor is temperament, not intellect. You need a temperament that neither derives great pleasure from being with the crowd or against the crowd.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstance are individualized.