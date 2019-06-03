Stemline Therapeutics: Updating The Investment Thesis

We revisit the investment case on Stemline and bring all up to date on recent news and analyst commentary in the paragraphs below.

The stock is up nicely since we last provided a profile on this company.

Today, we revisit a small oncology name. Like most small biotech stocks (and the majority of the overall market), the shares have been under pressure here over a six-week sell-off. However, they are up nicely since we last profiled the company some three months ago. We provide an updated investment thesis on this name in the paragraphs below.

Company Overview:

Stemline Therapeutics (STML) IPO'd in 2013 and is a United States based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing novel oncology therapeutics. The company has one approved product called Elzonris and clinical candidates include: SL-701, SL-801, SL-901, and SL-1001. The company's credo is that the effective cancer therapeutics of the future will not only target tumor bulk but will go deeper to the root of the cancer's etiology. This means targeting cancer stem cells. Cancer stem cells only comprise 1% to 5% of a tumor but give rise to the other 95% to 99%, which is referred to as tumor bulk. Stemline Therapeutics currently has a market capitalization of roughly $525 million and trades for around $13.00 a share.

Pipeline:

Elzonris:

Elzonris is a targeted therapy directed at IL-3R, CD123. The drug works by directing the cytotoxic DT payload to cells expressing CD123. Upon internalization, the drug irreversibly inhibits protein synthesis and induces apoptosis of the target cell. On December 21, 2018, the FDA approved the drug for the treatment of blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults and in pediatric patients, two years and older. The drug has been commercially available in the U.S. since January of 2019. Also, the company has submitted a MAA for Elzonris in Europe, which has been granted accelerated assessment and is currently under review.

The company is focused on a variety of ways to expand Elzonris's addressable markets. The company is conducting clinical trials in such indications as chronic myelomonocytic leukemia (CMML), myelofibrosis (MF), and acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company intends on meeting with the FDA mid-year to discuss registration-directed plans for Elzonris in chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Other such expansion efforts include exploring the drug for maintenance therapy after stem cell transplant and broadening their clinical efforts to include subsets of AML patients enriched for CD123 expression. The company will have posters for CMML and MF at the big ASCO conference that is currently running in Chicago.

SL-701:

SL-701 is an immunotherapy designed to activate the immune system to attack tumors. The company has completed enrollment of adult patients with glioblastoma multiforme in first recurrence in their multicenter clinical trial of SL-701 in combination with an immunostimulant and bevacizumab. In November 2018, data from the Phase 2 trial of SL-701 in patients with second-line glioblastoma were delivered via oral presentation at the 23rd Annual Meeting of the Society of Neuro-Oncology. The company recently stated that they intend to provide updates on the program later this year.

SL-801:

SL-801 is a novel oral small molecule reversible inhibitor of XPO1, a key nuclear transport protein. XPO1 is overexpressed by many cancers, which leads to mislocalization of key tumor suppressors and growth-regulatory proteins in the cytoplasm. A Phase 1 trial is ongoing and currently enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors. In October 2018, data from the ongoing Phase 1 trial of SL-801 in patients with advanced solid tumors were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology Annual Congress 2018.

SL-901 and SL-1001:

Sl-901 is a novel kinase inhibitor. The drug was evaluated in an abbreviated Phase 1 trial of solid tumor patients in Europe. There was only one partial response in a patient with advanced non-small cell lung cancer, but the company plans to re-initiate a Phase 1 study by early 2020.

Sl-1001 is a novel, selective RET kinase inhibitor. The drug has shown promise in pre-clinical testing. Looking ahead, the company plans to begin IND-enabling studies this year, with a Phase 1 clinical trial expected to happen in 2020.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

As of March 31, 2018, the company had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of just under $125 million. Elzonris did just over $5 million in sales during its first quarter on the market. The company posted a loss of $27.4 million during the first quarter. Stemline recently filed a prospectus for up to a $250 million mixed shelf offering.

Over the past two months, there have been four Buy recommendations from analyst firms proffered with price targets ranging from $21 to $35 a share. One Hold rating ($18 price target) has been reissued over that time frame.

Verdict:

The company has made good progress to continue its pipeline since our last update as well as to start the commercialization process ramp up with Elzonris. The company has now successfully addressed its funding needs and still has multiple 'shots on goal' as well as some potential catalysts in 2019.

Obviously, the shares were more slightly more attractive at lower levels when we last gave this name a 'thumbs up'. However, the stock still seems to possess a favorable risk/reward profile and could have further capital appreciation possibilities.

