Leveraged ETF Decays - Update

I measure once a month the decay of major leveraged ETFs. It may be useful for anyone using leveraged ETFs for investing, trading or hedging.

Where does the decay come from?

Most of the time, a leveraged ETF does worse than the underlying asset leveraged by the same factor. This relative decay has several reasons: beta-slippage, roll yield, tracking errors, management fees. Only the latter is predictable. Roll yield may be prominent for commodity ETFs (leveraged or not), but beta-slippage is usually the main reason of decay. However, it doesn’t always result in decay. When an asset is trending with little volatility, a leveraged ETF can bring an excess return over the leveraged asset. You can click here to learn more about beta-slippage and examples.

The leveraged ETF decay looks like an invitation to short sellers. Click here if you want to know why it is bad idea.

Monthly and Yearly Drifts on 6/3/2019

Definitions are needed. “Lev” is the leveraging factor. “Return” is the total return of an ETF (including dividends). “IndexReturn” is the total return of the underlying index, measured on a non-leveraged ETF (also with dividends). “ETFdrift” is the drift of the ETF relative to the leveraged index. “TradeDrift” is the drift relative to an equivalent position in the non-leveraged index. ETFdrift and TradeDrift are calculated as followed, where Abs is the absolute value operator.

ETFdrift = Return - (IndexReturn x Lev)

TradeDrift = ETFdrift / Abs(Lev.)

“Decay” is negative drift. “Month” stands for 21 trading days, “year” for 252 trading days.

A drift is a difference between 2 returns, so it can be below -100%.

Index Lev. Ticker 1-month Return 1-month ETFdrift 1-month TradeDrift 1-year Return 1-year ETFdrift 1-year TradeDrift S&P 500 1 SPY -5.67% 0.00% 0.00% 2.93% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UPRO -17.03% -0.02% -0.01% -4.86% -13.65% -4.55% -3 SPXU 18.67% 1.66% 0.55% -13.23% -4.44% -1.48% ICE US20+ Tbond 1 TLT 6.40% 0.00% 0.00% 11.55% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TMF 19.80% 0.60% 0.20% 29.32% -5.33% -1.78% -3 TMV -16.90% 2.30% 0.77% -27.01% 7.64% 2.55% NASDAQ 100 1 QQQ -7.93% 0.00% 0.00% 3.10% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TQQQ -23.13% 0.66% 0.22% -10.18% -19.48% -6.49% -3 SQQQ 26.25% 2.46% 0.82% -24.24% -14.94% -4.98% DJ 30 1 DIA -5.80% 0.00% 0.00% 2.78% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UDOW -17.37% 0.03% 0.01% -5.39% -13.73% -4.58% -3 SDOW 19.07% 1.67% 0.56% -13.26% -4.92% -1.64% Russell 2000 1 IWM -6.97% 0.00% 0.00% -10.01% 0.00% 0.00% 3 TNA -20.59% 0.32% 0.11% -37.77% -7.74% -2.58% -3 TZA 22.14% 1.23% 0.41% 21.20% -8.83% -2.94% S&P Select Energy 1 XLE -9.29% 0.00% 0.00% -20.88% 0.00% 0.00% 3 ERX -26.05% 1.82% 0.61% -59.42% 3.22% 1.07% -3 ERY 32.50% 4.63% 1.54% 68.09% 5.45% 1.82% MSCI US REIT 1 VNQ 0.06% 0.00% 0.00% 14.49% 0.00% 0.00% 3 DRN -1.03% -1.21% -0.40% 30.04% -13.43% -4.48% -3 DRV -0.29% -0.11% -0.04% -36.51% 6.96% 2.32% ARCA Gold Miners 1 GDX 5.21% 0.00% 0.00% -3.28% 0.00% 0.00% 3 NUGT 14.63% -1.00% -0.33% -32.94% -23.10% -7.70% -3 DUST -15.78% -0.15% -0.05% -17.43% -27.27% -9.09% MSCI Emerging 1 EEM -6.63% 0.00% 0.00% -9.01% 0.00% 0.00% 3 EDC -19.66% 0.23% 0.08% -36.76% -9.73% -3.24% -3 EDZ 20.98% 1.09% 0.36% 13.67% -13.36% -4.45% Gold spot 1 GLD 2.43% 0.00% 0.00% -0.03% 0.00% 0.00% 3 UGLD 6.57% -0.72% -0.24% -9.07% -8.98% -2.99% -3 DGLD -6.83% 0.46% 0.15% 2.69% 2.60% 0.87% Silver spot 1 SLV -0.73% 0.00% 0.00% -12.22% 0.00% 0.00% 3 USLV -2.89% -0.70% -0.23% -42.44% -5.78% -1.93% -3 DSLV 1.33% -0.86% -0.29% 37.73% 1.07% 0.36% Wells Fargo BDC 1 BDCS -1.84% 0.00% 0.00% 3.19% 0.00% 0.00% 2 BDCL -6.53% -2.85% -1.43% 1.89% -4.49% -2.25% S&P Biotech Select 1 XBI -5.02% 0.00% 0.00% -15.50% 0.00% 0.00% 3 LABU -16.94% -1.88% -0.63% -59.01% -12.51% -4.17% -3 LABD 12.48% -2.58% -0.86% -6.14% -52.64% -17.55% PHLX Semicond. 1 SOXX -15.89% 0.00% 0.00% -5.31% 0.00% 0.00% 3 SOXL -42.22% 5.45% 1.82% -36.59% -20.66% -6.89% -3 SOXS 60.88% 13.21% 4.40% -21.41% -37.34% -12.45% VIX ST Futures 1 VIXY 14.47% 0.00% 0.00% -16.88% 0.00% 0.00% 2 TVIX 21.86% -7.08% -3.54% -52.14% -18.38% -9.19%

BDCL and TVIX are exchange-traded notes. ETNs entail additional counterparty risks.

In 1 month:

The leveraged volatility ETN (TVIX) has the worst monthly decay with a -3.54% drift normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure.

The highest positive monthly drift is in the inverse leveraged semiconductors ETF (SOXS) with a 4.4% drift normalized to 1x the underlying index exposure. Compounding daily returns in a fast one-way move, SOXS went up about 61% in a month whereas the underlying index went down about 16%. It means an effective monthly factor close to -4 for a -3 daily factor, which is exceptional.

In 1 year:

The worst decay is in the leveraged inverse biotechnology ETF (LABD), with a normalized drift of -17.5%. The second worse decay of the year is the best of the month: SOXS, with an annual normalized drift of -12.45%. Both industries have suffered from high volatility resulting in a strong negative beta-slippage.

The highest positive drift is for the inverse T-bond ETF (TMV), followed by the inverse leveraged real estate ETF (DRV). Both show heavy losses, but a normalized drift above 2%.

Due to stock volatility, long and inverse leveraged ETFs in major stock indexes are in negative drift last 12 months. The worst decay among them is in the leveraged Nasdaq 100 ETF (TQQQ) with a -6.5% normalized drift, the mildest one for the 3x inverse S&P 500 ETF (SPXU) with a -1.5% normalized drift. These products have historically positive drifts on longer time frames: check here the drifts on 3-year and 7-year periods.

Independently of leveraging, shorting an asset or buying an inverse product also implies a drift due to inflation. Whatever the asset and the price action, a non-leveraged short or inverse position suffers a negative bias equal to the inflation rate. It has not a been a significant drag in the recent years, but it’s better to keep it in mind.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XBI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long in stocks.