We Will Likely See $40 Crude Again

We might see WTI trading into the 40s anew. Going long is not a wise strategy in this market. Traders should focus on a good exit point and sell.

In the case of a ban by China on rare earths and/or imposition of remaining $325 bn of tariffs by U.S., oil will probably drop further.

The Iranian sanctions and the heated rhetoric was not enough to overcome the concerns regarding global economic growth. In the wake of an exacerbating trade war, oil prices have tanked already. I wrote about two weeks back that these prices will enter the 50s. It fortunately did. I maintain my bearish point of view and see it falling further. We might see a $40-ish WTI price point very soon. I recommend selling but traders should wait for a good exit point.

One might ask why I have been mostly focused on developments in the ongoing trade war lately. It is precisely because it is, or at least I opine, one of the most potent factors that might affect the trajectory of oil prices in the near to medium-term future (it may in the longer term as well). The trade war is happening between the world’s two largest economies and it is understood that any effect will be of momentous importance for the global economic system.

Let’s have a look at some of the recent developments in this regard. Trump is unwavering in his stance and China’s resilience is not to be taken lightly as well. The Huawei ban has been delayed by 90-days but a “tech cold war” has started. China will now, according to many political and economic analysts, double its effort to build their own operating systems and other applications as uncertainty reigns supreme in today's global economy. Somehow they anticipated it as well, as Chinese were working on Hongmeng, Huawei’s own operating system, as early as 2012. They had also stocked semiconductors and other related equipment.

Trump, only recently, said that the U.S. is not interested in making a trade deal with China. We should remind ourselves here that Trump and Xi are expected to meet by the end of June and discuss the ongoing economic scrum but such announcements signal a fleeting probability of a deal any time soon.

Image from TRT World

A ban on such elements that has also been identified as critical to the U.S. economy and national security by the U.S. Geological Survey 2018 would certainly worsen the current economic stand-off. The rest of the $325 bn of tariffs in goods and service, if and when these go into effect, will increase the possibility of China using what has been termed as the ‘Nuclear Option’.

The retaliation is also vivid as different video segments on the internet show people in China breaking their IPhones and there is a trade war song as well! China is Apple’s biggest market and a ban on iPhones there might result in, according to different estimates, a 30 percent drop in sales.

All in all, there are no signs of a reconciliation on the horizon yet. Oil prices have already tanked due to concerns regarding the future of global economic growth. The trade war will continue to put further pressure on prices. The only bearish news could be OPEC deciding to go ahead with their cuts, which might result in a temporary rally (and another opportunity to sell and earn a few dollars) and/or geopolitical flashpoints such as Iran and Venezuela - once again temporary rallies. The possibility of a war between Iran and U.S. is fortunately very bleak. Trump has recently mentioned that he doesn’t seek a regime change in Iran.

Therefore, the case for oil, in the months to come, is primarily bearish.

Sell, Sell and Sell

We saw how oil, after breaking the key support level of $60.30, went into the 50s. Now $54.40 is another support level and it has already been breached. We are into $52. The next important support is at $51.50 and then $49.

Trump's tariffs on Mexico that are expected to go into effect next Monday might be the coup de grace to knock WTI and Brent into $40 and $50 respectively. In case of a full blown economic stand-off, which is expected, WTI will slip into lower 40s.

The strategy is similar as I mentioned in my last article. Sell especially when prices inch up as it did recently when the KSA reiterated its support for production cuts. Selling from $54.40 would have given more than a dollar in one day!

First the band was a little narrow. Any price near $60 was safe to sell and one could capture $2-$3 on its way down. Now, however, there is more room for an upward retracement back to $60 but the question should be what may cause this retracement? Iranian tensions haven’t fully diffused. Venezuela, Libya and Nigeria present potential outages. However, it will take more than just a tweet or rhetoric for prices to inch all the way up to that level. I see no substantial factor that will cause a retracement in prices again. Therefore, selling is safe!

Bottom line: Sell, sell and sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in WTI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.