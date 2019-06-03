Veritiv: Risky Trade

The paper industry is hardly a safe sector for investors, especially when macroeconomic headwinds are hurting demand. Plus, the demand for paper and paper products continues to fall as digitization continues. Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) is one of such companies suffering from falling paper demand but it's also pivoting toward the packaging industry. Should investors bet that the company will succeed in building on the growth of its packaging business? If it does, it would put an end to the stock’s downtrend that sent its stock to a recent price of $18.75. This is over 60% below the stock’s 52-week high.

Veritiv reported net sales falling 7.6%. Losses grew 69% to negative $26.7 million.

Source: Veritiv

Though Facilities Solutions and the U.S. Packaging business both grew, a structural decline in the Print segment hurt overall results. The company blamed weak industry ride shipments, the government shutdown, and uncertain trade on global economies hurting its products and services. Revenue from the Print segment fell 14%, hurt by falling market volume outpacing price increases. Veritiv’s customer quality also is questionable: Management is proactively managing credit risk. This will improve the quality of its customer portfolio but will hurt near-term results.

Higher inventory and lower volume demand led to a 10% decline in the Publishing segment. Although the company will lower operating costs, the falling demand will lead to continued underperformance.

Bright Spots

The revenue growth of 2% Y/Y from Packaging is Veritiv’s only bright spot. It expects growth exceeding GDP growth, albeit slower than 2018’s levels. Last year, higher paper prices and stronger demand from key large customers lifted the unit’s growth. Looking ahead, the company expects more modest growth from large customers and ongoing softness in non-U.S. markets. Although the growth expectations are very modest, revenue could improve if uncertainties from global trade moderate and customer orders come sooner than expected.

Veritiv issued a mixed 2019 outlook. It forecast EBITDA of $165 million - $180 million, down from a previous forecast of $190 million - $200 million. FCF will top $85 million, up from the prior $55 million estimate.

Headwinds

At a debt/equity of 1.82 times and a debt to adjusted EBITDA of 4.7 times (for the trailing 12 months), Veritiv still has plenty of debt to pay down. Liquidity is not a concern because it has ~$1.1 billion in borrowing available.

The decline in net sales from both Print and Publishing will likely continue. Operations in China and the exposure of its manufacturing in the Asian market will increase Veritiv’s inventory levels. As the company shifts its operations outside of China, Veritiv needs to keep inventory on hand to fulfill customer orders during the transition.

Opportunity for Contrarian Investors

Given the many headwinds Veritiv faces in the near term, there's very little to like from the company’s first-quarter results and its outlook for the near term. Global trade uncertainties are disrupting demand and adding costs for the company. Losses grew and net sales fell but the company maintained its capital expenditure levels and addressed its working capital requirements. Still, the company generated non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $48.4 million. It forecast FCF of at least $85 million for the year. These figures suggest the company may wait out the current storm while building its packaging business.

Valuation

Wall Street offers very little coverage on Veritiv stock. On average, they have a price target of $23.67 (according to Tipranks). Conversely, the long-term chart is unfavorable and suggests the downtrend in its stock price will continue:

The $0.27 EPS estimate in the next quarter is sharply below the $0.99 earned last year:

Source: Tipranks

Your Takeaway

Holding VRTV stock at this time is risky, especially when the paper industry is out of favor. And while the packaging sector is growing only slowly, hurting Veritiv’s B2B business, it has the potential to recover. Prolonged global trade uncertainties will persist and will limit the stock’s performance. For now, cautious investors may want to wait for the company to report improving quarterly results before starting a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.