Upward Price Projections For Corn Due To Production Risks

This analysis was prepared using end of day data from May 31st, 2019. All indicators and valuations reflect the same.

-BULLISH- Flooding and wet weather is wreaking havoc across the Midwest, posing unprecedented production risks for this year’s US corn crop. A significant draw on US corn stocks out of storage seems inevitable. I estimate fair value on the July corn contract could achieve prices between $4.25 and $6.25. The level is dependent on the planting, yield, and scarcity scenarios discussed below. While the current price has already risen to the lower end of this range, production risks skew price risk to the upside.

I break down the markets and express my views through five core concepts, which I define as follows:

Fair Value: What’s the “right” price? Factors: What explains the price? Drivers: What’s the market paying attention to? Risk: What could happen to the price? Technical Analysis: What’s the market telling you?

Corn prices have been relatively contained for years now. Technological advancements have pushed yields higher, and we haven’t seen a significant production shortage since 2012. This year is different. As-of May 26th, only 58% of this season’s corn has been planted. This low of a percentage, this late in the year is unprecedented. It compares with an average of 90% planted over the past 30 years. Why does this matter?

The later corn is planted, the worse the final yield (bushels of corn produced per acre) will be. Take a look at the chart below to get a sense of where we stand. The X-Axis indicates the percentage of the corn crop in the ground by May 26th for the labeled year, and the Y-Axis tells you the percentage impact on that year’s yield. The yellow line marks the 58% we’ve planted this year- off the charts. As such, we don’t have a great frame of reference to quantify the damage… but let’s give it a shot anyway.

The majority of the data points are clustered between 85-100%. We have one significant outlier (1995), where 67% planted resulted in a hit to yield of 7.6% off trend. You can think of “trend yield” as the expected bushels per harvested acre of corn given standard weather conditions. If we extrapolate using linear trend-lines (a statistical faux pas when dealing with extreme outliers), we might expect a yield hit of 5-15%. Fortunately (for the math, not for corn production), we can do a little better.

Beyond the yield risks, given the delays, continued rain, and swamped fields, it’s safe to assume a significant portion of corn will simply go unplanted. Estimates vary wildly. USDA’s preseason prospective corn plantings totaled 92.8 million acres. I think it’s fairly safe to say we’ll see a reduction of at least 5 millions of these, and I’ll map out scenarios of up to 20 million. When I remove those acres, I can adjust the “planting percentage” numbers higher (as prevent acres can be removed from the denominator: [acres planted]/[acres intended]). While still not ideal, this will push the figures closer to some of the existing outliers for comparison.

Fair Value

Scenario 1: 5 Million Acre Reduction

A 5 million acre reduction brings percent planted up to 61%.. closer to that 1995 figure, but still unprecedented. As this is the most conservative of my scenarios, I will be optimistic about the deviation off of trend yield- call it 5%, or about 164 bushels per acre. Further, farmers typically average about 8% harvest loss (difference between corn planted and harvested- e.g. corn left on the ground). Given this year’s conditions, I’ve raised harvest loss to 10% here. Do the math, and we arrive at corn production of about 13 million bushels.. well off the 15 million currently projected by the USDA. Plugging this into my models, I expect this shortfall to be primarily balanced by reductions in domestic feed, exports, and corn pulled from storage. All things considered, this would jolt July corn prices to almost exactly where they are as-of Friday: $4.25… perhaps this is what the market is currently expecting?

Scenario 2: 10 Million Acre Reduction

Applying the same approach as above, with a 10 million acre reduction, I arrive at 65% planted and a 4% yield deviation (165 bushels per acre). If the lower yield deviation seems odd given this more negative scenario, you just need to realize that yield is based on the total crop (including that which is already planted). If less corn is planted late, that removes lower yielding corn acres from the average- pushing up the total average yield. After a further reduction of usage and corn stocks here, I see corn fair value pushed up to $4.85.

Scenario 3: 15 Million Acre Reduction

With a 15 million acre reduction, I arrive at 69% planted and a 4% yield deviation (167 bushels per acre). I also increase harvest loss to 11% in this scenario. Scarcity becomes more serious here, and fair value jolts corn up to $5.65. Keep in mind- for both this and all scenarios, my yield estimates could be optimistic.. or yields could astonish to the upside (though that would seem less likely). In 1993 and 1996, 78% of the corn crop was planted by May 26th. Final yields? 15% under trend in ’93 and 2% OVER in ’96. We’re not fortune-tellers, but we can play the odds.

Scenario 4: 20 Million Acre Reduction

A 20 million acre reduction takes us to 74% planted and a 3% yield deviation (168 bushels per acre). I increase harvest loss to 12% in this scenario. Scarcity here is extreme, and after adjustments to usage and stocks, corn fair value jumps all the way to $6.25. If this seems absurd, you just have to look back to 2012, where corn prices surged to over $8.50. Adjusting for inflation, that equates to over $9.50 in today’s prices. Given the panic buying that would likely ensue, I’d expect this to be a wildly volatile scenario.

Factor: Inventories & Production Balance

To visualize and place each of the scenarios above in historical context, I’ve included a chart of the Inventories & Production Balance factor below. This accounts for (you guessed it), the levels of corn in storage and corn production adequacy. The latest reading on the yellow line includes current USDA projections. Levels it would reach for each of the scenarios I just described are included and labeled as well.

Other Considerations

Much will ride on conditions over these next two weeks, as many farmers say planting corn beyond then is a lost cause. Besides uncertainty over the acreage ultimately planted, we will be in uncharted territory as we try to assess final yields throughout the growing season. This yield uncertainty can totally throw off production estimates, but I view the 3-5% deviations below trend yield in my estimates as optimistic, with risks skewed toward even worse yields.. i.e. upside price risk. Further, there are a number of other factors that may influence production decisions and corn prices at the margin.

Market Facilitation Program (MFP2)

The Trump administration announced another round of farmer aid payments (MFP2) to alleviate some of impact of China’s retaliatory tariffs on farm imports. Will the MFP2 payments include “Prevent Plant” acres? Prevent Plant acres are acres that were unable to be planted due to qualifying reasons (i.e. flooding). If MFP2 requires acres be planted to receive aid, it will encourage later planting, albeit at a huge cost to yields. The current consensus is that they won’t be included, but Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Purdue has been less clear about this recently.

Soybeans

Thanks in part to Chinese import tariffs and other measures and the African Swine Fever (ASF) afflicting China’s hog herds (which consume soybean meal in their feed mix), soybean prices are just off 10-year lows. This has pushed the soybean/corn price ratio down to levels that typically would not encourage farmers to switch corn acres over to beans. However, soybeans can be planted later than corn with less yield risk, so some may make this choice. This could have implications for corn production at the margin.

Exports

Mexico is the largest importer of US corn, taking about one third of all US exports. Trumps recent pronouncement of a 5% tariff on Mexico may result in retaliation to corn imports. If we face one of the severe shortage scenarios, I’m already expecting exports to bear the brunt, but this is still something to keep in mind.

Technical Analysis

I included charts of both the unadjusted, weekly front-month futures and a “back-adjusted” series. The difference between the two involves a technical choice in constructing the price series. I typically prefer the latter, but the unadjusted chart more closely tracked real corn prices of late and may be more ingrained in market memory. Importantly, both charts exhibited significant breakouts in the past couple weeks of price action. They share 455¢ as an important resistance level, so that may come into play soon should production concerns start to push prices further upwards.

Wrap-Up

So what are the takeaways here? Lots of variables, lots of scenarios. That said, the primary source of volatility.. particularly in the immediate weeks to follow.. will come from the amount of corn planted in the ground. Follow the weekly crop progress reports, and use the following as price benchmarks when we learn more about the prevent plant / switch to bean acreage. To price new crop (CZ9), add 17¢ to each price:

5 Million Fewer Corn Acres: $4.25 on CN9

10 Million Fewer Corn Acres: $4.85 on CN9

15 Million Fewer Corn Acres: $5.65 on CN9

20 Million Fewer Corn Acres: $6.25 on CN9

Of course, there are a lot of built-in assumptions underlying these, but now we’ve built a framework- a baseline to work from. Trading is a game of relative probability, not certainty. Given the asymmetric, bullish price risk, I favor longs and look to price action to time entries.

Throughout my analysis, I will utilize indicators, charts, and features from an extensive, data-driven analytics platform I developed, the “Reduction Reports”. Instead of just providing vague analysis and relevant context, I will quantify everything we discuss through the Reports’ analytics. Rather than simply describing something as “bearish” or “bullish” and leaving it at that, I will tell you how bearish or how bullish on a simple scale of 0 (most bearish) to 10 (most bullish). I won’t just tell you I think the price is “cheap” or “rich”; I’ll provide 0-10 indicators and actual prices to back that up through a variety of fair value models, ranging from complex multi-factor models derived from many price-driving variables to simpler models like a P/E ratio for an equity index or relative value for a commodity. Of course markets are not concrete mathematical equations; they are the results of the actions and decisions of the billions of people on our planet and innumerable factors that are out of our control. However, having a rigorous, quantified analysis presented through an easily interpreted framework makes it a lot easier to wrap our heads around them.

