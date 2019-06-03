MacroGenics: Updating The Investment Thesis

Even though the most important event of 2019 is behind MacroGenics, the balance of the year will be full of catalysts, including a BLA submission.

The company has since executed a secondary offering, and its stock has given back more than half its gains.

Positive data on margetuximab in the treatment of HER2+ metastatic breast cancer propelled the stock 130% higher in one day of trading in early February.

Today, we take a look at oncology concern MacroGenics (MGNX) and update the investment thesis on this name after an already eventful year for the company. It is a good time to revisit this name as it has a presentation at the big ASCO conference currently going on in Chicago.

Company Overview:

MacroGenics is a Rockville, Maryland-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of antibody-based therapeutics designed to control the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. The company currently has nine candidates in the clinic, ranging from mAbs to bi-specific and tri-specific molecules that are produced from its two platforms: Fc Optimization and DART. MacroGenics has three significant collaboration partners. The company currently has an approximate market cap of $900 million and trades just above $18.00 a share.

Margetuximab Update:

On February 6, 2019, the company announced results from the much anticipated SOPHIA trial, which met its first primary endpoint of prolongation of PFS in patients treated with the combination of margetuximab plus chemotherapy compared to trastuzumab plus chemotherapy. Patients in the margetuximab arm experienced a 24% risk reduction in PFS compared to patients in the trastuzumab arm (HR = 0.76, p = 0.033). Also, in the ~85% of patients in the study who were carriers of the CD16A (FcγRIIIa) 158F allele, a 32% risk reduction in PFS was observed in the margetuximab arm versus patients in the HERCEPTIN (trastuzumab) arm (HR = 0.68, p = 0.005). This is noteworthy, as carriers of the 158F allele have experienced a diminished clinical response to HERCEPTIN and other antibodies. Management stated that a determination regarding SOPHIA's sequential primary endpoint of OS was still ongoing. Further information on OS may be forthcoming when MacroGenics makes an oral presentation on June 4, 2019, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.

As a result of this positive data, the company anticipates submitting a BLA for margetuximab as a third-line therapy against HER2+ metastatic breast cancer in 2H19. There are currently no approved third line and beyond therapies for HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, an annual population of ~18,800 in the U.S. and EU5. The company may also pursue a neoadjuvant study to move margetuximab into an earlier line of therapy. MacroGenics is in preliminary discussions with potential commercial partners both domestically and ex-U.S., except for China and South Korea, where Chinese concern Kai Lab owns those rights.

This news rocketed shares of MGNX, which had been trading in the $11 range the day prior, briefly over $30 before settling out at $25.60. It also sparked a series of analyst upgrades (and one downgrade). MacroGenics subsequently executed a secondary offering on February 12, 2019, raising net proceeds of $118.7 million at $20 per share. The stock currently trades north of $17 per share and commands a market cap of ~$850 million.

In addition to HER2+ metastatic breast cancer, margetuximab is being studied in a Phase 2 trial in combination with pembrolizumab for patients with advanced HER2+ gastric carcinoma. On January 17, 2019, MacroGenics stated that the objective response rate (ORR) for the HER2+ population thus far was 32.7%, with a disease control rate (DCR) of 69.1% and median PFS of 4.7 months. The PD-L1 positive patient subset experienced an ORR of 52.2%, a DCR of 82.6%, and PFS of 4.14 months. These results compare favorably to standard of care second line treatments.

The study is ongoing, but if these results hold, MacroGenics and Zai Lab expect to initiate a Phase 2/3 registration-directed front-line study of margetuximab in combination with checkpoint inhibitor molecules, including the company's anti-PD-1 mAb MGA012 and bi-specific (PD-1 + LAG-3) MGD013 candidates for the treatment of gastric or gastroesophageal cancer in 2H19.

Margetuximab is just one of many compounds in development.

Enoblituzumab Update:

The company also has an anti-B7-H3 franchise that is spearheaded by enoblituzumab. B7-H3 is widely expressed by a number of different tumor types, including cancer stem cells and may play a key role in regulating the immune response to various types of cancer. By contrast, it has limited expression on healthy tissue, making it an appealing target. There are no currently approved therapies directed against B7-H3. Based on positive data from a Phase 1 study of enoblituzumab in combination with an anti-PD-1 mAb in checkpoint inhibitor-naïve patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) and non-small cell lung cancer, MacroGenics intends to initiate a Phase 2 study of enoblituzumab plus MGA012 in the treatment of patients with SCCHN in 2H19.

Hold Lifted on MGD009:

On January 25, 2019, the company received more good news regarding its anti-B7-H3 franchise when the FDA lifted its partial clinical hold on MacroGenics Phase 1 monotherapy and combination trials for MGD009. This candidate is a bi-specific (two-target) DART molecule designed to target B7-H3 expressed on tumor cells and CD3 expressed on normal T cells. Enrollment of new patients is proceeding for both studies with modified dosing.

Flotetuzumab Update:

MacroGenics has developed other bi-specific candidates through its proprietary DART platform, including lead candidate flotetuzumab that recognizes both CD123 and CD3. CD123, the Interleukin-3 receptor alpha chain, is expressed on leukemia and leukemic stem cells, but only at very low levels or not at all on normal hematopoietic stem cells. T cells, which express CD3, can be directed to destroy tumor cells. In a Phase 1 does escalation trial featuring relapsed/refractory advanced myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, flotetuzumab demonstrated evidence of anti-leukemic activity with a complete response in 29.4% of patients in the dose expansion #1 cohort versus the benchmark of 13%.

Based on these results, MacroGenics is enrolling an additional ~25 patients in a dose expansion cohort enriched for primary refractory patients and expects to announce updated data from the trial in 2H19. Once completed, this trial could open the pathway to registration as a monotherapy as well as springboard a combination trial with an anti-PD-L1 as early as mid-2019. Servier has the development and commercialization rights to flotetuzumab outside North America, Japan, South Korea, and India.

PD-1 Franchise Update:

Like flotetuzumab, the company's anti-PD-1 franchise, which includes the aforementioned MGD013 and MGA012, restores and redirects T-cell function. MGD013 is being considered in a Phase 1 dose expansion study in up to nine tumor types that is expected to readout in 2H19. The company's collaboration partner, Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY), is pursing the development of MGA012 monotherapy through three potentially registration-directed trials in MSI-high endometrial cancer, Merkel cell carcinoma, and anal cancer with data expected 2020-2021. MacroGenics is eligible to receive $750 million of milestone payments as well as tiered royalties of 15% to 24%.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Thanks to its February 2019 secondary, the company held $320.4 million of cash and no debt on its balance sheet as of March 31, 2019, which should provide a runway into 2021.

Analysts became more sanguine on MacroGenics in May. Wedbush upgraded MacroGenics May 3rd from Neutral to Outperform with a $26 price target. In mid-May, H.C. Wainwright ($39 price target), Credit Suisse ($29 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus all reissued Buy ratings.

Verdict:

Although the expectation is that MacroGenics will be able to submit a BLA for margetuximab in 2H19 based solely on its PFS data, the EMA will likely require OS data, which will push a MAA submission into 2020. With that said, 2019 is a year of multiple catalysts outside the margetuximab submission, including the initiation of combo studies for margetuximab in the treatment of gastric or gastroesophageal cancer; enoblituzumab in the treatment of SCCHN; and flotetuzumab in the treatment of AML. Also, readouts of flotetuzumab monotherapy and MGD013 nine-tumor data are expected this year.

