Is Genworth Financial, Inc. An Undervalued Gem Or A Value Trap?

They are getting approvals on some of the biggest rate hikes for the long-term care insurances in force.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW), called further as Genworth, is a $1.465 billion cap insurer which was spun off from General Electric (GE) in 2004. It operates in following segments (excluding corporate and runoff, i.e., non-strategic and not actively sold) in the U.S., Canadian and Australian markets:

U.S. Mortgage Insurance. They have been providing private mortgage insurance products and services in the United States since 1981 and operate in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The U.S. private mortgage insurance industry is affected in part by the requirements and practices of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are government-sponsored enterprises (“GSEs”). The “GSEs” purchase and provide guarantees on residential mortgages as part of their governmental mandate to provide liquidity through the secondary mortgage market. According to the Gensworth’s last 10-K, approximately 99% of their primary insured loans were “prime” in credit quality with "FICO" credit scores of at least 620. In this market, not only five other private mortgage insurers are their competitors, but also U.S. and state government agencies (principally the Federal Housing Administration and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs), mortgage lenders, the “GSEs”, reinsurers and other participants in the mortgage finance industry.

Canada Mortgage Insurance. They entered Canadian market in 1995 (before spin-off) and operate in all provinces and territories. Their competitor is the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (“CMHC”), which is owned by the Canadian government. There is one other private competitor in the Canadian market.

Australia Mortgage Insurance. They are present in that market since 1997, and according the 10-K, they are the market leader in mortgage insurance, based on new insurance written. Genworth has there one private mortgage insurance company competitor.

U.S. Life Insurance. This segment, providing long-term care (“LTC”) insurance products, life insurance products and annuities, is due to be restructured following the merger with China Oceanwide. In “LTC” market, Genworth is a national leader.

Successful increases of long-term care actuarially justified rates

Genworth is a leader in pursuing in-force rate actions in order to achieve significant premium rate increases. These approvals are necessary for commanding premiums increases, because policyholders live longer, therefore “LTC” costs keep on growing, while original premiums were written based on assumptions of higher mortality and/or shorter periods of paying “LTC” benefits. Of course, policyholders, at Genworth and other insurers, have an option to not accept premium increase, but then only two possible consequences are the decrease of benefits or termination of contract.

These increases have to be granted by state regulators and not every state is open to such filings by insurers at the same time or to the same extent. As Genworth presents in their 10-K, they received 120 filing approvals from 33 states in 2018, representing a weighted-average increase of 45% on approximately $875 million in annualized in-force premiums. They also submitted 97 new filings in 30 states in 2018 on approximately $848 million in annualized in-force premiums. Due to variations in responsiveness of the states, Genworth suspended in 2018 sales in Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, New Hampshire and Vermont. They are also in litigation with one state that has refused to approve actuarially justified in-force rate actions.

According to the article of S&P Global Market Intelligence, in Q2 of 2018, regulators across 40 states approved 254 rate filings seeking premiums increases from a number of insurers, though in some instances the increases were significantly below what was actuarially justified.

In sum, as Tom McInerney - President and Chief Executive Officer - indicated in the earnings conference call of 1 May, from 2012 through the first quarter of 2019, Genworth has achieved approximately $11 billion of approved "LTC" premium rate increases on an at-present value basis. Despite receiving some of the highest rate hikes recorded last year, Genworth is still foreseeing a delayed effect of their financial results. As McIrney explains:

“Our multiyear rate action plan assumes it will take approximately 10 years to obtain and implement these remaining approvals and considers the timing and phase-in implementation on rate actions previously approved. To date, for statutory accounting, we have recognized “LTC” claim reserve increases immediately in the quarter we updated assumptions. This creates a timing mismatch between the reserve increases and the offsetting implementation of actuarially justified rate actions; therefore, we may see variability in statutory results and declining risk-based capital ratios given the time lag until the premium increase benefits are fully realized and reflected in the financials.”

Genworth’s management hopes that the National Association of Insurance Commissioners would at last come to a sort of coordination regarding timing, scope and coherence while approving the insurer’s filings across all the states.

Painful waiting for Canadian approval of merger with China Oceanwide and related risks

In 2016, Genworth entered into a merger agreement with China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd., a limited liability company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, through a number of subsidiaries on both sides. Oceanwide is to purchase all of Genworth’s outstanding common stock for a total transaction value of approximately $2.7 billion, or $5.43 per share in cash. The transaction originally assumed the purchase of Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company (“GLAIC”) from Genworth Life Insurance Company (“GLIC”) by a Genworth intermediate holding company (Genworth Holdings, Inc.), a process called “GLAIC unstacking”. China Oceanwide originally committed in the Merger Agreement to contribute $525 million of cash for the purpose of facilitating the “GLAIC” unstacking. This contribution combined with $175 million of cash previously committed by Genworth Holdings was intended to enable a Genworth intermediate holding company to purchase “GLAIC” from “GLIC”, for total of $700 millions. But the U.S. domestic regulators, specifically Delaware Department of Insurance, provided their approvals for the merger under conditions related to fair value of “GLAIC”, which made both parties cancel the “unstacking”. Nevertheless, the Holding company will still pay to “GLIC” minimum $200 million by March 2020 on basis of intercompany note.

In 2018, all U.S. and major Chinese approvals have been received. Oceanwide will still need to receive clearance in China for currency conversion and the transfer of funds. But the Canadians are delaying the process in the most significant way, despite having received all necessary information. They did not indicate when they will issue the decision. Genworth and Oceanwide, in expectation of the Canadian approval, are issuing waivers (current one is the 10th, until 30th June) to extend merger agreement. Achieving closure on time will dictate the timing of the initial tranche of both the previously announced $1.5 billion Oceanwide post-closing capital plan and the $175 million post-closing capital commitment to Genworth Life Insurance Company ("GLIC") from Genworth Holdings, Inc. The fact that Genworth could not receive some of the intermediary contributions for Oceanwide, forced them to take additional debt to pay their existing obligations. Oceanwide merger is clearly a life-line for Genworth. In case the transaction with Oceanwide fails, Genworth may need to pursue strategic asset sales to address debt maturities, including potential sales of their mortgage insurance businesses in Canada and/or Australia.

Deep Value Gem or Value Trap?

As you might have noticed, the purpose of this article was not to inform you about the latest financial results of Genworth Financial, Inc. For that you can read full transcript of conference call. The purpose of this article is to try to arrive to a response to the question: is Genworth, at this current stock price and its current valuation ratios, worth betting on, and how much of the upside will depend on the successful completion of merger?

The company has popped up on my screen which I call “Deep Sales”. This screen calculates for stocks, from a universe of selected sectors, their individual ranking according to chosen by me weights for metrics as Price to Book Value, Price to Earnings, PEG and Price to Sales, which also have to meet thresholds I find significant. Of course, one may say that you will get deeply discounted companies with a big margin of safety. Somebody else could say that you get worthless companies and you can wait forever before the market agrees with you.

Current valuation metrics:

Current 5-years average Price/Sales 0.17 0.3 Price/Earnings 8.08 6.42 Price/Book 0.11 0.18 PEG* 0.04 negative growth

Positives:

GNW is successful in increasing their “LTC” rates hikes, even though the effective implementation takes time to show on reports.

GNW was able to achieve a substantial EPS Q/Q growth of 54%.

GNW was able to achieve a substantial CFO Q/Q growth of 23%.

Negatives:

Uptick in profitability cannot be assumed to start a positive trend. I do not have conviction that Genworth can turn around on its own in the nearest future.

Genworth is in a dire need of capital, which is the main reason they depend so much on the Oceanwide merger. Meeting all regulatory requirements for capital reserves, both in mortgage and life insurance is becoming more and more difficult. U.S. Life Insurance segment quit paying dividends to the holding company due to their poor capital situation. Also, credit downgrading looms over horizon. As of 14 February 2019, as indicated in the 10-K, the principal mortgage insurance subsidiaries were rated in terms of financial strength by S&P, Moody’s and Dominion Bond Rating Service (“DBRS”) as follows:

Company S&P rating Moody’s rating DBRS rating Genworth Mortgage Insurance Corporation BB+ (Marginal) Ba1 (Questionable) Not rated Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada A+ (Strong) Not rated AA (Superior) Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Limited (Australia) (1) A+ (Strong) Baa1 (Adequate) Not rated

Principal life insurance subsidiaries were rated in terms of financial strength by S&P, Moody’s and A.M. Best as follows:

Company S&P rating Moody’s rating A.M. Best rating Genworth Life Insurance Company B- (Weak) B3 (Poor) B- (Fair) Genworth Life and Annuity Insurance Company B- (Weak) Ba3 (Questionable) B+ (Good) Genworth Life Insurance Company of New York B- (Weak) B3 (Poor) B- (Fair)

Rating agencies seems to have negative outlooks for the subsidiaries mainly due to uncertainty related to the merger, but overall they reflect on the earnings volatility caused by delays in implementing in-force rate actions on long-term care insurance policies and risks associated with the long-term care insurance market (mortality, increase of benefits).

What is the potential upside?

If you buy the stock now (at time of writing), at around $3, and the merger is completed, you might get maximum $5.43 for your shares. As you see from monthly chart of Genworth, the first wave of enthusiasm in 2016 clearly delineated the limits to the stock sell price. Still, the potential upside is around 80%.

So, waiting for the Canadians might pay off if you don’t immediately need the allocated capital, but for how long? Why are the Canadians so slow? Is it about the trade tensions between the U.S. and Canada? Is the trade war between the U.S. and China not going to eventually cause the Chinese to back off?

If the merger falls through, you remain with a stock of a company that doesn’t even pay any dividend. Can they heroically power through the period of low interest rates (higher ones would allow them to decrease the reserves in “LTC” business) and maybe divest some less profitable assets to focus on the most profitable market?

Well, in fact, if I had money that I would really not know what to do about, maybe I would park them in some hundreds of GNW shares, just to wait for the merger. But that is what I would precisely call a value trap. Cheap stock by valuation criteria, but perhaps cheap for a reason.

