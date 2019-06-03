The Case For A Long-Term Editas Position

EDIT is still early in its clinical trials, but positive news there could send share prices soaring.

There's a fundamental case for that long-term position as well, as EDIT has a lead on CRISPR tech and several hedge funds making substantial bets there.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) is an early-stage gene-editing company that mainly focuses on CRISPR technology. If the experiment works, CRISPR will allow medical professionals to snip out the patient's faulty DNA and replace it with healthy DNA. There's also the possibility of this type of technology being used to improve even healthy people via this process.

The company's objective is to develop transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases.

Our latest article showed a deep-dive technical analysis into EDIT stock and called for a short-term neutral to bearish price movement which we've seen. Long term, however, EDIT stock looks like it could be prepared for a breakthrough. That's on technicals - with a biotech stock like Editas, the fundamentals matter quite a bit. So, this is a closer look into that.

Hedge Funds Are Betting On The Stock

The number of hedge fund bets inched up by 1 in the recent months. EDIT was in 18 hedge fund's portfolios by Q4 of 2018.

Although hedge fund's reputation as accurate stock investors has been wounded for the last 10 years, there is still a few who managed to outperform the market by 32% since May 2014 to March this year. Additionally, there is another select group who underperformed the market by 10% points annually between 2006 and 2017.

Majority of the successful hedge funds are bullish on this stock, and this is a change from the previous quarter. Among these hedge funds, Deerfield Management held the most valuable stake in Editas Medicine, Inc., which was worth $26.4 million at the end of the 2018 Q4.

The second spot is held by Viking Global which amassed $21.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Casdin Capital and Valiant Capital were also bullish on EDIT stock, allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to Editas Medicine stock.

It's An Early Stage Leader In The New Technology

Editas Medicine is engaging as an early leader in basically a different approach to gene therapy, an efficient and highly effective method to go in and snip, edit out a bad gene and put in a better one. In contrast to cancer immunotherapy, which is a little more mature today, CRISPR technology is way earlier than that. This is an example of the kind of stock that could blow up in the lab and in the market. Thus, a bright future prospect.

If the company is successful in its experiments in using CRISPR technology, this could open up Pandora's box of possibilities of what it could do.

At present, the technology is in the testing stage, thus it may not pan out to be the game-changer in medicine many are calling for. However, if it does, Editas Medicine is going to unleash new possibilities in addition to new cures. There have been critics arguing against this gene-editing method, citing issues with creating a completely new generation of enhanced humans. But there are regulations that will be implemented to facilitate the process.

More Positive Developments Coming

On January this year, Katrine Bosley stated while addressing a crowd at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference that this is "an incredibly exciting time" for Editas even though investors did not share the same sentiment. She added that some positive developments that will make Editas' future bright include:

First In Vivo CRISPR Clinical Trial Starting Soon

A vital thing by far for EDIT as in the immediate future is that the biotech company has begun its first clinical study. And it will make history as the first in vivo (in the body) clinical trial in humans for a CRISPR gene editing therapy.

Editas and its partner, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) planned to screen patients in the first half of 2019 for a phase ½ clinical study evaluating CRISPR therapy edit-101 in treating Leber congenital amaurosis type 10 (LCA10). LCA10 is the leading cause of inherited blindness. Dosing of patients is set to begin in the second half of 2019.

The success of these experiments will see EDIT stock price increase in the market, as more investors will gain interest in the same.

