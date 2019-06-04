SoHo Series D: Earn 8.2% With This Diamond In The Rough

We recommend the new SOHO Series D rather than the Series C or Series B.

There are many mysteries when it comes to investing in REIT preferred shares, and one of the ways that we assist readers is by carefully analyzing the securities in almost granular detail. At iREIT on Alpha we have maintained broad coverage on more than 150-plus REITs and we take pride in our stock selection processes recognizing that principal preservation is paramount to the mission.

Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) focuses on the acquisition, renovation and repositioning of full-service, primarily upscale and upper-upscale hotel properties located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern United States. Currently, its portfolio consists of 12 such hotels with a combined 3,156 rooms and the hotel commercial condominium unit of the Hyde Resort & Residences, which features approximately 157,000 square feet of total meeting space.

All of its hotels are wholly owned, with nine of them operating under the Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Sheraton, Hyatt or Crowne Plaza brands, and the remaining three independent of any brand affiliation.

Source: company 10-q

SOHO’s average daily rates, revenue per available room (RevPAR), and occupancy metrics are admittedly mixed, which does give me pause. And management did just guide down its 2019 funds from operations (FFO). But these areas have generally been increasing. And they should continue to do better as the REIT’s renovations and upgrades get further traction longer term.

Source: company 10-Q, compiled by author

As with all investments, of course, we want to first ensure that SOHO is consistent with our goals – including that of considering safety before yield. It’s not that we dismiss yield, only that we don’t believe it’s the end-all, be-all of dividend investing. And the Rhino REIT Core Preferred Portfolio works hard especially to put that thinking into action.

The following table provides a financial snapshot of SOHO. While looking it over, note the margin of safety its preferred stock specifically offers.

Source: author spreadsheets

As the table evidences, the preferred stock is well covered by both FFO and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). This is very good to know considering the hospitality sector’s notoriety when it comes to volatility and cyclicality.

Considering those assurances, we feel comfortable digging further to point out the following preferred stock choices:

Source: author spreadsheets

And here are their change-of-control conversion caps (the amount of shares you could get in a change-of-control event):

Source: author spreadsheets[JD1]

Then, next up, we have their market details and pricing:

Source: author spreadsheets

Of the outstanding possible positions, I recommend the new SOHO Series D (NASDAQ:SOHON) rather than the Series C (SOHOO) or Series B (SOHOB). That’s because it has a:

Lower dollar price,

Higher stripped yield

Higher yield-to-call

Greater (i.e, longer) call protection.

Typically, I prefer to align these reasons with the change of control conversion cap. But in this case, the selected series has the lowest one. And I believe the 40 basis points of additional yield is sufficient compensation for this shortcoming.

Now on to that aforementioned stripped yield:

Source: author spreadsheets

For that matter, let’s consider those yields from a historical standpoint as well:

Source: author spreadsheets

Now, with the exception of earlier this year, the SOHO preferreds do tend to trade at roughly the same yield. This makes me believe that the new issue will converge on the existing issues, or vice versa.

Investors cannot view the larger spread of offerings in isolation though. Not when there are other options available through competitors. So the following table shows how SOHO preferreds compare to its peers within the hospitality REIT space:

Source: author spreadsheets

But even then – with the exception of Braemar (BHR)(BHR.PD) and Ashford (AHT)(AHT.PH)(AHT.PI) – the SOHO preferreds do trade at a higher yield. Part of this is due to the smaller sizes of Braemar and Sotherly’s portfolios, which increases the risk.

Source: author spreadsheets

Then again, Ashford, which also competes in the upscale/upper upscale market, has a larger portfolio and still historically trades around the same level.

Returning to stripped yields for a moment, let’s look at SOHO compared to its peers…

Source: author spreadsheets

Its stripped price…

Source: author spreadsheets

And its yield-to-call…

Source: author spreadsheets

To get a closer comparison, let’s next look at SOHO vs. Pebblebrook (PEB)(PEB.PD):

Source: author spreadsheets

And here it is vs. Ashford (AHT) Series I (AHTPL):

Source: author spreadsheets

As both charts illustrate, the SOHO preferreds have had more stable yields, especially during the turbulent October-February timeframe.

Many investors might already realize this, but when investing in REIT preferred stocks, the yield is typically lower than the common stock. This is due in large part to the stability of the dividend and the price of the preferred shares. In the hospitality space in particular, investors get paid for that stability – as they give up the upside.

The following table shows this “cost of stability” across the peer group:

Source: author spreadsheets

And here it is again, only portrayed in a graph:

Source: author spreadsheets

Due to the SOHO equity’s higher yield, the spread between the preferred and common is tighter (although middle of the road when viewed individually). As the following chart shows, its preferred shares typically trade on top of the equity from a yield perspective.

Source: author spreadsheets

We also want to look at the spread to the risk-free rate here. The greater the spread, the greater the implied risk. This kind of analysis can often help show risk perception from a different, equally helpful angle.

So the following table shows the peer group’s risk premium vs. the 10-year U.S. Treasury:

Source: author spreadsheets

The table above (and chart below) are not a surprise, as the highest-yielding preferred will have the highest-yielding risk premium.

Source: author spreadsheets

SOHO’s risk premiums are elevated compared to much of last year but lower than the REIT smackdown of October-February:

Source: author spreadsheets

Bottom Line: We like the SOHO preferred and recommend the newer issue (SOHON). We believe it will continue to be stable and should benefit from the anticipated FFO increases due to the REIT’s renovations.

As a result, we’re assigning a Buy rating at current prices and will be adding the selection to the Core Preferred Portfolio.

It must be stated that this is a higher-risk issuer due to the cyclicality of the hospitality sector – not to mention the current geopolitical strains of the “trade war.” So it should be sized accordingly, below 5% of the preferred portfolio.

Rubicon owns the Braemar Series D preferred.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and its only purposes are to assist with research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Rubicon owns the Braemar Series D and SOHON.