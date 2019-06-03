Opera: Like A Phoenix From The Ashes

We consider Opera as one of the most exciting IPOs of 2018 and believe there is a good chance of a revaluation within the next 1-2 years.

Opera's shares continue to be under the radar of most professional investors.

Opera is no longer the browser company as it is widely perceived.

Older internet users might remember the Opera browser from Norway, which 10-15 years ago was considered the leading alternative to Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Internet Explorer and Firefox. It more or less disappeared when Google's (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Chrome came on the scene.

The company behind the browser - Opera Software ASA, which has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2004 - has had a difficult time of late. After a disappointing period of development, a sale to a Chinese consortium was negotiated in 2015. But rather than following through with a complete takeover, the browser division was spun off for $600 million. The new Chinese-owned browser company today operates as Opera Limited (OPRA). The original business was renamed Otello Corp.

New Opera shares

New Opera's shares have been listed on the NASDAQ exchange since July 2018. ADSs (American Depositary Shares) have been issued, through which the shares of foreign companies can be traded on US exchanges. Each ADS corresponds to two shares in Opera Limited.

Initially, the IPO looked like a success. But, by December 2018, the price of Opera shares had sunk more than 50% below the issue price of $12, as a result of general market weakness. The stock began to recover in January this year.

Last week, Opera presented its Q1 FY19 results. It exceeded its own expectations, while significantly revising upwards its guidance for 2019 sales. Opera shares bounced but they are still well below the IPO price.

We believe the stock price doesn't reflect the fundamental development of the company in the first few quarters since the IPO as it has been very pleasing.

FY19 Q1 highlights:

Q1 revenues increased 30% to $51.3 million.

MAU (monthly active users) of Opera products are now over 350 million.

Profit margins were significantly lower in FY Q1 due to investments to accelerate growth but are still in double digits (EBITDA margin 21.5%, non-GAAP net margin 10.5%).

FY19 2019 guidance:

Opera now expects revenues of around $235 million in 2019, representing growth of 36% (exceeding the previous growth forecast of 31%).

EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be $30-45 million. Profit margins will, therefore, decline significantly in 2019 compared to 2018, which ended with an EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) of over 38%.

Opera shares: A growth story

A closer examination is needed to fully understand the growth story behind these results:

In total, Opera now reaches over 350 million active users per month (MAU). That's more than Twitter (NYSE:TWTR).

The Opera browser for desktops recently had 65 million MAUs mainly from Europe. Opera's much larger mobile user base (222 million MAUs) comes mainly from Asia and Africa.

Opera's business model is undergoing major changes:

In previous years, the company was primarily a sales partner for search engines. Search queries generated via the Opera browser are forwarded to Google and Russian search engine Yandex. Opera receives a proportion of the resulting revenues from its partners (search revenue).

For some time now, Opera has been becoming increasingly independent, marketing its own advertising space (for example, a prominent position on the browser's speed-dial page) with increasing success (advertising revenue).

Opera also licenses its technology to OEM partners for use in smart TVs and games consoles (licensing revenue).

Opera browser

The Opera browser is an interesting alternative to Chrome, offering unique features like direct integration of messenger apps (such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger) and a very effective advertising blocker as well as a free VPN (virtual private network) connection.

Opera News

Strategically, the company's most important product is the Opera News platform, which was launched in early 2017. This content distribution platform provides personalised content based on self-learning algorithms.

The user base of Opera News is growing rapidly. It now comprises 150 million MAUs, an increase of 66% compared to last year. Opera News can be accessed from the browser and also via the dedicated Opera News app, which reached over 32 million MAUs just one year after launch.

Opera News is well on the way to achieving a dominant position in Africa. It is currently the #1 news app in 10 African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, and South Africa. About 300 million people live in just these three countries. Opera is pre-installed as a standard app on the smartphones of some manufacturers in these markets.

Growth acceleration planned

Opera's management has decided to spend an additional $25-40 million on marketing in order to rapidly expand its user base in Africa, India, Indonesia, and Europe by the end of 2019.

Germany is also key to its strategy. Opera aims to benefit from the fact that Google, under pressure from the EU regulator, has agreed to offer all Android users in Europe a choice of browsers.

With its VPN (Virtual Private Network) integrated free of charge in its browser as a unique selling point, the company wants to exploit this to gain market share relative to Chrome and other browser alternatives, especially in data protection-sensitive Germany.

Opera News is a powerhouse in Africa

The establishment of Opera News as an independent product alongside the Opera browser is well advanced. The independent Opera News app reached 32 million MAUs in Q1, 62% more than in the previous quarter.

Including those who use the app from within the Opera browser (the majority), Opera News now reaches 150 million MAUs. This makes Opera News one of the leading news apps in many of the most interesting emerging markets in Africa (namely, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Egypt), as well as in India and Indonesia.

The introduction of Opera Ads as a new advertising platform is rapidly advancing the monetization of this large user base. Advertisers and agencies can now (programmatically or traditionally) address Opera users, based on their interests and context.

A look at the most popular apps in Kenya in Google Play Store shows how well Opera is positioned in Africa. Across all categories, the company has two apps in the top 10: Opera Mini Browser and OKash.

Opera's vast reach in Africa enables it to develop other business segments on the continent, in addition to advertising. The most exciting of these is its positioning in the fintech space.

Opera conquers the microlending business with OKash

At the end of 2018, Opera acquired microlending app OKash for just under $10 million. It quickly became one of the most popular financial apps in Google Play Store in Kenya.

The business model is very simple. Quickly and simply, users can obtain short-term loans from OKash for smaller amounts (e.g., the equivalent of $100), which they have to repay in 14 days at most. For this, it charges 1% interest per day. If the loan is repaid on time, then successively higher amounts may be loaned for slightly longer terms and at lower interest rates.

These interest rates might sound usurious to Central Europeans. But in developing countries, services like OKash are often the only source of credit. More than 20 million Kenyans regularly use short-term loans: a small trader, for example, can set up a business in this way without seed capital or collateral.

The vast majority of reviews of OKash in Google Play Store are positive, showing that end users appreciate the app. It might seem amazing to many people in Europe and the US that such a credit service is rated very positively by 66% of its users, despite the high interest rates.

Due to the short-term nature of the loans granted, there is no significant credit risk for the microlender's (and thus Opera's) own balance sheet. This is because it is clear at the end of a reporting period which loan defaults are to be written off; these are then processed directly in the respective profit and loss account.

From almost a standing start, Opera achieved a turnover of $6.5 million with OKash in Q1 2019. This represents an impressive 12.7% share of Operas revenue, even though OKash is currently only available in Kenya.

Despite credit defaults of $1.7 million, OKash achieved an operating margin of 58%. Such returns are only possible because Opera News has a wide reach in Kenya due to its broad distribution. As a result, less than $1 million in marketing and other product-related costs had to be spent to generate nearly $6.5 million in revenue for OKash.

These figures show how attractive this new business segment is for Opera and highlight the synergies that exist between Opera Browser, Opera News, and the OKash fintech application.

I am excited about the further development of Opera's fintech business. The international roll-out of the OKash app is planned for the rest of this year. Opera has obtained a license for the credit business for four further countries.

In the medium term, it is expected that Opera will market further financial services in cooperation with OPay (Seamless Mobile Money Service | OPay), in which Opera holds a 20% stake.

Opera stock: What's the catch?

The idea that a Norwegian company with Chinese owners listed on the NASDAQ via ADSs can be successful in core African markets takes some getting used to (to put it mildly). I don't think the company knows how to explain this set-up (which is quite understandable from a historical point of view) to the capital markets.

One risk factor is Opera's partnership with Google, which accounts for more than one-third of its total sales. This is worrying because Google is obviously also a competitor and could turn its back on Opera if the latter's browser were to gain market share. In view of the fact that the proportion of Opera's sales generated from the Google partnership is declining rapidly, I consider this risk to be manageable.

The new growth story around Opera's direct advertising and fintech businesses has obviously not yet reached many potential investors. For now, the perception of Opera as a weakening browser manufacturer that lost the battle against Google's Chrome and Firefox long ago still dominates.

The Norwegian company does little in the way of professional investor relations management. Its analyst conferences, for example, take place at 8 a.m. US East Coast time when Wall Street is still sleeping. This results in inadequate coverage of Opera shares. Currently, only two professional analysts are listed (from Citi and China's CCIC).

Valuation

At the end of Q1 2019, debt-free Opera held $170 million in cash.

Approximately 110 million ADSs are outstanding, each representing two shares in Opera Limited. At an ADS price of $10.75, this results in a market capitalization of approximately $1.2 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $1.0 billion.

2019 revenues of approximately $235 million are expected to grow by 30% to more than $300 million in 2020. This brings the EV/sales 2020 ratio to approximately 3.3, which is quite attractive for a profitable company growing at 30% p.a.

I believe Opera deserves a 5-6 forward revenue multiple. So there's more than 50% upside potential within the next 12 months.

Bottom line

There are multiple indications that Opera will be able to generate around 20% of its sales from its new fintech business segment by 2020. This will reduce its dependence on Google, which continues to be one of the biggest risks for Opera shares. Search turnover, which is shaped by the Google partnership, has already fallen from 51% to 40% of total turnover in Q1 2019. This is still too much, but the trend is clearly declining and, therefore, very positive.

We assume that sales growth at Opera and the business's decoupling from Google will accelerate in the coming quarters. However, this growth will initially be at the expense of Opera's previously comfortable profit margins.

Its strategy of aggressive growth makes a lot of sense, especially given Opera's promising positioning in Africa. We consider Opera to be one of the most exciting IPOs of 2018. Opera shares are currently one of the top 10 holdings in The Digital Leaders Fund's portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OPRA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.