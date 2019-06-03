Morningstar - DBRS, The Latest Acquisition

I like the move and track record of Morningstar yet find shares simply too expensive at this point in time.

Morningstar (MORN) has hit the buy button again as it has acquired DBRS, the fourth largest credit rating agency across the globe, in an effort to fortify its leading position in this environment. Investors like the deal as relative sales multiples look reasonable while Morningstar has made some savvy deals in recent years, including the purchase of PitchBook, among others.

I like the deal yet recognise that, as shares have doubled over the past two years, multiple expansion has been very significant, too much to consider with any reasonable margin of safety.

The Deal

Morningstar has reached a deal to buy DBRS in a $669 million deal. Together with its own Credit Rating business, the combination will enjoy greater asset class coverage in fixed income analysis and research.

DBRS is particularly strong in Canada but operates in the US and Europe as well. The company rates some 50,000 securities across the globe from nearly 2,500 issuers.

The company generates annual sales of $167 million, suggesting a 4.0 times sales multiple has been paid for the business as margins are similar to those reported by Morningstar. Those multiples look pretty fair, but for that, we first have to look at Morningstar itself.

Morningstar - A Billion-Dollar Investment Research Provider

Morningstar has managed to break through the one billion revenue barrier last year as sales rose by 11.9% to $1.02 billion, with growth almost entirely explained by an 11.4% increase in organic sales.

Operating earnings grew by 27% to $215.8 million, for very compelling margins in the low-20s. The company has seen solid momentum across the board in terms of selling of data, licenses, ratings as actual assets under management of managed portfolio and associated revenues derived from them show solid growth as well. Organic growth slowed down to a still impressive 8.7% in the final quarter of the year and 8.3% in the first quarter of 2019.

In traditional fashion, the balance sheet of the company is very robust as the company ended the first quarter of the year with a net cash position of $350 million. With 43 million shares currently trading at $140, the company is awarded a $6.02 billion equity valuation and $5.7 billion enterprise valuation, equal to 5.6 times sales. In that light, the purchase of DBRS looks solid at just a 4.0 times sales multiple as the pace of current growth has not been disclosed. I suggest we have to trust management, as I recognise that Morningstar has been pretty savvy dealmaker in the past.

These observations show that shares rose $4 per share in response to the deal announcement, working down to roughly $180 million in value creation on the back of the modest sales multiple and the fact that excess money is put to work.

Pro Forma Numbers

For starters is the observation that Morningstar is very underleveraged as it ended Q1 with $350 million in net cash. The purchase of DBRS will turn this into a net debt load of $320 million. With EBITDA of $310 million from Morningstar alone in 2018, this comes down to a leverage ratio of 1 times as the purchase of DBRS and organic growth will only reduce this leverage ratio further below the 1 times mark.

More important is the actual earnings contribution. Assuming a similar 21% margin on $167 million in sales, the deal will contribute $35 million in operating earnings. Assuming a blended cost of interest (thus forfeited interest on net cash holdings and incurred borrowings) of 3% on the purchase price, additional interest comes in at $20 million. This estimate is probably on the high side, given the modest interest received on cash holdings.

This suggests at least a $15 million pre-tax earnings contribution, or $12 million after taxes, which work down to $0.28 per share, but realistically about $0.30-0.40 per share, assuming lower net interest costs.

This accretion is quite meaningful, with 2018 earnings amounting to $4.25 per share. These base earnings, some organic growth, and the deal could mean that a $5 per share number, at least as a run rate, might be achievable by the end of the year. That being said, we have to appreciate that at $140, shares trade at 28 times earnings, even in that upbeat case.

Reiterating My Praise

Reality is that Morningstar is a very nice business, being stable, diversified and underleveraged. The company has seen strong growth in the past and has proven to be a savvy dealmaker, yet expectations have gotten a bit out of hand after shares have doubled between the summer of 2017 until today.

The last time when I looked at the company was autumn of 2016 as the company announced the $225 million acquisition of PitchBook, a real recent growth engine, which at the time was the largest deal to date.

That business brought in $100 million in sales in 2018, making it a real growth engine with trailing sales amounting to just $31 million at the time of the deal announcement. In the same article, I noted the long-term sales growth of Morningstar, with operating margins having ranged between 22% and 27% in the recent years, and now, actually coming in below that. That is a concern, but with healthy topline revenue growth, it does not have to be a real issue.

I ended up concluding that, with shares trading in the 70s the time, to become a buyer at $60-65, levels which shares nearly hit later that year and in the first half of 2017, but never ended up buying a position.

Runaway momentum seen ever since, in terms of sales growth and the share price (involving significant multiple inflation), means that I am now upping by my desired entry target. Despite this more constructive stance, I would need a significant pullback towards the $100 mark before potentially getting upbeat on the shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.