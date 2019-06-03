Forensic Value Selections For June: Long-Term Positive Picks Beating Negative By +18.78%

A sample of charts and scores of each of the most Positive and Negative Forensic stocks for June from over 7,500 stock screened are available below.

The most significant performance differences are beyond the one-year range where Positive portfolios have produced +18.78% greater returns than the Negative portfolios.

Introduction to the Positive/Negative Forensic Value Stock Selections

This quantitative study continues a series of multi-year test of the top three forensic algorithms used to detect bankruptcy risk, earnings manipulation, and financial irregularities. My forward testing compiles portfolio selections from the highest positive and highest negative scoring stocks across the U.S. stock exchanges to measure performance variances between portfolios and benchmark indexes.

The different algorithms created by Beneish, Ohlson, and Altman are well documented from financial literature and rely exclusively on fundamental data, including year-over-year operational performance measures. The combination of all three bankruptcy and financial irregularity algorithms creates a unique "deep dive" on key value characteristics and applies a total of 22 different fundamental financial variables for assessment.

The methods and independent detection success of the three different forensic algorithms are detailed in the methodology section at the end of this article. These Positive/Negative Forensic stock selections alternate monthly with the Piotroski-Graham value selections as part of a multi-year live testing process of top algorithms in the financial literature.

Negative Scoring Forensic Value Selections for June:

The following 5 stocks are a sample among the 10 most adverse scoring stocks from among 75 (up from 69 in April) qualifying stocks as screened in the database across all three algorithms. The results are sorted along the Ohlson O-score probability percentage in descending order.

Several stocks are returning from the last negative forensic portfolio formation in April. Among this sample, TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was in the April negative forensic portfolio and has declined -22.01% over that two-month period. Among the three returning stocks from the April selection, there has been an average decline of -21.71% for these stocks from two months ago.

The intended duration of meaningful results as tested by the scholars who developed these algorithms ranges from 1 to 3 years. Portfolios constructed in my forward testing that are older than 3 years will be dropped from the study over time.

Five of the Top 10 adverse scoring stocks across all three forensic algorithms are listed below:

TG Therapeutics

TGTX returns again from April with a -22.01% decline since the prior negative selection.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Gridsum Holding (GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc. provides data analysis software for enterprises and government agencies in China. Its proprietary distributed data architecture allows its customers to collect and analyze information; and Gridsum Big Data platform and Gridsum Prophet perform multi-dimensional correlation analysis and analyzes complex real-time events.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS) Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Opus Bank (OPB)

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

CorMedix, Inc. (CRMD)

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

Negative Scoring Stock Performance for each of the Forensic Portfolios:

Bars in blue: 8 Completed Annual Portfolio Returns

Black line: Return from Formation of Portfolio

Completion of the eight one-year portfolio results from 2017 to 2019 shows that the negative forensic portfolios have much more volatility in return performance than the positive forensic portfolios. The high June 2018 performance was almost entirely due to one stock, Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) that gained over 390% in this one-year period.

Despite this outlier, we can still conclude that the average annual return is lower than the positive forensic value portfolios and still remains a higher cumulative average than the S&P 500 annual returns in each of these years.

After eight completed test runs, we are seeing a stronger divergence between the positive and negative forensic value portfolios, especially in the Formation Returns beyond the annual return in the one-year measurement period. So, the further out these algorithms are applied, the more accurate they become.

My working theory is that stocks that achieve high adverse scores on all three forensic algorithms may be much more dependent on momentum and investor sentiment for price performance than on fundamental and financial value characteristics. This dependency on weaker fundamental financial data toward more behavioral investment approaches makes the firms more susceptible to larger price fluctuations and potentially lower annual returns. ~ JD Henning, 2017

Positive Scoring Forensic Selections for June:

Out of more than 7,590 stocks screened across all the US exchanges, once again, only four stocks qualified this month with positive scores across all three forensic algorithms and with a share price above $2/share. This is a measure of low probabilities of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation that are being tested to find correlations to price returns over a one-year buy/hold strategy. A sample from the four stocks are sorted along the Ohlson O-score for their probability percentage of bankruptcy.

None of the stocks were among the prior positive forensic selections for April. These stocks have very low probability of being at risk of bankruptcy, earnings manipulation or distress.

Charts of the top 2 highest positive scoring stocks across all three forensic algorithms are listed below:

AnaptysBio, Inc. (ANAB) AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation.

Epizyme, Inc. (EPZM) Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

According to research conducted by Beneish, Lee, & Nichols (2013), the results of the Beneish model produce a strong independent approach to forecasting future returns.

"[The evidence] indicates that [the Beneish] M-score has significant ability to predict one-year-ahead cross-sectional returns. Our results show that this predictive power does not come from its correlation with value, momentum, size, accruals, or short interest" (p. 65).

Positive Scoring Stock Performance for each of the Forensic Portfolios:

Bars in blue: 8 Completed Annual Portfolio Returns

Black line: Return from Formation of Portfolio

The positive forensic portfolios show a more stable and consistent return performance than the negative forensic portfolios over 8 one-year portfolios tested to date.

These two forensic categories of positive and negative portfolios that rely upon advanced fundamental analysis to assess bankruptcy risk and financial irregularities may be showing how strong positive forensic scores produce more reliable positive future outcomes. While the negative scoring stocks with higher potential risks of bankruptcy or earnings manipulation may deliver higher returns as compensation to investors for the risks they may be undertaking. The true explanation is not yet known, but as these portfolios are tested throughout the coming year from each monthly formation period, we may increase the reliability of profitable selections or generate higher risk/return opportunity for higher gains based on the nature of these algorithms.

Ultimately, I intend to add the best algorithms as additional enhancements to my momentum breakout evaluation process to further develop larger long-term results.

Methodology Review

The purpose of this monthly value selection list is to provide investors with additional tools to evaluate financial irregularities according to three different detection models from academic research. Circumstances surrounding firms are always subject to change, open to extenuating circumstances, and models by their very nature always contain a degree of error.

I learned of these financial detection algorithms and others, during my doctoral research on financial anomalies as well as through texts on financial statement irregularities in my certification programs. Again, it is important to stress that firms identified by these academic models may not be in actual distress or suffer from any adverse irregularities whatsoever. These models are certainly not foolproof and were designed by academic researchers to improve the chance of detection of irregularities leading to bankruptcy, earnings manipulation, or flag the presence of financial distress.

At the same time, these models are among the best peer-reviewed forensic models in the financial literature and have some significant documented value.

The Beneish model for example has "correctly identified, in advance of public disclosure, a large majority (71%) of the most famous accounting fraud cases that surfaced after the model's estimation period" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

Further, in a survey of 169 chief financial officers of public companies, Dichev, Graham, and Rajgopal (2012) reported that respondents estimated that approximately 20% of all companies manage earnings to misrepresent economic performance. While three different financial forensic models are applied in the selection of these portfolios, researchers associated with testing the M-score described their approach this way:

Our main hypothesis was that companies that share traits with past earnings manipulators (i.e., those that "look like manipulators") represent a particularly vulnerable type of growth stock. Because of their strong recent growth trajectory, these companies are likely to be more richly priced. At the same time, they exhibit a number of potentially problematic characteristics, indicative of either lower earnings quality or a more challenging economic environment. Although the accounting games such companies engage in might not be serious enough to warrant legal action, we posited that their earnings trajectory is more likely to disappoint investors (i.e., they have lower earnings quality)" (Beneish, Lee, & Nichols, 2013, p. 57).

To my knowledge, no similar longitudinal study of positive and adverse forensic scoring using all three models simultaneously has ever been conducted before. The significant benefits of these portfolios are already emerging in two short months. It is also important to constructively consider why such anomalies may exist in these stock selections at this moment in time. The resulting data which varies from month to month may prompt firms and investors to consider further due diligence of publicly available financial characteristics to mitigate any risk or error present in the marketplace.

Conclusion

With 16 portfolios (8 positive forensic value/8 negative forensic value) having completed a one-year test period, we are beginning to see some significant variation occur. Though the sample sizes are still small, it appears that the positive portfolios deliver higher and more stable returns over time.

Avg less 1 year At 1 year Beyond 1 year Negative Forensic Portfolios -16.49% +19.40% -15.92% Positive Forensic Portfolios -26.51% +21.42% +2.86%

Perhaps the most significant result is observed in the formation returns beyond one-year as shown in the table above. After holding negative forensic portfolios for one year or longer, 6 out of 8 had negative returns greater than -5% and an average formation return of -15.92%. However, after holding the positive forensic portfolios for one year or longer, only 5 out of 8 had a negative return greater than -5%, and the average formation return was a positive +2.86%.

In the last report for April, the difference in returns beyond a one-year holding period for the Positive and Negative forensic value portfolios was 32.64%. Through June 2019, this difference is still significant but has been reduced to 18.78%. Deteriorating market conditions may be adversely skewing the results, but the significant outcomes are well within the intended 1-3 year effective range of the models' design.

Prior tests in the literature of the Beneish M-score have shown the algorithm to generate excellent results on an annual basis for positive scores. The tests continue and more explanations may develop over time.

All of these key weekly and monthly selections feed into the Premium Portfolio database selection model portfolio that returned +21.97% YTD

I trust this research and stock selections will give you added value to your investment goals and returns in 2019!

JD Henning, PhD, MBA, CFE, CAMS

