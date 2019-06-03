AT&T: Fourth Wireless Carrier Isn't Happening

The stock becomes very appealing as the dividend approaches 7% and backed by strong FCF.

Amazon and Comcast lack the interest in creating the wireless carrier that would be a major threat to AT&T.

The T-Mobile (TMUS) acquisition of Sprint (S) had the potential to reduce the pricing pressure of the domestic wireless market. AT&T (T) was poised to benefit from not having multiple carriers undercut their pricing, though the new T-Mobile was poised to become a formidable player in 5G. Either way, AT&T likely benefits from either option, but the big hiccup is the sudden desire of the Justice Department to only approve an acquisition where a viable fourth carrier is created.

Viable Competitor

AT&T dipped back to the lows near $30 last week on news that the Justice Department would require T-Mobile and Sprint to create the condition for a new formidable wireless network. In essence, antitrust chief Makan Delrahim wants the market to remain viable with four carriers.

The biggest stumbling block to the merger always has been the view that markets become anticompetitive when dipping to only three market participants. The Justice Department has previously blocked the 2014 attempt by Sprint and T-Mobile to merge and the 2011 bid by AT&T to buy T-Mobile that created the lagging fourth carrier into the juggernaut it has become.

For AT&T, the real question is whether the DOJ approval requires the spinoff of wireless airwaves or just the Boost Mobile division. Tech companies from Amazon (AMZN) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (GOOGL) to cable companies Comcast (CMCSA) and Charter (CHTR) are rumored as interested participants in the creation of a viable national wireless network provider.

The impact to AT&T and even Verizon Communications (VZ) is highly dependent on whether one of these companies decides to throw their might behind a national wireless network enhanced by gifts from the new T-Mobile.

Reportedly the DOJ set the blueprint in this case with the 2011 AT&T attempt to buy T-Mobile (via Fierce Wireless):

To replace the competition that would be lost from AT&T's elimination of T-Mobile as an independent competitor, moreover, a new entrant would need to have nationwide spectrum, a national network, scale economies that arise from having tens of millions of customers, and a strong brand, as well as other valued characteristics.

Based on these details, all the rumored buyers of Boost Mobile would naturally provide the strong brand necessary to create a viable competitor, but no logical situation exists to where the new entrant would have nationwide spectrum and a national network. Maybe some sort of combination with the spectrum from DISH Network (DISH) would create the nationwide spectrum that would require billions in investment and years to create an actual network.

Right now, DISH is a distant fifth in spectrum and lacks the network and customer base to effectively compete in the domestic wireless market. A combined T-Mobile and Sprint would reduce the incentives for a company to build a competitive fourth network.

The biggest hiccup would be the lack of an appealing customer base for an Amazon or Comcast to fill the void. The low value, prepaid subs at Boost Mobile with an estimated $3 billion in revenues just aren't going to cut it for these industry giants.

Both companies have apparently have less interest than speculated by the media. On Friday morning, Comcast bowed out of discussions because never minimal spectrum from the new T-Mobile or pre-paid customers from Boost Mobile are enough to create a competitive fourth wireless provider.

While JPMorgan analyst Philip Cusick agrees that Amazon isn't a logical wireless builder under this proposed scenario. The retail giant is a logical investor in a new network, but not to build a viable fourth carrier to compete against AT&T and Verizon.

The logical regulator conclusion is these industry giants working with an independent Sprint or T-Mobile to improve the service offerings of these companies. The spectrum of DISH and cash of a tech giant would provide the assets needed to make either very competitive with AT&T without eliminating a fourth carrier to keep the DOJ happy.

Unfortunately for the DOJ, the only interested parties in a merger is via industry consolidation to reduce competition. The likely outcome remains that a weakened Sprint's spectrum ends up in the hands of another industry player that very well could end up being T-Mobile.

Dividend No Threat

A bunch of reports already have discredited the likelihood that either Amazon or Comcast will find Boost Mobile or wireless spectrum alone appealing. A deal of this nature seems highly unlikely.

For this reason, the AT&T dip to $30 is again another opportunity to snap up the stock yielding nearly 7%. The only real threat to the company is a separate Sprint and T-Mobile that both get stronger via a combination of investments from tech giants or cable companies and spectrum from DISH. Those options aren't even in the cards right now.

Over the last decade, AT&T has rarely traded with a dividend yield much above the current level of 6.7%. Each time the yield was this high, the stock was a solid buy due to solid capital returns plus a large dividend for a strong total return.

Remember that the wireless and media giant has a forecast for free cash flow reaching $26 billion this year and about $12 billion in cash after paying the dividend obligations. The dividend is in solid shape as long as the competitive landscape in the wireless sector doesn't worsen.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market has no apparent interest in meeting the demands of the DOJ. Absent such a scenario where a viable fourth wireless carrier is created, AT&T remains a bargain down at $30 with a dividend yield approaching 7%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

