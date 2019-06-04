AbbVie: Multiple Blockbusters To Treat Humira's Revenue Declines

The market is not pricing in the possible revenue for AbbVie's 4 potential blockbusters.

AbbVie's (ABBV) stock has been under pressure for over a year on concerns about Humira's patent expiration in Europe last year and the loss of protection from competition in the United States beginning in 2023. As a result of these concerns, AbbVie's stock declined 38% from $123 down to the current price of $76.71. The sharp decline has the stock trading at a bargain valuation.

Investors have a legitimate concern since Humira is the world's best-selling drug of all time, with revenue of nearly $20 billion in 2018. However, AbbVie is becoming more diversified from Humira with multiple blockbusters and potential blockbusters. The total potential revenue from 4 other drugs has the potential to replace Humira's lost revenue as a result of competition.

AbbVie has 4 drugs with strong blockbuster potential that can drive revenue growth over the long term for the company as the drugs reach peak annual sales.

Imbruvica is a Growing Blockbuster Drug

Imbruvica has been approved for 5 indications and is already a blockbuster with expected sales of $4.4 billion for 2019. Imbruvica has been approved to treat: chronic lymphocytic leukemia [CLL]/small lymphocytic leukemia [SLL], previously treated mantle cell lymphoma, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, previously treated marginal zone lymphoma, and previously treated chronic graft versus host disease.

AbbVie expects peak annual sales of $6 billion to $7 billion for Imbruvica. It might take a few years to reach peak sales. A growth rate of 15% per year would get Imbruvica to that peak sales range which would be 2022. That is Humira's last year of competition protection in the United States. I don't know if Imbruvica will reach peak sales by then, but a 15% growth rate seems reasonable since the total market for the drug is expected to increase 26.5% per year through 2025 according to Adroit Market Research.

Imbruvica is an improved treatment for CLL over conventional treatments. Previous CLL treatments carried a risk for serious myelosuppression and infections in frail and elderly patients. Imbruvica has been proven to be an effective treatment for the frail and elderly since it has a superior toxicity profile. With the large quantity of baby boomers aging, this aspect of Imbruvica will be important for this group of patients.

Venclexta: Advantages Over Previous Treatments

Venclexta is another drug with blockbuster sales potential. Venclexta has been FDA approved for acute myeloid leukemia [AML] and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic leukemia. Venclexta has the advantage of being the first FDA-approved treatment that targets the B-cell lymphoma 2 [BCL-2] protein, which supports cancer cell growth and is prominent in many patients with CLL. Venclexta is also an attractive drug since it is an oral, chemotherapy-free treatment.

Venclexta just received FDA approval for the indication of previously untreated CLL patients on May 15, 2019. This expands the market for Venclexta, increasing the chance for the drug to become a blockbuster.

AbbVie expects peak annual sales to eventually reach $3 billion. Venclexta is on track for over $600 million in sales in 2019 based on sales of $151 million in Q1. So, getting to peak annual sales will probably take a few years.

Skyrizi: Expectations for Strong Multi-Year Growth

The third drug with strong blockbuster potential is Skyrizi (an IL-23 inhibitor), which is AbbVie's treatment for plaque psoriasis. IL-23 is involved with inflammation and associated with several diseases including psoriasis. Skyrizi just received FDA approval for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in April.

There are 125 million people who suffer from plaque psoriasis on a global basis. There are about 7.5 million people with plaque psoriasis in the U.S. Based on an annual list price of $59,000 per year AbbVie expects peak sales of $4 billion to $5 billion per year for Skyrizi by 2023.

Skyrizi's growth is expected to be driven by multiple new indications. AbbVie is planning on getting approvals for Skyrizi for treating Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis over the next few years.

Skyrizi has the advantage of achieving high rates of durable skin clearing. Studies show that 75% of people treated with Skyrizi achieved 90% skin clearance at 16 weeks. Two studies demonstrated at year one, 82% and 81% of people treated with Skyrizi achieved 90% skin clearance.

Upadacitinib: Filed for FDA Approval - Upcoming Catalyst

AbbVie has a blockbuster waiting in the wings with their JAK1-selective inhibitor, Upadacitinib. Upadacitinib demonstrated positive results in a Phase 3 study. Patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who did not respond previously to methotrexate (a common first-line treatment for RA) reported improvements in health-related quality of life, physical function, joint pain, and morning joint stiffness after 14 weeks of treatment. Upadacitinib contributed significant improvements to these patients' ability to perform daily functions.

Upadacitinib demonstrated superior results at 12 weeks as compared to Humira (adalimumab) for treating RA. With that said, Upadacitinib has a high likelihood of achieving FDA approval with the potential to be a successful growing blockbuster drug over many years. It has the potential to help replace some of the revenue lost from Humira due to patent expirations.

Upadacitinib is also in multiple Phase 3 studies for treating atopic dermatitis, Crohn's disease, psoriatic arthritis, and ulcerative colitis. These studies have the potential to create multiple catalysts in future years as the results of these studies are revealed and if they achieve FDA approvals.

The FDA decision on Upadacitinib for RA is expected to occur in Q3 2019. So, AbbVie has a strong potential catalyst in the second half of this year. AbbVie expects peak annual sales for Upadacitinib to be $6.5 billion. The company estimates sales of Upadacitinib to be about $2.2 billion in 2023.

AbbVie's Impressive Pipeline for Many Years of Growth

You can see from the chart below that AbbVie has an extensive pipeline for a wide variety of indications. Granted, not all of the compounds being developed will be successful. However, the company is poised to get multiple blockbusters to market considering the positive results being shown in multiple late-stage studies.

Source: AbbVie.com

AbbVie spends about 16% of total revenue on research & development. Given the company's track record with drugs that are already FDA approved and their strong R&D efforts, AbbVie is poised to develop many successful drugs for future growth. Part of that growth will be getting FDA approvals for additional indications for drugs that are already approved. Of course, the company can also consider acquiring drugs from other companies (or acquiring companies) when it makes strategic sense.

AbbVie's Valuation is Attractively Low

It is nice to see a profitable dividend-paying company in this bull market trading with a forward P/E below 10. AbbVie is trading below that with a forward P/E of about 8 based on expected EPS of $9.42 for 2020. The company is trading with a forward P/E of 8.7 based on 2019's expected EPS of $8.81.

AbbVie is trading 30% below the Major Drug Manufacturing industry's average forward P/E of 12.5. AbbVie is also trading about 50% below the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) forward P/E of 16.9. So, I see this as an attractive entry point for the long term for AbbVie.

AbbVie's stock has been holding above the $75 level since November. Money flow has been increasing since July 2018 and turned positive in recent months. Although money flow has been increasing, the stock remained stagnant. So, a positive catalyst could drive the stock to break higher from this sideways price action.

If an FDA approval for Upadacitinib is announced in Q3 this year as expected, the stock has a good chance of bouncing higher from these levels.

The Risks to the Investment Thesis

Estimates presented here might not turn out to be accurate. Competition from other companies could take market share away from AbbVie, causing the company to fall short of revenue estimates.

The company could face threats from government regulations on drug pricing. This tends to be political rhetoric rather than actual policy. However, it is possible for something to pass in an attempt to keep drug costs under control.

Safety issues could arise from one or more of AbbVie's drugs. Sometimes safety issues are not always apparent when drugs are approved. So, investors should be aware of this risk.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for AbbVie

The market has been too negative on AbbVie in my opinion. The fears of lost Humira revenue are overblown. It is not like all of the Humira revenue will disappear overnight. There will be a gradual decline. Currently, the decline is being experienced outside the U.S. where patent expiration already occurred. The United States still has 2.5 years of competition protection to go for Humira.

AbbVie has time to replace declines in Humira revenue from the other potential blockbusters discussed here. The year-over-year Humira revenue declines internationally were 23% in Q1 2019 as a result of biosimilar competition overseas. Sales of Humira increased 7% in Q1 which offset the overseas declines for a total Humira revenue loss of 4%.

Although there is likely to be a sharp drop in Humira revenue in 2023 when the U.S. loses protection from competition, it won't be a sudden loss of all of the drug's revenue. There could be a 30% revenue decline for Humira in 2023. However, that could amount to about $6 billion.

That amount of revenue could be replaced from other growing blockbusters. In 2023, AbbVie expects sales of Skyrizi to be $5 billion and Upadacitinib to be $2.2 billion. Imbruvica is on track for sales of $4.4 billion in 2019. So, Imbruvica sales could reach $5.8 billion in 2023 at a 10% annual growth rate. Venclexta would just need a revenue growth rate of 15% to reach over $1 billion in sales by 2023.

Add all of this up and the 4 potential blockbusters could produce $14 billion in 2023. That is $8 billion more than a 30% drop in Humira revenue in 2023. The estimates could be off - but you can see the strong potential for these drugs to replace Humira's loss of revenue.

In a nutshell, you have a stock priced attractively with multiple growing blockbusters and an extensive pipeline. So, the company will be more diversified across revenue sources going forward. They won't be dependent upon just one dominant drug. The evidence shows that AbbVie has a good chance of recovering and thriving over the long term. Investors can enjoy a 5% dividend yield along the way.











