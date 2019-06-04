VNQ: Diversification, Fundamentals, And Timing

The fundamental picture for VNQ looks healthy based on variables such as interest rates, mortgage delinquencies, and employment trends.

When analyzing an investment idea, we can do it through different perspectives. The benefits of diversification, the fundamental picture for the asset, and the timing considerations based on momentum and relative strength. Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) currently looks quite solid from those three different and complementary perspectives.

The Benefits of Diversification

Diversification is one of the most important principles of portfolio risk management. In simple terms, by allocating capital towards investments in different asset classes, sectors, and industries, investors get to optimize the risk versus reward equation in their portfolios.

Most investors are well aware of the fact that diversifying between stocks and bonds is remarkably important in terms of portfolio stability, and it's easy to understand why allocating capital to different sectors of the economy and even geographic markets is a key strategy to minimize risk. However, the role that REITs can play in terms of diversification is often overlooked.

The chart below comes from Mebane Faber's book Global Asset Allocation: A Survey of the World's Top Asset Allocation Strategies, and it takes a look at the benefits of including REITs into an asset allocation strategy.

Faber calls this portfolio The Talmud Portfolio because the asset allocation is inspired by this phrase from The Talmud:

"Let every man divide his money into three parts, and invest a third in land, a third in business and a third let him keep by him in reserve." -Talmud

Based on this research, adding REITs to a portfolio offers substantial benefits in terms of improving the risk-adjusted performance of a portfolio and increasing stability over the long term.

Source: Global Asset Allocation: A Survey of the World's Top Asset Allocation Strategies

Diversification is particularly effective when investing in asset classes that have relatively low correlations. In the current economic environment, exposure to REITs makes a lot of sense, because REITs tend to do well when interest rates are declining.

Low interest rates are a major tailwind for real estate demand, and REITs tend to pay generous dividends, so many investors tend to buy REITs as income-producing investments when interest rates in the debt markets are unattractively low.

Since interest rates also tend to decline when the economy is weak or when investors are concerned about the future of the economy, adding some REITs to a portfolio with high exposure to stocks can make a lot of sense in terms of diversification.

The chart below shows the correlation between VNQ and SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) over 10-day periods. The correlation currently stands at 0.4, which shows that diversification between stocks and bonds can be quite effective at reducing risk. Several months ago, the correlation was a big negative number of -0.61, so stocks and REITs were moving in opposite directions.

The overall fundamental picture looks quite solid for REITs right now. There is a strong relationship between variables such as employment and mortgage delinquencies, and the two variables are evolving well in recent years.

Source: Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics

The US economic expansion is currently quite mature, and there is plenty of uncertainty coming from international trade tensions. If the US economy enters a recession in the middle term, this will most probably have a negative impact on VNQ. However, chances are that VNQ will handle the decline better than other kinds of alternatives in the stock market.

In fact, while SPY delivered a decline of 5.2% in the past month due to fears about the trade war, VNQ has managed to remain stable during challenging times for risky assets.

Data by YCharts

The dividend yield on VNQ currently stands at 3.95%. This is not particularly high by historical standards, but it's also quite reasonable in comparison to the alternatives available in fixed income markets. For investors looking for income in the current market environment, REITs are arguably one of the best alternatives to consider.

Data by YCharts

The Timing

In order to evaluate the timing for a position in VNQ, we can analyze the ETF in terms of the momentum and trend indicators in comparison to other alternatives.

The Asset Class Rotation Strategy is a quantitative strategy available in The Data Driven Investor. This system rotates between 9 ETFs that represent some key asset classes.

Vanguard Real Estate.

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) for big stocks in the U.S.

iShares Russell 2000 Index Fund (IWM) for small U.S. stocks.

iShares MSCI EAFE (EFA) for international stocks in developed markets.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EEM) for international stocks in emerging markets.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking (DBC) for a basket of commodities.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) for gold.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond (TLT) for long-term Treasury bonds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond (SHY) for short-term Treasury bonds.

In order to be eligible, an ETF has to be in an uptrend, meaning that the current market price is above the 10-month moving average. Among the ETFs that are in an uptrend, the system buys the top 3 with the highest relative strength.

In simple terms, the Asset Class Rotation Strategy is always looking to buy strength and sell weakness. The main idea behind the strategy is that winners tend to keep on winning and money has an opportunity cost. For this reason, you don't just want to invest in assets that are rising in price, you also want to buy the investments that are delivering superior performance in comparison to others.

Backtested performance numbers are quite strong. Since January of 2007, the strategy gained a cumulative 310.1% versus 90.7% for the benchmark. The annual return is 12.1% for the strategy versus 5.3% for the benchmark over that period.

Source: ETFreplay

The strategy is also quite effective in terms of reducing downside risk. The maximum drawdown for the Asset Class Rotation Strategy is 14.4% versus 35.4% for the benchmark over the backtesting period.

Source: ETFreplay

VNQ is currently the top-rated ETF among the 9 instruments considered for inclusion in the portfolio. This means that the timing looks strong in terms of momentum for VNQ in comparison to other asset classes right now.

