Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 5/30/19

|
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 5/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Roundup articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Roundup articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Roundup articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes are now in a seasonally high period and will stay strong through the third week of June.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intrexon (XON), and;
  • Fiesta Restaurant (FRGI).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • SolarWinds (SWI);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • RingCentral (RNG);
  • pdvWireless (PDVW);
  • Houlihan Lokey (HLI);
  • GoPro (GPRO);
  • e.l.f. Beauty (ELF);
  • Carvana (CVNA), and;
  • Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Kinder Richard D

CB, DIR, BO

Kinder Morgan

KMI

B

$5,903,910

2

Jefferies Financial

BO

Fiesta Restaurant

FRGI

B

$5,901,983

3

Svlsf V

BO

Bicycle Therapeutics

BCYC

JB*

$5,400,010

4

GlaxoSmithKline

DIR, BO

Bicycle Therapeutics

BCYC

JB*

$5,399,996

5

Harf Peter

DIR

Coty

COTY

B

$4,033,306

6

Kirk Randal J

CEO, DIR, BO

Intrexon

XON

B

$3,919,503

7

Buzy Peter L

PR

Catalent

CTLT

B

$2,008,285

8

Fifth Street Station

BO

Funko

FNKO

B

$1,888,238

9

Faricy Peter

CEO

Discovery

DISCA

B

$1,001,969

10

Gerhardt Hans Peter

DIR

Enstar

ESGR

B

$1,001,400

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Thoma Bravo

BO

SolarWinds

SWI

JS*

$212,771,936

2

Orix Hlhz Holding

BO

Houlihan Lokey

HLI

JS*

$136,544,992

3

Silver Lake Group

DIR, BO

SolarWinds

SWI

JS*

$130,612,496

4

Baker Bros

DIR

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

ALXN

S

$37,123,464

5

TPG Growth Ii Advisors

BO

e.l.f. Beauty

ELF

JS*

$32,250,000

6

Feinberg Stephen

BO

pdvWireless

PDVW

S

$23,833,108

7

Garcia Ernest C II

BO

Carvana

CVNA

AS

$9,855,764

8

Woodman Nicholas

CEO, CB, BO

GoPro

GPRO

AS

$9,488,920

9

McIlwain Matthew S

DIR, BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$4,400,938

10

Marlow John H

VP, CAO, GC

RingCentral

RNG

AS

$3,775,005

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

