Seadrill Probably On Its Way To Another Restructuring

Image: The Jack-up West Castor (Courtesy Seadrill)

Investment Thesis

As we all know, the new Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy on July 2, 2018. Long-term shareholders lost practically everything in this process, albeit they were still able to get a minimal part in the new SDRL. However, after a year, SDRL continued to drop and reached an all-time low last week.

This long and painful collapse should serve as a harsh reminder that the offshore industry is not sufficiently stable and doesn't provide a long-term investment logic, but barely an opportunity to trade short term the oil volatility, assuming you are a master in timing. Otherwise, Seadrill should be avoided.

The new Seadrill was supposed to be well-capitalized to compete in this challenging market. SDRL has no debt maturity until June 2022 with satisfying liquidity of over $1.9 billion.

However, after one year and still, an elusive and insufficient recovery that provides very little to the backlog, we now question the viability of this new company and how it could solve an even large debt load.

Furthermore, we have to worry about Seadrill Partners' (SDLP) potential restructuring, which could spell trouble for Seadrill. Please read my article on Seadrill Partners recent earnings.

Anton Dibowitz, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Based on what we are seeing in the market, we now believe there is enough demands to keep our active fleet employed without extended periods of idle time, and you will not see us reactivating idle units unless day rates justify doing so.

Note: Seadrill indicated on Feb. 6, 2019, entered into a 50/50 joint venture (Sonadrill) with an affiliate of Sonangol E.P. Beside this new JV, Seadrill has four other material investments in different companies shown below:

SDRL presentation

Mark Morris said:

As you can see between them they have a combined backlog in excess of $3.5 billion and EBITDA for Q1 of $244 million and which we will benefit from our economic share.

Seadrill - Balance Sheet 1Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Seadrill 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 364 348 249 292 302 Net Income in $ Million −181 −3700 −240 −360 −296 EBITDA $ Million 43 −3470 13 82 n/a Adjusted EBITDA in $ million - - 46 73 −71 EPS diluted in $/share −0,36 −7,35 −2,4 −3,62 −2,96 Cash from operation in $ Million 4 −217 −59 33 −99 CapEx in $ Million 32 17 10 17 6 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −28 −234 −69 16 −105 Cash and short term investments $ Billion - 0,930 1,694 1,599 1,902 Total Debt in $ Billion - 1,24 7,29 7,14 6,919 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 504 100 100 100 100 Backlog 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 RIG Backlog in $ billion 2,5 2,0 2,0 1,9 1,9

Source: SDRL filing and Morningstar

Trends and Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, and Backlog

1 - Revenues were $302 million in 1Q'19

It was Seadrill's third earnings report since the company re-emerged from bankruptcy. Revenues were $302 million, or up 3.4% sequentially. The reported loss was $296 million this quarter, or $2.96 per share.

Source: SDRL Presentation 1Q'19

2 - Debt Profile as of March 23, 2019.

Seadrill's current debt stood at ~$416 million and non-current at $6.503 billion, including about $5.7 billion in secured bank debt (first payments scheduled in the first-quarter of 2020).

Source: SDRL presentation

Mark Morris, the CFO, said in the conference call (Mark Morris is stepping down as CFO by the end of June):

Current debt increased primarily due to two items. Firstly, the tender offer for the senior secured notes. And secondly, the scheduled amortization payments on our secured bank debt. You will recall during the quarter, we launched a consent solicitation process to amend the senior secured notes indenture, which included a subsequent tender offer to purchase $311 million of principal amount outstanding.

The company repurchased in April $311 million out of $880 million in 12% Senior Secured Notes due in 2025. The notes were issued as part of the Chapter 11 plan.

Source: Seadrill

3 - Backlog as of June 1, 2019, was $1.9 billion

Seadrill was able to secure a few contracts indicated in its fleet status in 1Q' 2019.

The jack-up West Telesto was awarded a six-firm plus two option well contract in Malaysia with an unnamed customer; the contract begins June 2019. The additional backlog is ~$17 million.

The drillship West Carina was awarded one well contract with Petronas in Brunei. The additional backlog is ~$8 million.

The drillship West Gemini contract has been extended by Eni in Angola to complete an additional well. The additional backlog is ~$6 million.

Finally, Seadrill indicated that the contracts for the eight jack-ups with Dalian shipyard had been canceled. Since the end of 4Q'18, Seadrill added $130 million in contract backlog.

Below, contract backlog per year.

Below, contract backlog per category.

Total Rigs for SDRL Group:

Idle Working/contracted Managed by SDRL Total Tender 1 2 0 3 Jack-ups 7 14 0 21 Floaters 13 14 2 29 Total 21 30 2 53

4 - Outlook 2Q 2019

Seadrill expects adjusted EBITDA for 2Q'19 to be $55 million, indicating weaker results next quarter.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Seadrill is in trouble again, and the July 2018 restructuring under chapter 11 was not sufficient to shield the company against another potential restructuring, unfortunately.

The assumption that a quick recovery would be enough to support Seadrill's new financial structure was a fallacy, and the fact becomes even more apparent as we enter the second part of 2019.

Now, the question is if Seadrill can avoid bankruptcy?

I am not confident and do not think the company will be able to avoid it, especially with what is going on with Seadrill Partners LLP (SDLP) that I covered in this article last week.

However, the company expects to sell non-core assets to be able to reduce the debt load, but I do not see how it can solve the problem?

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill is considering selling non-core assets, including its 15.7% stake in oil service firm Archer, to reduce its liabilities, the firm's outgoing chief financial officer said on Thursday.

The only possibility is that the company can benefit from an active recovery in 2019, which is highly unlikely. Thus, I recommend avoiding the stock unless you are prepared to use it as a trading or day trading instrument. The chance that SDRL will be forced to restructure again is very high, and shorting the stock could potentially be a good idea but risky.

Technical Analysis - Short Term

SDRL graph is quite brutal, and the situation offers no real potential for any miracle. Assuming that SDRL is heading to virtually zero, we can imagine a falling channel pattern with line resistance around $5.50 (I recommend selling your position at this level).

