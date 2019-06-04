Legacy Reserves: Strange Moves From Baines And Management

The Legacy Reserves (LGCY) saga continues to grow stranger and wilder. Just as it was looking like the firm might declare bankruptcy as the deadline for a resolution to its revolving credit facility overhang drew near, two news items popped up that are of the utmost significance. The first piece is courtesy of Baines Creek Capital, Legacy’s largest shareholder by a mile, and the second is a strange press release issued by Legacy’s management team. These developments, when taken together, are peculiar and suggest that while the odds are likely against the oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firm surviving, there could be some chance that management might have something in the works to save the business, even if it means diluting shareholders materially.

Baines steps up

I have no current affiliation with Baines, nor have I ever had any affiliation with it, besides talking with it about the nature of its thesis regarding Legacy. Overall, I believe its assessment of Legacy to be more or less accurate (though perhaps a little too optimistic), but that’s not a new view of mine. I have espoused it in prior articles like this one here. While I have been supportive of its stance on the E&P firm, one critique I have had of Baines for a while now is that, despite being Legacy’s largest shareholder, the investment firm has not been nearly as active or vocal (at least publicly) as I believe it should have been. On May 31st, that may have changed.

According to a document filed with the SEC on its EDGAR Database, Baines reiterated that it owns about 23.3% of the company’s outstanding shares. It mentioned that the ‘disparate’ nature of Legacy’s acreage means that the company receives practically no value for its undeveloped acreage. That, combined with inaction by the company’s board, despite having Baines interested in providing input on how to create value for shareholders and despite management supposedly pushing for changes, led to Baines announcing, on April 1st, its intentions to nominate its own board members.

Based on the filing made by Baines, there were three occasions where the transfer agent of Legacy rejected Baines’ filing to ensure that units of the company were listed under record name as required by Legacy’s rules. Whether an intentional sabotaging of Baines’ efforts or something unintentional, it’s likely nobody outside of the transfer agent and Legacy will know; but now, with Legacy on the verge of collapse and the future of Baines itself likely at stake, Brian Williams, the managing partner at Baines, has decided enough is enough.

In an effort to stymie Legacy’s next move, Baines has stated that it will register to vote at the annual shareholders' meeting for Legacy on June 6th, but instead of showing up, it will be absent. According to Legacy, in order to hold a meeting, the company must achieve a quorum, which can only be achieved if ‘A majority of the issued and outstanding shares entitled to vote at the meeting, present in person or represented by proxy’ are gathered. By registering to vote at the meeting, Baines removes from brokers the ability to vote their shares, and by not showing up, if there aren’t enough shares at the company to comprise a majority, it is Baines’ belief that a quorum cannot be achieved and that, as a result, a meeting cannot be duly held.

Legacy extends its deadline… marginally

A day after the announcement by Baines, the management team at Legacy announced that, instead of being pushed into bankruptcy by not having its credit facility issue resolved by the deadline of the end of day on May 31st, the company got its credit facility lender and its second lien holder (known as GSO) to agree to a short-term forbearance. In short, this has allowed the company the ability to push off a deadline for bankruptcy to June 7th at 5 pm, the day after the firm’s shareholders' meeting is supposed to take place.

In addition to holding off lenders for a few more days, the company also announced that it will be exercising its right to enter into a short-term waiver (known in this context as a grace period) whereby it will not have to pay the interest on its three classes of senior notes (due in 2020, 2021, and 2023, respectively). This particular move by itself is very common in firms that later declare bankruptcy. In short, deciding not to pay interest expense preserves capital that may be needed to keep regular operations in place during bankruptcy, plus from a strategic perspective it might give management more negotiating power over senior notes holders if a bankruptcy is trying to be avoided. Under this grace period, management has 30 days to make payment to the holders of its senior notes. Without making said payments, the firm will become in violation of these notes and that alone would be a default event.

This is interesting

Off the top of my head, I can’t recall a company ever entering a grace period without later going bankrupt, but all of these events put together are odd. It’s clear in my mind that the release by Baines, followed by management’s roughly week-long extension, means Baines is being kept out of significant material discussions happening, and the decision by management to use its grace period on senior notes further enforces the possibility of bankruptcy. However, the very decision to extend its due date with first and second lien lenders so that something must happen one day after the firm’s shareholders' meeting is peculiar.

Judging by what Baines has said in its filing, it is essentially protesting any meeting from taking place, meaning that a last-minute issue coming to the table to be voted on that might involve some shareholder dilution in exchange for senior notes or GSO converting to common in order to bring down leverage is unlikely. On the other hand, besides management attempting a last-ditch save of some sort, there is no logical reason to wait until the shareholders' meeting to let the firm go under. Management is already guaranteed, for instance, its retention agreements (though perhaps a court might be able to force a revision there), and bonuses are already established for the current fiscal year.

One possibility might be that the board wants to be able to have a stronger claim on its own composition prior to filing for bankruptcy protection, but why would first and second lien lenders permit any activity that might make their outcomes less favorable? This leads me to think that the week-long extension might be more a matter of coincidence and that, instead, the decision to extend like this might be evidence that an asset divestiture is in the works but hasn’t been completed/agreed-upon yet. If Baines had not filed the document it did with the SEC, I would have suggested some shareholder-oriented move might be on the table, but that’s highly improbable given the circumstances.

Takeaway

Right now, there are a lot of moves going on with Legacy that don’t make sense when taken all together. On one side, you have signals flashing that bankruptcy is highly probable, while on the other you have decisions being made that suggest there might be something else in the works. Absent an asset sale being in the works, I don’t really understand such a short-term extension. In the event that Legacy does go bankrupt (and investors should place a greater than 50% probability on this outcome given all that has happened recently), it will surely be a fascinating case study into corporate decision-making. If management does have some ulterior move that can be made in these final days, it will also make for an excellent case study in turnarounds and in market inefficiencies. Either way, this sequence of events will serve as a valuable tool for future investors to analyze to better understand the decision-making of all the main stakeholders within a firm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.