Global Partners: 10.3% Yield, Strong Recession Resilience, High Insider Ownership

The 10.3% yield is covered is at 152% - one of the safest +10% yielders offered today.

Recession Resistance

Imagine for a second you're driving and you notice you need gasoline, so you pull into a gas station. You buy gas and perhaps a drink in the convenience store attached to it. If you pulled into the Sunoco (SUN) in Long Island NY, you've not only paid money to Sunoco but also Global Partners (GLP). Both are players in the gas distribution market, but only one also invests in the retail stores attached to it.

The demand for gasoline is extremely price-resistant, affected little by its varying price or the condition of the economy.

(Source: Bureau of Labor Statistics)

Gasoline demand remains strongly consistent as a household expense. This is because more households cannot simply decide to not drive to work or go get groceries. Gas is a must to do those activities. Yes, we acknowledge that during times of pricing turbulence or economic recession, gas purchases for extra summer trips may decrease. Even factoring this in, gasoline sales and demand remains highly inelastic. Investors seeking recession-proof income need to consider these factors when looking into investments.

So, let's take a moment and examine a security that covers this sector with strong success: Global Partners L.P.

Global Partners L.P. is a master limited partnership, or MLP, that has largely been flying under the radar. It was originally focused on heating oil, and management has carefully transitioned GLP into primarily a gas distribution-focused company.

Note that it issues K-1 tax forms.

In The Family

GLP was founded in 1933 as a single truck heating oil distributor. Since then, it has grown through the acquisition of gasoline stations, convenience stores, pipelines, and storage terminals. GLP is still being run by the same family, with CEO Eric Slifka leading the company founded by his grandfather 83 years ago.

Boston Globe: Eric Slifka heads up the company founded by his grandfather in 1933 with one oil truck.

Business Overview

Currently, GLP is broken into three distinct reporting segments: Wholesale, Commercial and Gas Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO from now on). These segments cover all of GLP's actions and report independently from each other.

Wholesale

The Wholesale segment is involved in the bulk purchase of fuel, blending of fuels and storage. The company's Wholesale group stores fuel for other smaller distributors, who buy from the group to sell it to stores.

(Source: GLP Presentation)

GLP's storage locations command a strong presence in multiple markets. This creates limited opportunity for competitors to break into the market and compete with them - adding to the company's recession resistance and creating a moat to protect it. The northeastern United States does not have many premier locations to build new storage left - meaning current assets are that much more valuable.

Looking further west, the Wholesale segment jointly owns two additional locations. One is in North Dakota and stores 732,000 barrels of oil, while being connected to two pipelines and a rail terminal. The other location is in Oregon with the ability to fuel Panamax vessels, 200,000 barrels of storage and room to expand the facility.

The wholesale segment also covers GLP's legacy heating oil business. Heating oil is a seasonally heavy business. Sprague Resources (SRLP) also has a large heating oil business in the same area - these two are the primary competitors in the area. GLP, however, continues to transition away from a heating oil focus overall towards gasoline and fuel distribution. Heating oil's seasonality means that 90% of those sales occur in the 1st and 4th quarter - this can create lumps in the earnings of a company that depends on them. GLP has carefully invested in business sectors we'll discuss below that help solve this lumpiness.

Commercial

GLP's Commercial segment focuses on the sale of fuels to large commercial customers, government agencies and fueling marine vessels. This is typically the smallest of its reporting segments. Currently, it makes up 4% of the company's product margin. Management is preparing this segment to see strong revenue growth opportunities with the coming IMO 2020 rule changes. Other fuel-oriented businesses have highlighted the opportunities that exist in this coming change. PBF Energy (PBF) is also transitioning its business to capture additional revenues. The major difference however between PBF and GLP is that while PBF refines and mixes the fuel, GLP brings it to the vessels, operating as a middle man. This is a classic midstream role to play and one that GLP has found success working within.

GDSO

GDSO is by far the largest contributor to GLP's current success. It provides over half of the company's product margin.

Distributing gasoline alone provides 49% when you add in the benefit from its convenience store activities - this percent of margin jumps to 77%. This sector suffers from a smaller degree of seasonality as well. SUN, another mainly gasoline distributor, actively notes that the 2nd and 3rd quarters are its strongest - during the summer travel season. For GLP, this means its gasoline business offsets the seasonality of its heating oil, and vice versa.

This segment of the company has been the primary focus of management. Fuel distribution and, to a greater degree, C-store operation is highly fragmented. GLP has been actively buying smaller competitors and rolling them into the flock.

This process has allowed the company to have an extremely strong presence in the northeastern United States and own/operate premier locations.

In this business, GLP directly competes with SUN for fuel distribution, while simultaneously operating some of SUN's gas station locations and C-stores. SUN divested the operational side of its business in the last couple of years due to its inability to see the success that GLP has had. Furthermore, GLP strongly outperforms CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL), which also operates a fuel distribution and C-store operation. CAPL has been actively buying operations in the southeastern United States, essentially moving away from GLP's main domain.

Part of the success is directly tied to the willingness to operate C-stores attached to other brand-named fuel. Like GLP operating a SUN station.

Likewise, the company directly operates stations connected to most large well-known fuel producers. This willingness to operate in the background allows GLP growth with being anonymous. Customers see Shell (RDS.A), Valero (VLO) or BP plc (BP), not Global, on the sign. This ability to adapt has proven valuable in capturing fuel margins. When distributing fuel, the price between the buy price and selling price is how SUN makes its money. GLP gets to also capture the retail location profit. This vastly expands its margin.

While fuel margins have seen pressures, the retail operations continue to see additional profit margins, letting GLP continue to improve.

I fully expect that management will continue to actively invest in this segment above the others. Why? Opportunities abound to purchase smaller operators and release out or operate these locations. Organic growth can be found by renovating locations to be more attractive to drivers and maintain an extra-clean presence.

Distribution Growth

Currently, GLP offers 10.32% yield that is completely covered. This past quarter, the distribution was covered 1.52x. The company recently increased its quarterly distribution by 2% to $0.51. It is retaining cash flow to invest in its growth. This means the company is aiming to avoid going to the equity market as much as possible. GLP has provided steady distribution growth recently.

This recent uptick has provided investors an additional reason to invest in GLP. Not only does it have a highly covered distribution, but it is restarted its steady growth.

Preferred Series A

Currently, GLP has a single preferred available to the market. Global Partners LP Cum Conv Red Perp Pfd Registered Units Series A (GLP.PA) offers a 9.5% yield as of now. It is a fixed-to-floating preferred. This means that it offers a set yield until a predetermined date at which it begins to float based on 3-month LIBOR.

(Source)

GLP.PA at par would offer investors a 9.7% yield until 8/15/2023. At that time, if GLP does not call this series, it will begin floating with a set rate of 6.774% plus 3-month LIBOR. For many investors, GLP's preferred offers a much higher rate available than most highly secured and dependable preferred equity, but the risk comes if GLP does not call this series at that time. GLP.PA currently trades slightly above PAR and offers 9.54%.

GLP is unlikely to call its series A preferred unless:

Its common equity yield is lower than 6.77% or

3-month LIBOR plus the base rate is higher than the common equity yield

For common unitholders, it provided GLP an alternative funding method for growth that cost less than its common equity and should decrease in cost once 2023 comes around.

High Insider Ownership 22%

The General Partner, which holds a 0.67% general partner interest in the Partnership, is owned by affiliates of the Slifka family. As of June 30, 2018, affiliates of the General Partner, including its directors and executive officers and their affiliates, owned 7,433,901 common units, representing a 21.9% interest in the company. This marks a 0.2% increase since our last report.

Takeaways

GLP has established itself as a contender in an extremely recession-resistant sector. By focusing on fuel distribution, GLP has grown rapidly, while seeing strong distribution growth. The legacy heating oil business provides a boost in the slow months for fuel distribution. Meanwhile, the commercial and wholesale divisions continue to perform and have clear means of growth.

We rate GLP a buy under $21 and GLP.PA attractive at $25.90. With GLP we foresee continued distribution growth regardless of the overall economic condition - a benefit of recession resilience. With a huge coverage, this is one of the safest +10% yields offered by the market.

