Cisco Continues To Shine

The company's transformation is still in full swing and keeps its strong momentum despite the flare-up in the trade war.

Cisco (CSCO) has been on a roll and is up 25% YTD as the networking giant continues to impress investors with strong results. Amid an intensifying trade war Cisco proves analysts wrong time and time again as not only its transition to subscription-based offerings has been more successful than expected but especially its Security segment is showing very strong growth.

That said, Cisco continues to disappoint those investors sitting on the sidelines and waiting for a meaningful pullback as the stock rallied strongly post its latest earnings.

Following such a massive rally over the last year Cisco is certainly not the undervalued tech stock it has been but in turbulent times investors can rely on Cisco as ongoing buybacks continue to provide downside protection.

What is going on at Cisco?

As always (one should say), Cisco's fiscal Q3 2019 report easily beat estimates with revenue growth of 6% and the obligatory $0.01 beat on EPS. Cisco continues to maintain its clean slate of 20 consecutive quarterly double beats.

Cisco's own guidance for the quarter called for revenue growth between 4% and 6% and Cisco came in right at the top end of its guidance range. This has become a very common and pleasant pattern with Cisco over the last two years. Healthy mid-single digit revenue growth is expected to continue with Cisco guiding for another solid quarter of 4.5% to 6.5% revenue growth.

Although this now is the second consecutive quarter with a sequential decline after posting four consecutive quarters of accelerating revenue growth, this is nothing to be concerned about at all. First, despite all the negative news surrounding the trade war and tariffs, Cisco continues to be largely immune to that. Second, although currency headwinds also hit Cisco, its underlying business is so strong that it is still able to post such strong growth rates.

What's more, top-line growth was very broad-based and is testament to Cisco's resilient business model and strong product portfolio. Cisco's largest segment "Infrastructure Platform" saw 5% revenue growth, "Applications" grew by 9% and Cisco's "Security" segment posted very strong double-digit revenue growth of 21%. However, the latter currently only makes up 7% of Cisco's product revenue and thus does only slightly boost the company's overall top line.

With Arista (ANET) disappointing investors with its earnings, the pressure was on for Cisco to show if the problems are present across the entire sector or isolated by company. Cisco did not disappoint as the top line growth has already shown. In the IP segment new platforms "expanding our enterprise networking portfolio with the launch of our subscription-based WiFi 6 access points and Catalyst 9600 campus core switches purpose built for cloud scale networking" were driving the healthy performance. Despite what the critics have been saying in the past, namely that Cisco is an old-school tech company whereas Arista is the new modern Cisco, Cisco has been innovating strongly; the very successful launch, release and roll-out of its Cat 9000 series demonstrates this:

With our newest Catalyst 9000 family additions, we have completed the most comprehensive enterprise networking portfolio refresh in our history. We have rebuilt our entire access portfolio with intent-based networking across wired and wireless. We also now have one unified operating system and policy management platform to drive simplicity and consistency across our customers' networks all enabled by a software subscription model.

In the other segments, growth is also boosted by Cisco's rather recent acquisitions of Duo Security (October 2018) and AppDynamics (January 2017):

We also had another quarter of strong growth in AppDynamics as thousands of customers rapidly adopt our Application Intelligence platform for smarter and faster decision-making. AppDynamics is the market leader in application and infrastructure analytics delivering unparalleled innovation. We offer the most comprehensive end-to-end visibility from connected devices and applications to the underlying network providing better application performance and user experience.

The strong top-line figures also trickled down to the bottom line with gross margin expanding by 50bps and operating margin growing by 10bps sequentially.

Cisco's subscription engine continues to fire on all cylinders with deferred revenues back at sequential growth.

These figures deserve particular attention as sequential growth at this stage came totally unexpected, given that Cisco is now lapping its very strong FY 2018 where its deferred revenue base hit a peak of almost $19B. Thus, it was very surprising to see that for the second consecutive quarter the total base grew reaching almost $17.5B now; i.e., despite very solid revenue growth as Cisco lapped another strong quarter of 2018, it was able to add sufficient customers to its subscription business. This time Cisco didn't disclose the recurring revenue percentage of total revenue but qualitative commentary more than suggests that it continues to grow:

No, we haven't really given out the software revenue actual number, but I think the last time we gave it out was at our Financial Analyst Conference. And again, we're growing very quickly the software portfolio in line, if not faster than what we had talked about then.

Buy-backs remain strong but add little value at current prices

On the buy-back front, Cisco continued its aggressive path by repurchasing shares worth $6B at an aggregate price of $52.14. Given that the stock has pushed as high as $57 post earnings, those buybacks continue to add value but they also deplete Cisco's cash basis. By end of March 2019, liquidity stood at $34.6B and is down another $5.4B sequentially with $18B of stock repurchases remaining under the current stock authorization program.

Make no mistake, Cisco still has sufficient liquidity to continue to acquire companies with a strategic fit and manage its capital allocation program. But I believe it is no time to reduce the buyback activity, especially as uncertainty surrounding the trade war has notably increased. There is always the risk that a company fires off its dry powder too early; similarly, to us, retail investors when we buy into a stock at the end of its rally. This is not only detrimental to shareholders and the company's cash balance, but it also reduces its options to leverage the true power of buybacks when the stock is facing a correction or bear market.

Speaking of the trade war, Cisco is one of very few tech companies which enjoys very limited exposure to the waging trade war:

We are -- operationally all that we needed to do is now behind us. And we see very minimal impact at this point based on all the great work the teams have done and it is absolutely baked into our guide going forward.

Cisco could potentially even benefit from the current situation following the Huawei ban by the Trump administration. Cisco's China exposure is very limited but if it can grab some of the former Huawei equipment sales in the U.S. this will be very beneficial to its results. When Cisco reported earnings the Huawei ban had not been announced and thus it is very unlikely that anything like that is factored into Cisco's guidance.

Investor Takeaway

Cisco's business is really humming and the stock remains an attractive investment despite the strong rally. Cisco's rock solid balance sheet, its shareholder-friendly capital allocation and its revving subscription engine are all good reasons to be invested in the stock. Unless there is a full-blown trade war it is unlikely that Cisco will experience a meaningful pullback given that its business is so strong.

At current prices those invested are truly happy, those that sit on the sidelines (for whatever amount of time) are rather disappointed given that the pullback everybody is waiting for needs a special development to occur.

I am holding my core position and will strike in case the pullback eventually occurs.

