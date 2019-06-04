Tesla's U.S. Electrification Lead Is Far From Shrinking

The automotive passenger car market in California is an insightful indicator of electrification trends for the remainder of the United States and other global markets. Californians enjoy high electrification adoption rates due to considerable incentives (e.g. federal tax credit, state rebate, state high occupancy vehicle lane usage, etc.), aggressive automaker regulatory requirements, proactive public infrastructure roll-out, and progressive consumer acceptance. California New Car Dealers Association’s Q1 2019 newsletter shares some insights of the changing market as Tesla (TSLA) moves from Model 3 reservation fulfillment to steady state demand and other automakers begin to introduce their next generation of electrified products.

Both battery electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV) have followed similar growth patterns since their resurgence less than a decade ago. Over the past quarter, however, BEV and PHEV California market shares have behaved considerably different than the encompassing US. The chart below highlights the higher electrification in California, relative to the US, and changing sales momentum in the first quarter of this year.

Sources: CNCDA, IHS, Hybridcards.com, Insideevs.com (Q1 ’19 US FHEV unavailable)

US Q1 2018 and 2019 model specific sales give some insight on the declining PHEV share. The chart below summarizes the change at the brand level with Honda (HMC) gaining volume and GM (GM), Ford (F), Toyota (NYSE:TM), and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) showing sizable losses. GM's and Ford’s declines are the result of the Volt and C-Max Energi, respectively, ramping down production. Toyota’s decline with the Prius Prime was likely due to the impact of increased competition despite its good performance since being refreshed.

Source: Insideevs.com

BMW’s weakness was from lower sales with its PHEV entries as it is in the process of refreshing its electrified lineup for the upcoming model year. It continues to take a unique approach to electrification by partially electrifying its portfolio unlike other automakers who are pushing forward with BEV alternatives (e.g. VW, Volvo, GM). BMW maintains the most diverse US electrification portfolio with six entries (330e, 550e, 740e, x40e, i3, i8), but none sell more than a few thousand vehicles per year. Last year in the US, Toyota’s Prius Prime outsold BMW’s entire electrification lineup, warranting caution to the effectiveness of BMW’s strategy.

Source: BMW Q1 2019 Earning Slides

The disparity in BEV share, between the US and California, was the result of Tesla saturating the Californian market at the end of Q1. California deliveries provide an extremely short delivery time frame for Tesla, sometimes occurring at its manufacturing facility, allowing the company to cram sales in the last weeks of the quarter. The figure below presents how 37-39% of Tesla’s US sales are typically in California. Tesla almost doubled that percentage to 69% in an attempt to mask international logistical issues it was experiencing as it expanded Model 3 sales. Tesla acknowledged these challenges in its Q1 2019 shareholder letter and a recently leaked internal email provides commentary of its likely Q2 recovery. This distribution shift is an intriguing example of Tesla’s robust demand and how quickly the company can alter regional deliveries to fill other deficiencies.

Sources: CNCDA, IHS, Insideevs.com

The volatility in Tesla’s regional monthly and quarterly deliveries makes it simple for anyone to distort the story of Tesla’s consistent overall annual growth. The annual share of Tesla’s deliveries in California relative to the rest of the US has been stable, but it varies greatly over shorter time frames due to logistical, incentive, and other issues it attempts to optimize.

Source: CNCDA, IHS, Insideevs.com

The quarterly delivery issues Tesla experienced pale in comparison with the sheer volume of batteries it is manufacturing. When only the Model S was being sold, Tesla sold roughly the same amount of vehicle battery capacity in the US as the rest of the US industry. When the Model X began volume production in 2016, the company maintained a margin of sales above the industry. With the introduction of the Model 3, Tesla’s US vehicle battery capacity has grown to several times the rest of the US industry.

Sources: Insideevs.com, Manufacturer websites

It’s becoming increasingly obvious many of Tesla’s “competitors” will not have genuine fully electric competition for years to come. The approach of partially electrifying a vehicle portfolio with PHEVs hasn’t been effective for BMW and its roadmap doesn’t show a meaningful shift anytime soon. The delayed strategy by Tesla's luxury competitors will allow Tesla's portfolio to continue growing unchallenged and help minimize any long-term price deterioration.

Taking a step back and assessing the sheer size of Tesla's US battery manufacturing highlights how much of a threat it has become to other automakers. Most US competitors continue to be hesitant to electrify their portfolios and are at a huge battery cost disadvantage due to lack of scale, capacity utilization, and/or import costs. Pursuing numerous PHEVs won't help luxury automakers curtail Tesla's battery manufacturing scale either as the batteries in PHEVs are a fraction of the size in BEVs. While it is unlikely Tesla will maintain this manufacturing gap forever, it continues to maintain a huge advantage that has yet to diminish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.