Axsome: A Flurry Of Powerful Catalysts

If you aren't willing to own a stock for ten years, don't even think about owning it for ten minutes. - Warren Buffett

Contrary to market wisdom, investment research is an endeavor of chances rather than pure precision. Peter Lynch himself stated that investors who rigidly quantify a stock tend to perform subpar. Conversely, speculators who rely solely on intuition without quantitative analysis also suffer catastrophic losses. In my view, the middle ground is the "sweetest spot" for a highly profitable investment. Within the aforesaid strike zone, I uncovered the multi-bagger Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM). As an innovator focusing on psychiatric medicines, Axsome leverages the game of odds to its advantage by concurrently brewing many powerful catalysts that can translate into blockbusters. As such, I'm drawn to Axsome by its strong catalysts. Equally important, I'm intrigued by its sound underlying science and ingenious medicinal design. In this research, I'll elucidate Axsome's fundamentals and provide my expectation of this Phillip Fisher growth stock.

About The Company

Headquartered in New York, Axsome is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines to serve the unmet need in central nervous system ("CNS") disorders. It is impressive for the young company Axsome to galvanize four clinical assets in Phase 3 trial. As shown below, the molecules (AXS-05, -07, -09, -12) correspondingly cover major depressive disorder ("MDD"), acute migraine headache, an undisclosed CNS disease, and the sleeping disorder coined narcolepsy. That aside, Axsome is brewing a primary care and pain asset with AXS-02 and -06. AXS-02 is tapping into the knee osteoporosis and low back pain markets. And, AXS-06 is cutting into the rheumatoid arthritis niche.

Underlying Technology

To appreciate Axsome, it's important to understand its underlying science and technology. At the heart of the pipeline are "metabolic inhibition" and "molecular solubility enhanced inclusion complex" dubbed MoSEIC. When introduced into the body, drugs are metabolized into their active pharmaceutical ingredients ("API") plus inactive substituents. The enzyme in the body, Cytochrome P450 2D6 (CYP2D6) is known for smashing up drugs like dextromethorphan to render it obsolete. Axsome ingeniously circumvents this issue by forging dextromethorphan in combinations with bupropion that has CYP2D6 blockade. Ultimately, the concentration and therapeutic benefits of both molecules are enhanced in a synergistic fashion.

Aside from metabolic inhibition, I like Axsome's MoSEIC technology platform. By buffering APIs within a complex, MoSEIC enables drugs to be pH optimized. And in harmonizing the pH, the solubility of medicines is greatly enhanced. Consequently, this improves metabolic distribution and therapeutic efficacy. In a nutshell, MoSEIC encapsulates medicines in a shell that improves its traversing ability and efficacy. Though Axsome also utilizes chiral chemistry, it's too early in development so I'll skip its discussion.

Catalysts

Shifting gears, I'd like to cover the story of how I found Axsome. I stumbled upon this stock during my IBI Expert Interview with the stellar trader scientist, Biotech Beast. In my opinion, interviews can be an invaluable source to discover multi-baggers, i.e. stocks that appreciate multiple folds. During the course of our conversation, I became attracted to Axsome due to a flurry of catalysts that are stacked in close intervals. According to Biotech Beast,

I have written twice about Axsome, which has three upcoming catalysts. The results of an interim analysis of their drug AXS-02 in two Phase 3 trials are likely to be reported in late 4Q2017 or 1Q2018. Topline data from AXS-05 in another phase 3 trial is expected in 1Q2018. I like to invest in stocks which have multiple catalysts within a short period. If one turns out for the worse, the downside in the stock is often limited due to the presence of another catalyst soon after. It is worth noting that limited downside might mean a 50% rather than an 80% drop. And, that probably applies to Axsome. In this case, AXS-02 and AXS-05 are completely unrelated drugs. Therefore, the failure of AXS-02 doesn’t impact the probability of AXS-05 in its trial. Moreover, the data expected in 4Q2017 and 1Q2018 from AXS-02 is interim data. Therefore, a likely result is simply that the enrollment does not need to be adjusted which should be considered as positive by the market. A negative result would be an early stoppage of either Phase 3 trial due to futility. I do recommend a long in Axsome as we are near year-end.

Since our intelligence exchange, Axsome has posted extremely good news on most catalysts. This translates into 359.2% gains since Oct. 24, 2017. As if one tide of fortune is not enough, waves of new catalysts are being brewed. I strongly believe that the most interesting developments are those centering the flagship molecule, AXS-05. As a novel, oral, NMDA receptor blocker with multimodal activity, AXS-05 "captures lightning in a bottle" by combining the power of both dextromethorphan and bupropion in one pill. Commonly used as a coughing medicine, dextromethorphan demonstrated excellent NMDA receptor blockage, sigma-1 receptor agonism, and serotonin/norepinephrine reuptake inhibition. Bupropion, itself, is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor which increases dextromethorphan's bioavailability through CYP2D6 inhibition. As such, both APIs work in synergy. In this case, the effects of two APIs equate to three or even four.

Interestingly, Axsome received the Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") for AXS-05 for MDD based on its Phase 2 ASCEND study back in March 2019. There is another Phase 3 STRIDE-1 investigation for treatment-resistance depression ("TRD"): it enabled AXS-05 to gain the FDA Fast Track designation. If STRIDE-1 procures positive results, Axsome can file an NDA for MDD. Alternatively, Axsome can execute an NDA with another Phase 3 assessment for MDD. Of note, the company intends to start that study in 2Q2019. Regardless of the path, the firm has its sight set on 2020 for an NDA filing. Commenting on strong developments, the CEO (Dr. Herriot Tabuteau) enthused,

The first five months of 2019 have been highly productive at Axsome as we advanced our mission to develop innovative medicines for patients living with serious and difficult-to-treat CNS disorders. So far this year, we reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 ASCEND trial of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder as well as the Phase 2 trial of AXS-05 in smoking cessation, and launched the Phase 3 MOMENTUM trial of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine and the Phase 2 CONCERT trial of AXS-12 in the treatment of narcolepsy. We also received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for AXS-05 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, and recently announced, based on the Breakthrough Therapy meeting, an expedited clinical development plan for AXS-05 in depression which could result in a potential NDA filing for AXS-05 in 2020. Over the remainder of the year, we look forward to several major clinical trial readouts including the Phase 3 STRIDE-1 trial of AXS-05 in treatment-resistant depression, the planned placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial of AXS-05 in major depressive disorder, the Phase 2 CONCERT trial of AXS-12 in narcolepsy, and the Phase 3 MOMENTUM trial of AXS-07 in the acute treatment of migraine.

Financial Assessment

I believe that you should check the earnings report of your stocks because it can reveal important fundamentals. Therefore, I'll assess the 1Q2019 report for the period that ended on March 31. Since the assets are still in the developmental phase, it makes sense that Axsome has yet to deliver any revenue. It's important that you analyze a company within its appropriate development stage. I'm not concerned with revenue in this case. Nevertheless, I'd be critical if a company like Pfizer (PFE) is not generating earnings.

Let's look at a more meaningful metric for Axsome, i.e. research and development (R&D). Accordingly, the R&D registered at $7.6M compared to $4.8M for the same period a year prior and thereby represents a 58.3% year-over-year (YOY) increase. The higher R&D spending pertains to trial progression and manufacturing expenses. I'm not surprised at the higher R&D because MOMENTUM, STRIDE-1, AND ADVANCE-1 are progressing rapidly. I generally view an R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow.

That aside, there was $10.6M ($0.32 per share) net loss compared to $4.8M ($0.19 per share) decline, thus signifying a 68.4% change. Given that Axsome is pushing multiple molecules into its advanced studies, I'd expect that it incurs higher expenses (i.e., a widening net loss). Figure 5: Key financial metrics (Source: Axsome)

Regarding the balance sheet, there were $43.6M in cash. This represents a 204.2% increase from $14.0M for last year. It's imperative that you pay attention to the cash position of a young bioscience company. Essentially, there is tremendous capital needed to fund a drug from bench research to commercialization. Consequently, you want to ascertain that the company has adequate cash. As Axsome stated that its cash runway extends into 2021, I believe that things are going smoothly on this front.

Furthermore, I prefer a young bioscience company to raise capital by a public offering rather than incurring heavy bank debts that can prompt a Chapter 11. Nonetheless, you don't want to invest in a company that is a "serial diluter." After all, your stock will be worthless. Though there are always exceptions, I employ a 30% dilution cutoff for "profitable investment." So let's check how Axsome performs on this metric. With the shares outstanding increased from 25.5M to 33.1M, the dilution rate is only 29.8%. I'm impressed that Axsome manages to maintain its dilution below 30% though it's running multiple Phase 3 trials.

Potential Risks

Make no doubt, investment research is an imperfect science. As a result, there are always pertinent risks regardless of the investment strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the main concern for Axsome is if the company can continue to generate positive clinical outcomes. I'd pay close attention to MOMENTUM, STRIDE-1, and ADVANCE-1. If any of these trials fails to deliver positive outcomes, it's quite likely that the stock will tumble over 50% and vice versa. Accordingly, I ascribed a 35% aggregate risk of a negative clinical outcome. The other concern is that Axsome might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into a cash flow constraint. Nonetheless, my balance sheet analysis suggests that Axsome is an overall lean operator.

Conclusion

In all, I recommend Axsome a buy with four out of five stars rating. I'd rate the stock higher had it not run up so much. My rationale is that a stock usually gives up some steam after a gargantuan rally. As a colossus packed in a small company, Axsome is powering catalysts to be unlocked in a rapid firing fashion. Galvanized by MoSEIC and metabolic inhibition technology, Axsome is brewing multiple potential blockbusters. I ascribed that various trials such as MOMENTUM, STRIDE-1, ADVANCE-1 have more than favorable chances of delivering robust results. Even if one or two catalysts fail there are plenty of other catalysts to give the share price a boost. It's rare to observe a small cap bioscience stock like Axsome to maintain a flurry of strong catalysts. In light of the fact that investment success is based on chances, the odds are highly in favor of Axsome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a medical doctor/market expert, Dr. Tran is not a registered investment advisor. Despite that we strive to provide the most accurate information, we neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness. Past performance does NOT guarantee future results. We reserve the right to make any investment decision for ourselves and our affiliates pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. We are also NOT responsible for the action of our affiliates. The thesis that we presented may change anytime due to the changing nature of information itself. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. Our articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in your own due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action. You should also consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance, as financial circumstances are individualized.