I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.

I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

Last week, three companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.

The table below presents a summary of these increases.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Summary of Dividend Increases: May 27-31, 2019

Lowe's (LOW)

LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Recently, LOW increased its quarterly dividend to 55¢ per share, an increase of 14.58% over the prior dividend of 48¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24.

LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LYB is a global chemical company with operations in 17 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers. LYB was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, an increase of 5.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 17 to shareholders of record on June 10. The ex-dividend date is June 7.

Donaldson (DCI)

DCI is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The company's product mix includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products. Products are manufactured at various plants internationally and through three joint ventures. DCI was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 10.53% to 21¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 28 to shareholders of record on June 13, with an ex-dividend date of June 12.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LOW, LYB, and DCI.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

LOW's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LOW in February 2009 would have returned 18.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

LYB's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in LYB in January 2011 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

DCI's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in DCI in August 2009 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 4-17, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Assets Trust AAT 2.46% $45.52 8 5.10% $1.12 06/12 06/27 Automatic Data Processing ADP 1.97% $160.03 44 11.70% $3.16 06/13 07/01 Ameren AEE 2.57% $73.93 5 2.90% $1.90 06/11 06/28 Altra Industrial Motion AIMC 2.15% $31.57 7 14.90% $0.68 06/17 07/02 Arthur J Gallagher AJG 2.03% $84.80 9 3.20% $1.72 06/06 06/21 Air Lease AL 1.43% $36.41 7 39.80% $0.52 06/04 07/11 Albemarle ALB 2.27% $64.82 25 6.70% $1.47 06/13 07/01 Allegion ALLE 1.09% $99.07 6 N/A $1.08 06/13 06/28 Amerisafe AMSF 1.66% $60.22 7 22.40% $1.00 06/06 06/21 Anthem ANTM 1.16% $275.10 9 14.90% $3.20 06/07 06/25 Argo ARGO 1.75% $70.70 7 15.70% $1.24 06/06 06/21 Avnet AVT 1.93% $41.55 6 21.10% $0.80 06/04 06/19 AVX AVX 3.04% $15.12 9 5.60% $0.46 06/13 06/28 Avery Dennison AVY 2.20% $105.23 9 12.00% $2.32 06/04 06/19 Bank of America BAC 2.23% $26.93 5 68.30% $0.60 06/06 06/28 Booz Allen Hamilton BAH 1.45% $63.49 8 14.30% $0.92 06/13 06/28 Best Buy BBY 3.18% $62.84 16 21.50% $2.00 06/12 07/05 Becton, Dickinson BDX 1.31% $235.59 47 8.30% $3.08 06/06 06/28 Big Lots BIG 4.46% $26.93 5 N/A $1.20 06/13 06/28 BlackRock BLK 3.14% $420.57 10 12.30% $13.20 06/05 06/20 Broadridge Financial Solutions BR 1.55% $125.15 12 16.10% $1.94 06/13 07/03 BancorpSouth Bank BXS 2.48% $27.42 6 49.10% $0.68 06/13 07/01 Commerce Bancshares OTC:CBSH 1.80% $57.69 51 5.90% $1.04 06/06 06/24 Community Bank System CBU 2.44% $62.38 26 4.90% $1.52 06/13 07/10 Crown Castle International CCI 3.45% $130.61 5 N/A $4.50 06/13 06/28 Chemical Financial CHFC 3.53% $38.57 7 7.30% $1.36 06/06 06/21 C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW 2.49% $80.45 21 6.10% $2.00 06/06 06/28 Comerica CMA 3.83% $70.07 10 22.80% $2.68 06/13 07/01 CME CME 1.56% $192.65 9 9.20% $3.00 06/07 06/25 CNO Financial CNO 2.76% $15.92 8 28.80% $0.44 06/07 06/24 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 1.78% $91.07 16 6.50% $1.62 06/13 07/05 CenterState Bank CSFL 1.99% $22.07 5 58.50% $0.44 06/13 06/28 Dominion Energy D 4.88% $75.28 16 8.20% $3.67 06/06 06/20 Donaldson DCI 1.73% $48.55 32 8.40% $0.84 06/12 06/28 Dick's Sporting Goods DKS 3.08% $35.77 5 12.50% $1.10 06/13 06/28 Digital Realty Trust DLR 3.70% $116.87 15 4.90% $4.32 06/13 06/28 DTE Energy DTE 3.01% $125.65 10 6.70% $3.78 06/14 07/15 Brinker International EAT 3.96% $38.41 13 11.60% $1.52 06/06 06/27 Ecolab ECL 0.99% $185.53 27 12.30% $1.84 06/17 07/15 El Paso Electric EE 2.32% $66.44 9 6.20% $1.54 06/13 06/28 Eastman Chemical EMN 3.71% $66.84 9 13.30% $2.48 06/14 07/05 Exponent EXPO 1.13% $56.50 7 28.20% $0.64 06/06 06/21 Extra Space Storage EXR 3.37% $106.74 10 18.30% $3.60 06/13 06/28 First American Financial FAF 3.22% $52.18 9 27.20% $1.68 06/07 06/17 FBL Financial FFG 3.12% $61.54 9 28.80% $1.92 06/13 06/28 First Horizon National FHN 4.13% $13.58 8 23.00% $0.56 06/13 07/01 Flowers Foods FLO 3.36% $22.60 18 9.80% $0.76 06/06 06/21 Fidelity National Financial FNF 3.16% $39.21 8 23.00% $1.24 06/13 06/28 Franco-Nevada FNV 1.29% $77.58 12 5.70% $1.00 06/12 06/27 GATX GATX 2.61% $70.49 9 7.30% $1.84 06/13 06/30 Gilead Sciences GILD 3.94% $63.98 5 N/A $2.52 06/13 06/27 Gaming and Leisure Properties GLPI 6.92% $39.29 5 N/A $2.72 06/13 06/28 Genuine Parts GPC 3.06% $99.59 63 5.70% $3.05 06/06 07/01 Huntington Bancshares HBAN 4.36% $12.86 8 21.20% $0.56 06/14 07/01 Home Depot HD 2.85% $190.76 10 21.40% $5.44 06/05 06/20 Hillenbrand HI 2.22% $37.77 12 1.20% $0.84 06/13 06/28 Horace Mann Educators HMN 2.81% $40.86 10 7.90% $1.15 06/13 06/28 HP HPQ 3.37% $19.00 9 16.30% $0.64 06/11 07/03 Intercontinental Exchange ICE 1.33% $82.54 7 49.20% $1.10 06/13 06/28 Ingersoll-Rand IR 1.76% $120.38 8 23.90% $2.12 06/06 06/28 Iron Mountain IRM 7.90% $30.94 9 16.80% $2.44 06/14 07/02 ITT ITT 1.00% $58.52 7 6.00% $0.59 06/07 07/01 J & J Snack Foods JJSF 1.25% $160.30 15 23.00% $2.00 06/11 07/03 Kimberly-Clark KMB 3.16% $130.18 47 5.50% $4.12 06/06 07/02 Coca-Cola KO 3.25% $49.30 57 6.90% $1.60 06/13 07/01 Kohl's KSS 5.31% $50.43 9 11.80% $2.68 06/11 06/26 Kansas City Southern KSU 1.27% $113.09 7 11.40% $1.44 06/07 07/03 Lamar Advertising LAMR 4.90% $78.37 6 N/A $3.84 06/13 06/28 Lancaster Colony LANC 1.80% $144.19 56 8.60% $2.60 06/06 06/28 Lear LEA 2.49% $120.70 9 32.70% $3.00 06/06 06/26 Leggett & Platt LEG 4.45% $35.94 48 4.80% $1.60 06/13 07/15 Lam Research LRCX 2.49% $176.64 5 N/A $4.40 06/11 07/10 Southwest Airlines LUV 1.50% $48.08 8 34.40% $0.72 06/04 06/26 LyondellBasell Industries LYB 5.47% $76.72 8 14.90% $4.20 06/07 06/17 Main Street Capital MAIN 7.52% $39.89 9 4.30% $3.00 06/17 06/25 Mercury General MCY 4.33% $58.00 32 0.40% $2.51 06/12 06/27 MDU Resources MDU 3.25% $24.95 28 2.70% $0.81 06/12 07/01 Methanex MEOH 3.37% $42.75 9 11.00% $1.44 06/13 06/30 Altria MO 6.44% $49.68 49 9.70% $3.20 06/13 07/10 Medical Properties Trust MPW 5.61% $17.83 5 4.40% $1.00 06/12 07/11 Merck MRK 2.72% $80.74 8 2.20% $2.20 06/14 07/08 Motorola Solutions MSI 1.51% $150.94 9 13.80% $2.28 06/13 07/15 Nasdaq NDAQ 2.07% $90.82 8 26.70% $1.88 06/13 06/28 NewMarket NEU 1.79% $391.90 13 15.20% $7.00 06/14 07/01 New Jersey Resources NJR 2.45% $47.75 23 6.50% $1.17 06/14 07/01 Nielsen Holdings NLSN 6.10% $22.94 6 14.10% $1.40 06/04 06/19 EnPro Industries NPO 1.77% $56.48 5 N/A $1.00 06/04 06/19 Insperity NSP 1.05% $114.58 9 18.70% $1.20 06/07 06/24 Northern Trust NTRS 2.78% $86.34 8 9.70% $2.40 06/13 07/01 NorthWestern NWE 3.23% $71.19 15 7.70% $2.30 06/13 06/28 Omnicom OMC 3.34% $77.75 10 9.90% $2.60 06/13 07/12 Occidental Petroleum OXY 6.23% $50.07 15 5.40% $3.12 06/07 07/15 Prosperity Bancshares PB 2.49% $65.78 20 10.90% $1.64 06/13 07/01 Public Service Enterprise PEG 3.20% $58.68 8 4.60% $1.88 06/06 06/28 PepsiCo PEP 2.96% $128.86 47 9.40% $3.82 06/06 06/28 Packaging Corp Of America PKG 3.50% $90.40 8 15.80% $3.16 06/13 07/15 Children's Place PLCE 2.43% $92.31 6 N/A $2.24 06/17 06/28 Prologis PLD 2.84% $74.66 6 11.40% $2.12 06/12 06/28 PolyOne POL 3.05% $25.62 9 24.90% $0.78 06/13 07/10 PPL PPL 5.51% $29.95 18 3.50% $1.65 06/07 07/01 PS Business Parks PSB 2.61% $160.89 5 16.60% $4.20 06/11 06/27 Qualcomm QCOM 3.69% $67.17 16 13.30% $2.48 06/05 06/27 Restaurant Brands International QSR 3.07% $65.22 5 N/A $2.00 06/14 07/03 Regions Financial RF 3.99% $14.02 6 38.70% $0.56 06/06 07/01 Retail Opportunity Investments ROIC 4.70% $16.78 10 5.40% $0.79 06/12 06/27 Ross Stores ROST 1.10% $92.98 25 21.50% $1.02 06/10 06/28 Service Corp International SCI 1.63% $44.26 9 20.30% $0.72 06/13 06/28

