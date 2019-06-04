I monitor dividend increases for stocks on my watch list of dividend growth stocks to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies can only increase their dividends regularly and sustainably if they grow earnings sufficiently.
I look for dividend increase announcements for stocks in the CCC List, but I use several screens to limit the number of stocks to monitor:
- Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%
- Market cap ≥ $1 billion
- No stocks that are being acquired
- No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks
Last week, three companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens, including one of the stocks I own.
The table below presents a summary of these increases.
The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).
Summary of Dividend Increases: May 27-31, 2019
|
The stock I own is highlighted in the table.
Lowe's (LOW)
LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.
Recently, LOW increased its quarterly dividend to 55¢ per share, an increase of 14.58% over the prior dividend of 48¢ per share. The dividend is payable on August 7 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 24.
LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
LYB is a global chemical company with operations in 17 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers. LYB was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, an increase of 5.00% over the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 17 to shareholders of record on June 10. The ex-dividend date is June 7.
Donaldson (DCI)
DCI is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The company's product mix includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products. Products are manufactured at various plants internationally and through three joint ventures. DCI was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 10.53% to 21¢ per share. The new dividend is payable on June 28 to shareholders of record on June 13, with an ex-dividend date of June 12.
Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, LOW, LYB, and DCI.
In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).
LOW's price line (black) is above the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in LOW in February 2009 would have returned 18.2% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
LYB's price line is below the stock's normal P/E ratio and below the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in LYB in January 2011 would have returned 12.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
DCI's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in DCI in August 2009 would have returned 10.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.
The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized.
Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: June 4-17, 2019
|
Company
|
Ticker
|
Yield
|
Recent
Price
|
Yrs
|
5-Yr
DGR
|
Next
Div.
|
Ex-Div
Date
|
Pay- able
Date
|
American Assets Trust
|
2.46%
|
$45.52
|
8
|
5.10%
|
$1.12
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
Automatic Data Processing
|
1.97%
|
$160.03
|
44
|
11.70%
|
$3.16
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Ameren
|
2.57%
|
$73.93
|
5
|
2.90%
|
$1.90
|
06/11
|
06/28
|
Altra Industrial Motion
|
2.15%
|
$31.57
|
7
|
14.90%
|
$0.68
|
06/17
|
07/02
|
Arthur J Gallagher
|
2.03%
|
$84.80
|
9
|
3.20%
|
$1.72
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
Air Lease
|
1.43%
|
$36.41
|
7
|
39.80%
|
$0.52
|
06/04
|
07/11
|
Albemarle
|
2.27%
|
$64.82
|
25
|
6.70%
|
$1.47
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Allegion
|
1.09%
|
$99.07
|
6
|
N/A
|
$1.08
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Amerisafe
|
1.66%
|
$60.22
|
7
|
22.40%
|
$1.00
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
Anthem
|
1.16%
|
$275.10
|
9
|
14.90%
|
$3.20
|
06/07
|
06/25
|
Argo
|
1.75%
|
$70.70
|
7
|
15.70%
|
$1.24
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
Avnet
|
1.93%
|
$41.55
|
6
|
21.10%
|
$0.80
|
06/04
|
06/19
|
AVX
|
3.04%
|
$15.12
|
9
|
5.60%
|
$0.46
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Avery Dennison
|
2.20%
|
$105.23
|
9
|
12.00%
|
$2.32
|
06/04
|
06/19
|
Bank of America
|
2.23%
|
$26.93
|
5
|
68.30%
|
$0.60
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Booz Allen Hamilton
|
1.45%
|
$63.49
|
8
|
14.30%
|
$0.92
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Best Buy
|
3.18%
|
$62.84
|
16
|
21.50%
|
$2.00
|
06/12
|
07/05
|
Becton, Dickinson
|
1.31%
|
$235.59
|
47
|
8.30%
|
$3.08
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Big Lots
|
4.46%
|
$26.93
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.20
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
BlackRock
|
3.14%
|
$420.57
|
10
|
12.30%
|
$13.20
|
06/05
|
06/20
|
Broadridge Financial Solutions
|
1.55%
|
$125.15
|
12
|
16.10%
|
$1.94
|
06/13
|
07/03
|
BancorpSouth Bank
|
2.48%
|
$27.42
|
6
|
49.10%
|
$0.68
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Commerce Bancshares
|
1.80%
|
$57.69
|
51
|
5.90%
|
$1.04
|
06/06
|
06/24
|
Community Bank System
|
2.44%
|
$62.38
|
26
|
4.90%
|
$1.52
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
Crown Castle International
|
3.45%
|
$130.61
|
5
|
N/A
|
$4.50
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Chemical Financial
|
3.53%
|
$38.57
|
7
|
7.30%
|
$1.36
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
C.H. Robinson Worldwide
|
2.49%
|
$80.45
|
21
|
6.10%
|
$2.00
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Comerica
|
3.83%
|
$70.07
|
10
|
22.80%
|
$2.68
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
CME
|
1.56%
|
$192.65
|
9
|
9.20%
|
$3.00
|
06/07
|
06/25
|
CNO Financial
|
2.76%
|
$15.92
|
8
|
28.80%
|
$0.44
|
06/07
|
06/24
|
Chesapeake Utilities
|
1.78%
|
$91.07
|
16
|
6.50%
|
$1.62
|
06/13
|
07/05
|
CenterState Bank
|
1.99%
|
$22.07
|
5
|
58.50%
|
$0.44
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Dominion Energy
|
4.88%
|
$75.28
|
16
|
8.20%
|
$3.67
|
06/06
|
06/20
|
Donaldson
|
1.73%
|
$48.55
|
32
|
8.40%
|
$0.84
|
06/12
|
06/28
|
Dick's Sporting Goods
|
3.08%
|
$35.77
|
5
|
12.50%
|
$1.10
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Digital Realty Trust
|
3.70%
|
$116.87
|
15
|
4.90%
|
$4.32
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
DTE Energy
|
3.01%
|
$125.65
|
10
|
6.70%
|
$3.78
|
06/14
|
07/15
|
Brinker International
|
3.96%
|
$38.41
|
13
|
11.60%
|
$1.52
|
06/06
|
06/27
|
Ecolab
|
0.99%
|
$185.53
|
27
|
12.30%
|
$1.84
|
06/17
|
07/15
|
El Paso Electric
|
2.32%
|
$66.44
|
9
|
6.20%
|
$1.54
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Eastman Chemical
|
3.71%
|
$66.84
|
9
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
06/14
|
07/05
|
Exponent
|
1.13%
|
$56.50
|
7
|
28.20%
|
$0.64
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
Extra Space Storage
|
3.37%
|
$106.74
|
10
|
18.30%
|
$3.60
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
First American Financial
|
3.22%
|
$52.18
|
9
|
27.20%
|
$1.68
|
06/07
|
06/17
|
FBL Financial
|
3.12%
|
$61.54
|
9
|
28.80%
|
$1.92
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
First Horizon National
|
4.13%
|
$13.58
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$0.56
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Flowers Foods
|
3.36%
|
$22.60
|
18
|
9.80%
|
$0.76
|
06/06
|
06/21
|
Fidelity National Financial
|
3.16%
|
$39.21
|
8
|
23.00%
|
$1.24
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Franco-Nevada
|
1.29%
|
$77.58
|
12
|
5.70%
|
$1.00
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
GATX
|
2.61%
|
$70.49
|
9
|
7.30%
|
$1.84
|
06/13
|
06/30
|
Gilead Sciences
|
3.94%
|
$63.98
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.52
|
06/13
|
06/27
|
Gaming and Leisure Properties
|
6.92%
|
$39.29
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.72
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Genuine Parts
|
3.06%
|
$99.59
|
63
|
5.70%
|
$3.05
|
06/06
|
07/01
|
Huntington Bancshares
|
4.36%
|
$12.86
|
8
|
21.20%
|
$0.56
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
Home Depot
|
2.85%
|
$190.76
|
10
|
21.40%
|
$5.44
|
06/05
|
06/20
|
Hillenbrand
|
2.22%
|
$37.77
|
12
|
1.20%
|
$0.84
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Horace Mann Educators
|
2.81%
|
$40.86
|
10
|
7.90%
|
$1.15
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
HP
|
3.37%
|
$19.00
|
9
|
16.30%
|
$0.64
|
06/11
|
07/03
|
Intercontinental Exchange
|
1.33%
|
$82.54
|
7
|
49.20%
|
$1.10
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Ingersoll-Rand
|
1.76%
|
$120.38
|
8
|
23.90%
|
$2.12
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Iron Mountain
|
7.90%
|
$30.94
|
9
|
16.80%
|
$2.44
|
06/14
|
07/02
|
ITT
|
1.00%
|
$58.52
|
7
|
6.00%
|
$0.59
|
06/07
|
07/01
|
J & J Snack Foods
|
1.25%
|
$160.30
|
15
|
23.00%
|
$2.00
|
06/11
|
07/03
|
Kimberly-Clark
|
3.16%
|
$130.18
|
47
|
5.50%
|
$4.12
|
06/06
|
07/02
|
Coca-Cola
|
3.25%
|
$49.30
|
57
|
6.90%
|
$1.60
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Kohl's
|
5.31%
|
$50.43
|
9
|
11.80%
|
$2.68
|
06/11
|
06/26
|
Kansas City Southern
|
1.27%
|
$113.09
|
7
|
11.40%
|
$1.44
|
06/07
|
07/03
|
Lamar Advertising
|
4.90%
|
$78.37
|
6
|
N/A
|
$3.84
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Lancaster Colony
|
1.80%
|
$144.19
|
56
|
8.60%
|
$2.60
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Lear
|
2.49%
|
$120.70
|
9
|
32.70%
|
$3.00
|
06/06
|
06/26
|
Leggett & Platt
|
4.45%
|
$35.94
|
48
|
4.80%
|
$1.60
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
Lam Research
|
2.49%
|
$176.64
|
5
|
N/A
|
$4.40
|
06/11
|
07/10
|
Southwest Airlines
|
1.50%
|
$48.08
|
8
|
34.40%
|
$0.72
|
06/04
|
06/26
|
LyondellBasell Industries
|
5.47%
|
$76.72
|
8
|
14.90%
|
$4.20
|
06/07
|
06/17
|
Main Street Capital
|
7.52%
|
$39.89
|
9
|
4.30%
|
$3.00
|
06/17
|
06/25
|
Mercury General
|
4.33%
|
$58.00
|
32
|
0.40%
|
$2.51
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
MDU Resources
|
3.25%
|
$24.95
|
28
|
2.70%
|
$0.81
|
06/12
|
07/01
|
Methanex
|
3.37%
|
$42.75
|
9
|
11.00%
|
$1.44
|
06/13
|
06/30
|
Altria
|
6.44%
|
$49.68
|
49
|
9.70%
|
$3.20
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
Medical Properties Trust
|
5.61%
|
$17.83
|
5
|
4.40%
|
$1.00
|
06/12
|
07/11
|
Merck
|
2.72%
|
$80.74
|
8
|
2.20%
|
$2.20
|
06/14
|
07/08
|
Motorola Solutions
|
1.51%
|
$150.94
|
9
|
13.80%
|
$2.28
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
Nasdaq
|
2.07%
|
$90.82
|
8
|
26.70%
|
$1.88
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
NewMarket
|
1.79%
|
$391.90
|
13
|
15.20%
|
$7.00
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
New Jersey Resources
|
2.45%
|
$47.75
|
23
|
6.50%
|
$1.17
|
06/14
|
07/01
|
Nielsen Holdings
|
6.10%
|
$22.94
|
6
|
14.10%
|
$1.40
|
06/04
|
06/19
|
EnPro Industries
|
1.77%
|
$56.48
|
5
|
N/A
|
$1.00
|
06/04
|
06/19
|
Insperity
|
1.05%
|
$114.58
|
9
|
18.70%
|
$1.20
|
06/07
|
06/24
|
Northern Trust
|
2.78%
|
$86.34
|
8
|
9.70%
|
$2.40
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
NorthWestern
|
3.23%
|
$71.19
|
15
|
7.70%
|
$2.30
|
06/13
|
06/28
|
Omnicom
|
3.34%
|
$77.75
|
10
|
9.90%
|
$2.60
|
06/13
|
07/12
|
Occidental Petroleum
|
6.23%
|
$50.07
|
15
|
5.40%
|
$3.12
|
06/07
|
07/15
|
Prosperity Bancshares
|
2.49%
|
$65.78
|
20
|
10.90%
|
$1.64
|
06/13
|
07/01
|
Public Service Enterprise
|
3.20%
|
$58.68
|
8
|
4.60%
|
$1.88
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
PepsiCo
|
2.96%
|
$128.86
|
47
|
9.40%
|
$3.82
|
06/06
|
06/28
|
Packaging Corp Of America
|
3.50%
|
$90.40
|
8
|
15.80%
|
$3.16
|
06/13
|
07/15
|
Children's Place
|
2.43%
|
$92.31
|
6
|
N/A
|
$2.24
|
06/17
|
06/28
|
Prologis
|
2.84%
|
$74.66
|
6
|
11.40%
|
$2.12
|
06/12
|
06/28
|
PolyOne
|
3.05%
|
$25.62
|
9
|
24.90%
|
$0.78
|
06/13
|
07/10
|
PPL
|
5.51%
|
$29.95
|
18
|
3.50%
|
$1.65
|
06/07
|
07/01
|
PS Business Parks
|
2.61%
|
$160.89
|
5
|
16.60%
|
$4.20
|
06/11
|
06/27
|
Qualcomm
|
3.69%
|
$67.17
|
16
|
13.30%
|
$2.48
|
06/05
|
06/27
|
Restaurant Brands International
|
3.07%
|
$65.22
|
5
|
N/A
|
$2.00
|
06/14
|
07/03
|
Regions Financial
|
3.99%
|
$14.02
|
6
|
38.70%
|
$0.56
|
06/06
|
07/01
|
Retail Opportunity Investments
|
4.70%
|
$16.78
|
10
|
5.40%
|
$0.79
|
06/12
|
06/27
|
Ross Stores
|
1.10%
|
$92.98
|
25
|
21.50%
|
$1.02
|
06/10
|
06/28
|
Service Corp International
|
1.63%
|
$44.26
|
9
|
20.30%
|
$0.72
|
06/13
|
06/28
Thanks for reading and happy investing!
Disclosure: I am/we are long LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.