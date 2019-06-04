3 Reasons Why Litecoin Will Retest Its All-Time High

Litecoin, A Lightweight Version Of Bitcoin

The debate of which hard fork of Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is better was answered long ago when Litecoin (LTC-USD) was launched. While not technically a hard fork of the Bitcoin network, Litecoin is an improved version of the core Bitcoin code. In essence, Litecoin is a lighter-weight, faster-executing version of the original.

The comparison between Litecoin and Bitcoin is simple to make - the choice easy from a user's standpoint. Bitcoin is limited to about 7 transactions per second, where Litecoin can do close to 60. Confirmations of Bitcoin transactions are erratic in their timing, where Litecoin transactions are confirmed instantly (more or less). It takes an average 78 minutes to complete a Bitcoin transaction, where Litecoin takes about 30. Costs for Bitcoin are going up, while the cost for Litecoin transactions stays low - as Bitcoin's usage increases and there is more demand for the network, the cost will only go up.

It's a no-brainer. If you are looking to speculate a cryptocurrency, Litecoin is by far the better choice. That is attracting new money to the market, more miners to the network - and those two factors are going to drive Litecoin up to retest its all-time highs in the next six months.

1) The Halving - It's Getting Close

The halving - sounds like something out of a science fiction movie and not far off. The halving is a regularly scheduled event in the Litecoin code that occurs every 840,000 blocks. The next halving is about two months away and is a big driver of Litecoin value.

The halving refers to the Litecoin block reward. Each time a miner mines a block of Litecoin transactions, they get 25 Litecoins. After the halving, it will be only 12.5. This means the available supply will be lower and the difficulty in finding them will be higher - two drivers of price in a commoditized world.

The reason for the halving is two-fold: to control inflation and prolong the life of the network. If the miners mine all the LTC, the network will have to shift to some other form of operation, probably Proof of Stake mining, and if they mine too many too fast, the value will fall through the floor.

At the current rate of mining - about 14,400 LTC per day - it will take just over 4 years to mine all the LTC left to mine: about 22,000,000. After the halving, it will take a projected 8.35 years to mine all the LTC. At 576 blocks per day, the next halving will be triggered in about 4 years, further tightening supply and prolonging the network.

2) The Hash Rate - It's At All-Time Highs

The hash rate, the measure of the computing power linked to the Litecoin network, and also a measure of the number of miners supporting the network, is at an all-time high. This is a sign of support for the network and also of investment in LTC. The miners have costs, and those costs are recouped by selling Litecoin - it's not likely a miner will sell at a loss unless forced to.

3) The Technical Outlook - The Expectations Are High

The miners, HODL'rs (I'm one, I own LTC), and new owners all have an expectation of profits. I'm going to go out and say it, that expectation is closely associated with the all-time highs. When the market surged in late 2017, it set a high-water mark for the market that traders have been eyeing ever since.

The all-time high mark may be a high valuation, it may be a fair valuation, and it may be a low valuation relative to Litecoin's true value, but we don't know that yet because it hasn't been retested. Because the cryptocurrency market is still in its infancy, price discovery is still in effect. That's why the market is so volatile - no one is really sure what this thing is worth, but they know it has value.

The daily chart is moderately bullish following a break of resistance. The coin has fallen back to test the resistance level for support, and that support is holding. The indicators are bullish and OK - they are not divergent or convergent, so I can't say weak or strong. The trend is up, so it looks like a retest of $120 will happen, possibly a move to a new high.

The weekly charts show a clear and clean break of an important technical resistance point. Because Litecoin is a purely digital commodity, technical indicators are especially important. It's really the only frame of reference for the value of the coin, and the indications here are bullish. The price action is above support following a bounce from the moving average, MACD and stochastic are both pointing higher, and stochastic is showing strength by moving above the upper signal line.

With all this technical data backing up the move, I do expect to see higher prices for LTC in the near, short, and long term. My target is $189 for the near-to-short term, and then $250 and $350 in the short-to-long term.

The Risk - It's A Big One

The risk is simple. There are still old HODL'rs waiting to get out of the market. Add to those new owners who've bought over the past year and all the new miners (and old miners), and you've got a lot of people looking to cash in on this market. It is very possibly the halving will induce a sell-the-news event as those people ring the cash register. I will not be one of them.

The long-term picture is still bullish regardless of profit-taking in this market. I welcome it - profit-taking will help keep the market healthy and better able to move higher over the long term and to sustain those gain. My advice to those looking to ride LTC up to the all-time high is to expect volatility along the way and for any important technical resistance level to be a possible catalyst for profit-takers.

To Sum Things Up

To sum things up, Litecoin is a token with a growing support base, dwindling availability, and a market with high expectations. This mix is, in my opinion, a recipe for a big move in Litecoin. I wouldn't be surprised if one day we all wake up and find LTC trading at $350 waiting to see what we, the market, will do about it. There is some risk - it's cryptocurrency after all - but I think LTC will more than double within the next six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LTC-USD, BTC-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.