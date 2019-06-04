Genocea's Antigen Discovery Platform ATLAS Shows Promise

ATLAS was used to select stimulatory and exclude inhibitory antigens incorporated into a cancer immune therapy with positive interim results - clinical efficacy anticipated during 2020.

ATLAS was used to select HSV2 antigens incorporated into a therapeutic vaccine that reduced symptoms but not enough to advance into phase 3 studies.

Investment thesis

Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical initially focused on vaccine development for herpes simplex virus-2 (HSV2) and Streptococcus pneumoniae or pneumococcus, using antigen discovery platform ATLAS. Clinical studies for HSV2 demonstrated some effectiveness; however, results weren't meaningful enough to advance into phase 3 studies. Management made the decision to shift focus from infectious diseases to immune therapies for cancer. Genocea entered cancer immune therapy GEN-009 into a small human trial and announced positive interim results; however, clinical results are not expected until 2020.

While it is tempting to jump into Genocea at this time it must be remembered clinical trials take many years, are expensive, and the probability of success low. For GEN-009 to advance in clinical studies Genocea will be required to seek additional funding - raising the specter of dilution. If you are considering investing, make it a small percentage of your portfolio until additional data is published and going concern issues alleviated.

Vaccines and pathogenic antigens

Vaccines establish immunity by stimulating the two arms of the immune system: B-cells that synthesize antibodies and T-cells that attack or assist in recognizing invaders and foreign substances. Immune response is accomplished by introducing partial or whole but weakened pathogens. If a vaccine consists of one or more parts of the pathogen, it stimulates B-cells to produce antibodies that circulate in the blood stream. In order to stimulate T-cells, live attenuated pathogens are generally required - raising safety concerns.

Genocea's T-cell antigen discovery platform ATLAS uses bacteria to synthesize proteins or complex molecules cultured with antigen presenting cells. T-cell responses are measured by interferon gamma output.

Genocea combined two antigens identified by ATLAS and developed GEN-003, a therapeutic HSV2 vaccine. Data indicated GEN-003 reduced viral shedding, a first for a therapeutic HSV2 vaccine; however, results weren't clinically meaningful enough to advance GEN-003 into phase 3. In September 2017, Genocea decided to shift from pathogenic vaccines to oncology immune therapies causing the share price to crater.

Stimulatory versus inhibitory antigens

Unlike pathogenic antigens that are foreign, cancerous tumors present surface antigens that have muted with some antigens stimulating and others inhibiting immune responses. This poses a dilemma for the immune system: how to recognize self from a muted self or neoantigen? This has led to the development of checkpoint inhibitors to help overcome inhibiting antigens.

Genocea's lead oncology immune therapy GEN-009 was created by including antigens that stimulate CD4 and CD8 T-cells and exclude antigens that inhibited CD4 and CD8 T-cells.

In June 2018, Genocea initiated a phase 1/2a study for GEN-009. The study consists of three parts: Part A will assess safety and immune response of GEN-009 alone in cancer patients with no evidence of disease but likely to relapse. Part B will assess GEN-009 combined with checkpoint inhibitors in patients with advanced solid tumors while Part C will enroll patients who have progressed on/after checkpoint inhibitor therapy.

On May 16, 2019, Genocea announced positive interim immunogenicity data from Part A. Chief Medical Officer Tom Davis stated:

To date, we have analyzed full immune response data from three patients following their priming series of three vaccinations and have detected immune responses to 93% of the total administered neoantigens, a response rate that would be best-in-class if seen across the full vaccinated cohort. We are studying a diverse group of patients and, despite this variability, we are seeing consistently broad immune responses, including ex vivo CD8+ T cell responses, which have not previously been detected after monotherapy with a neoantigen vaccine.

On May 31, 2019, it was announced the Journal of Clinical Oncology selected GEN-009 phase 1/2a poster presented at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting as a top 10 featured abstract.

During a news conference on June 3, management discussed phase 1/2a interim data and future events:

Generation of GEN-009 is consistently feasible in less than 16 weeks

GEN-009 is well tolerated in an immunogenicity pilot study

Preliminary data from a subset of five patients show all vaccinated patients generated immune responses to vaccination, including against 91% of all immunized peptides

GEN-009 can generate broad CD4 + and CD8 + effector and memory T cell responses across multiple neoantigens, unprecedented in single agent neoantigen vaccination

ATLAS responses are consistent and the assay is poised to detect epitope spread in patients with active tumor by rescreening against all potential neoantigens

GEN-009-101 will proceed to evaluate combination with standard-of-care immunotherapy regimens, with preliminary data expected mid-2020

News lifted share price higher on heavy volume.

Financials

From Genocea's 1Q 2019 earnings in thousands:

Total assets of $35,824

Total liabilities of $29,589

Research and development expenses of $6,460

General and administrative expenses of $ 3,017

Net loss of $15,567

Cash and equivalents of $29,354 expected to fund operations into 1Q 2020

What investors need to consider

Genocea possesses a T-cell antigen discovery platform ATLAS that can differentiate stimulatory from inhibitory antigens. Genocea validated ATLAS by developing a therapeutic HSV2 vaccine GEN-003 that reduced viral shedding - a first. While data was statistically significant, it wasn't clinically significant enough to advance into phase 3 studies.

Genocea made the decision to shift from pathogenic vaccine development to oncology immune therapies. GEN-009 phase 1/2a interim data was sufficiently robust to be selected by the Journal of Clinical Oncology as the top 10 poster during 2019 ASCO. It must be emphasized: interim data represented immune responses from the first of three parts with clinical efficacy not anticipated until 2020.

With cash only sufficient to fund operations into 1Q 2020 management will be required to raise additional funds soon. Because of cash concerns and uncertainty of clinical trials, Genocea remains very speculative. If you are considering investing, it should represent a small percentage of your total investments until additional data is published and financial uncertainty is diminished.

